LISD highlights safety during board meeting

Harmony welcomes parents during orientation day
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Parents at Harmony School of Innovation were able to meet their child’s teacher before the start of the school year. On Friday morning, staff and teachers welcomed parents onto campus to talk about the upcoming school year. School supplies were dropped off and last-minute forms...
LISD welcomes teachers with open arms
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of teachers from the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) filled the Performing Arts Complex for a convocation to welcome back all teachers and professionals. It’s been a challenging couple of months for schools with the Uvalde tragedy and the spotlight on school security, but the...
City of Laredo to hold CPR training class
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to learn how to save a life. This weekend Councilmember Mercurio Martinez III, the Laredo Health Department, fire officials and other experts will take part in a CPR Stop the Bleed Awareness event. Experts will go over the...
Laredoans invited to annual Bull Run
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to the third annual Bull Run. Runners and fitness gurus are invited to get down and dirty and put their skills to the test. It all takes place on Saturday at the Freddie Benavides Part in south Laredo.
What vaccinations does your child need to be ready for school?
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The first bell of the school year begins next week but while they have their supplies in check, certain vaccines are required for students to head back to class. A mobile health clinic gave residents of all ages low-cost to free health screenings just in time...
Staff development: Helping teachers identify problems
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Preparations are being made for everyone’s return to the classroom. Lesson plans, security checks, all of those have been worked on over the last few weeks, but a staff development meeting was held on Wednesday, August 3 for teachers with the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) where they discussed even more topics. One of which was helping teachers identify problems some children might have at home.
Laredoans asked to vote on possible downtown sign
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A social media campaign is asking for the public’s input on the future sign that will welcome visitors to the entertainment district in downtown Laredo. Laredo Main Street, a non-profit that aims to enhance the historic downtown, began an online survey that calls on participants...
Women’s City Club to hold auditions for ‘The Voice of Laredo’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization in Laredo is searching for local talent to belt their lungs out for a good cause. The Women’s City Club has been around since 1949 and it has been known to hold various fundraisers which they then give back to other organizations in need of funding.
Last chance to make a splash at Laredo pools!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Swimmers who love spending time by the city pools will have one last chance to make a splash. As the students get ready to dive into a new school year, the City of Laredo Parks Department will be closing the majority of its pools for the season.
City hosts mobile health clinic this Friday
City of Laredo revives plans for the Boulevard of the Americas Project. Webb County Sheriff says Pete Arredondo was ‘difficult’. What vaccinations does your child need to be ready for school?. Updated: 6 hours ago.
City of Laredo revives plans for the Boulevard of the Americas Project
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The four blocks in downtown Laredo which is considered a welcome mat to people entering the United States from Mexico has become unsightly over the past few decades. A project meant to revive the area was put on hold three years ago but during Monday night’s...
WBCA 2023 Abrazo Children Announced
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - WBCA Abrazo children announced at La Posada. Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association got a head start for the celebrations as they announced the kids that are participating in the Abrazo Ceremony. Year after year the children meet at the International Bridge of the Americas and celebrate...
Laredo shoppers take advantage of Tax-Free Weekend
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s the last weekend before the first day of school for many Laredo-area students and what better time to shop for back-to-school items than during Tax-Free Weekend. Tax-Free weekend comes just in time for the back to school. Local shopper Maria Ibarra says it’s better...
Webb County Sheriff says Pete Arredondo was ‘difficult’ during interview with SA newspaper
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar has opened up about his experience working with disgraced Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo. In an interview with San Antonio Express News, Sheriff Cuellar is cited saying he “demoted Arredondo form assistant chief to a commander back in October of 2014 when he worked for the Webb County Sheriff’s office because he “Couldn’t get along with people”.
Eight years before Uvalde, Arredondo was demoted from previous law enforcement position: Report
SAN ANTONIO — Eight years before Uvalde school Police Chief Pete Arredondo led the controversial law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, he was demoted from a high-ranking position at the Webb County Sheriff's Office, according to reporting by a local news outlet Thursday. Arredondo...
Triple-digit August
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We kick off the first weekend of the month of August with triple digit temperatures. There is a slight dip as temperatures average at 102. It is a nice change considering we have been registering temperatures above 106 in the region with index values of up to 112 degrees. Dry conditions are expected through out the weekend and into next week. Unfortunately no chances of rain in the forecast for Laredo and majority of South Texas. Expect breezy conditions during the day with wind gusts of up to 28 miles per hour in the evenings.
Water restrictions ordered in Rio Grande Valley as drought persists
The two largest cities in the Rio Grande Valley have implemented mandatory water restrictions as water levels in two reservoirs hit near-record lows due to an ongoing drought.
Accident on Riverbank and Logistics
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident involving a tractor trailer is reported in the Mines Road area. The incident happened a little after noon at Logistics and Riverbank Drive. Laredo Police say a freezer truck was involved which required a heavy tow-truck to allow for removal. According to a witness,...
$1.1 million for PILLAR to enhance overdose and prevention activities
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - $1.1 million is going to PILLAR (People with Ideas of Love, Liberty, Acceptance, and Respect) so that the organization can enhance overdose and prevention activities. The federal funding will help with the organization’s new Project PAW (Positive Affirmation at Work). The grant comes from the Department...
Not 105F, but the 100F heat will continue
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Gulf air will edge west from the gulf, and will have enough of an influence on our weather to end our 105F heat. 100F heat will likely continue over our area. With a bit more in the way of gulf moisture, we will see more clouds in our skies, and a few lucky spots could get afternoon sea breeze showers during the weekend. I do not see anything widespread and drought ending, and most locations will stay dry. I will watch the radar with hope.
