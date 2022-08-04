LISD highlights safety during board meeting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We kick off the first weekend of the month of August with triple digit temperatures. There is a slight dip as temperatures average at 102. It is a nice change considering we have been registering temperatures above 106 in the region with index values of up to 112 degrees. Dry conditions are expected through out the weekend and into next week. Unfortunately no chances of rain in the forecast for Laredo and majority of South Texas. Expect breezy conditions during the day with wind gusts of up to 28 miles per hour in the evenings.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO