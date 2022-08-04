Borger School Bus Drivers Walk Off The Job, Demand Better Pay

Read on newstalk940.com
Related
Training For High Demand Jobs In High School? Maybe Here In Amarillo.
I remember back when I was in high school, one of the classes I took as an elective was home economics. Now, it's POSSIBLE I took that class because I figured there would be a lot of girls in it and I was looking for a girlfriend. I know, I stereotyped, that's bad. However, the class was surprisingly split.
806 Cars Backpack Event & More School Supply Giveaways In Amarillo
Can you believe that school season is right around the corner? I know parents are rejoicing, and kids are in between happy and sad. However, with school getting ready to get back in full swing, it means it's time to snatch up those school supplies. This past weekend, 806 Cars...
Do You Say Optimum, Or Are You Still Saying Suddenlink?
If you're a Suddenlink customer, as many of us are, I'm sure you paid really close attention to all of the alerts you saw regarding a change. That change came along with a new name. So, do you say Optimum? Or are you still saying Suddenlink?. New Name. Same Service?
The Mysterious Case of Former Amarillo Resident, Steven Koecher
I always wonder how people can just up and disappear. I mean, a whole person--GONE. How can that happen? You figure somehow they will be found. The family will get some closure at some point. That doesn't always happen. We have seen that with the Dorien Thomas case, which is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
German Shepherd Reuniting with Family 5-Years After Being Stolen
Every day on social media you read where a family has lost their beloved pet or had it stolen. Sometimes they are reunited and sometimes the outcome breaks your heart. However, one of the best things we can do as pet owners is to have our animals chipped. That chip helps them find their way home when they get lost.
Two Birds; One Donation. How To Save Lives And Help Amarillo.
We're all familiar with the "save lives" messaging of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. We all know by now that donating blood saves lives. But there's more to it than that. You can save lives, and help the community as a whole. Coffee Memorial Blood Center's Greater Good Program. You may...
Amarillo Insurance Agency Robbery Bonanza. Bank Robbery Next?
They say everything in life is a gateway to something else. Having a few drinks after work every day is a gateway to alcoholism. Playing cards online is a gateway to gambling addiction. So on and so forth, right?. So does that mean robbing insurance agencies at gunpoint is the...
Update: Amarillo’s Roll Em Up Taquito is Ever So Near
I don't know that I have been more excited about an opening. I am not even for sure why. I love taquitos that may be part of it. Oh, but since Ruby Tequila's closed I have not been able to get my favorite. So forgive me if I overload your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two of the Most Notorious Killers in Amarillo History Shared a Jail Cell
My grandma used to always tell me, You'd be surprised by what people forget. I was reminded of this recently when I came across something in an old newspaper article that made my jaw drop. Amarillo has had its fair share of notable crimes that have gone down in the...
The Comments On This Panhandle Plains Picture Are Hilarious
If you've ever been on a road trip out of Amarillo, you know it's nothing really exciting. You drive for miles and miles and see absolutely nothing but a bunch of dead grass, windmills, and flat ground. I stumbled upon this Reddit post from eight years ago, and just about...
So Many Scams So Little Time in Amarillo
I really wish we could stop writing about scams happening in Amarillo. I wish we could find a way for everyone to make an honest living and not find the need to try to scam people out of their money. In a perfect world, I guess. It seems like there...
APD Searching for Suspect in East Amarillo Shooting
According to a recent release by Amarillo Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shooting report yesterday at East Park, located at 700 S. Ross. Upon arrival, they located a victim, identified as Carlos Montenegro, 65 years old. The APD Homicide Unit was called to investigate, and they soon identified...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Know What Was The Biggest Earthquake In The Texas Panhandle?
It's not much of a secret that from time to time the Texas panhandle likes to rock and roll. There are several recorded instances of earthquakes happening in our neck of the woods. But do you know what was the biggest earthquake in the Texas panhandle?. We Just Passed The...
Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored
Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
Amarillo & Canyon ISDs Next Up For Four-Day School Weeks?
Look, I'm all for making things a bit more efficient and giving people more time away from work to spend with their families. However, what's happening with school districts around the Texas panhandle isn't what I was thinking. There have been quite a few districts in the area that have...
Remember When the Country Barn was on Lakeside? Building Now Gone
Amarillo has definitely changed over the years. I remember when I graduated high school and moved into Amarillo from Canyon. Soncy didn't have much of anything. Now it is full of shopping and places to eat. It's crazy to watch our city grow as it has. Recently I took a...
The Businesses We Would Bring to Amarillo if We Won Mega Millions
This is the time when we can dare to dream. I am talking about the Mega Millions. Everyone seems to have lotto fever. Have you caught it yet? The only cure is winning the jackpot, which is up to $1.02 Billion dollars. Yes, with a b. That can solve a...
Need A Resume And A Job? Pantex Is Here To Help.
There are plenty of them out there, but they don't meet your needs either financially or mentally. Maybe there ARE jobs you're interested in, but your resume lacks a little something. Maybe it's job experience, maybe it's detail. Either way, your resume doesn't exactly help you get a job you're looking for, and that's exactly what SHOULD be helping you land it.
JOBS・
Those Brick Roads of Amarillo Have a Story to Tell
We see orange construction cones on the road, we see orange barrels. In Amarillo, we get to enjoy the scenery. We can drive up and down the residential roads if we want to avoid the highways. That is where the real action is anyway. We can see our city parks....
The Story of the Sad and Lonely Lost Trailer in Amarillo
Yesterday morning started off like any other weekday morning. Way too early. We always joke about the worst thing about morning radio was that it was so early in the morning. Heck, if we could start it at like noon then we would be golden. That is not the case....
NewsTalk 940 AM
Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk940.com
Comments / 0