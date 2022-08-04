ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Employees/Rehires/Promotions

If you see them on campus, please welcome them to Lawrence!. Laura Hoekstra – Assistant Director – Visual & Performing Arts and Nonprofit, Education, & Social Impact. Ryan Ruzziconi – Head Men’s and Women’s Tennis Coach. Annie Showlater – Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach.
