boxrox.com

Reasons Why You Should Do Close Grip Bench Press

How much do you bench? Depends if you are doing the traditional bench press or the close grip bench press. Yes, although it sounds like a minor detail, there are some differences you should know that might make you want to add the close grip bench press variation into your training routine.
WORKOUTS
LiveScience

Should you do cardio before or after weights?

It’s a question asked by many gym goers: should you do cardio before or after weights? According to the American College of Sports Medicine (opens in new tab) it’s important to combine both cardio and strength workouts so you don’t overwork the small muscle groups and allow time for recovery. But what order should you do them in? And what results will be seen?
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

How to Get a Flat Stomach in 22 Days

This impressive, unique and productive plan will teach you how to get a flat stomach in 22 days. Created by Athlean-X, it revolves around training two chronically underworked and underappreciated core muscles. These are the Transverse Abdomninis and the Pelvic Floor Muscles. The program will strengthen, tighten and improve your...
FITNESS
Muscle And Fitness

These 3 Adductor Exercises Will Help Strengthen Your Leg Day Routine

The quads, hamstrings, and glute muscles should be the focus of your leg training because training them will give you the most bang for your exercise buck. But there is one muscle group that is neglected from the usual leg day workout; the adductor muscles. Adductor exercises are often overlooked when it comes to the normal lower body workout routine but as many professional lifters will tell you when your adductor muscles become sore or tight, they will make their presence felt.
WORKOUTS
Health Digest

How Many Calories Do You Burn Walking A Mile?

As it turns out, walking is a simple and effective exercise that you can do to help improve your cardiovascular health and lose weight (via Healthline). In fact, walking is actually a great way to burn calories without exerting yourself too much. However, the exact amount of calories burned while walking can vary from person to person. That's because there are multiple factors that go into the number of calories you burn during a walk, including your pace, weight, age, gender, and even the type of terrain you're walking on.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Conversation U.S.

What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them

Imagine you’ve just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you’re able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you’re prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain. Over the course of the next few days, your back slowly loosens up and eventually your shoulder returns to feeling normal. It’s...
WORKOUTS
CNET

How to Get Stronger Without Lifting Any Weights

Soon after the pandemic started, dumbbells, kettlebells and basically every form of strength-training equipment sold out from stores -- and I felt secretly relieved. As someone who gravitates toward cardio workouts, yoga and body-weight exercises, I've always shied away from lifting weights. But as a fitness writer, I know how beneficial strength training is, and I've always felt obligated to do it more. When gyms closed and weights sold out across the US and the internet, I thought I had a solid excuse to keep up my weight-free workouts.
WORKOUTS
MedicineNet.com

How to Lose 30 Pounds Safely

Losing 30 lbs may appear to be a big undertaking, but it is a doable goal if you allow yourself time, create good habits, and work hard. For people who are overweight or obese, dropping 30 lbs can do wonders for their health, self-confidence, fitness, and general quality of life.
WEIGHT LOSS
Health Digest

What Is Hypertrophy And Should You Be Doing It?

Hypertrophy refers to the increase and growth of your muscle cells, per Byrdie. This occurs when muscle protein synthesis exceeds muscle protein breakdown, which causes your muscles to increase in size and volume. Muscular hypertrophy can be achieved through strength or resistance training with free weights. However, you can also engage in calisthenics, like squats, push-ups, and crunches, for four sets of 8 to 15 reps. By stimulating your muscles, muscle fibers will get damaged and repair themselves, becoming larger and stronger in the process.
WEIGHT LOSS
MindBodyGreen

How To Do A Seated Twist To Release Stubborn Tension In Your Back

When you're working at a desk all day, it's quite likely you'll experience some level of discomfort in your body over time. More specifically, back pain. Luckily, turning to targeted yoga stretches for releasing tension can do a world of good. If you've been feeling like you need to wring...
WORKOUTS
InsideHook

Why You Should Walk for at Least Two Minutes After Every Single Meal

According to new research published in the journal Sports Medicine, going for even the shortest of walks after a meal has a positive impact on one’s heart health. For years, researchers have extolled the benefits of a 15-minute “digestive stroll.” Gentle postprandial movement has been credited with speeding up movement in the gastrointestinal tract and lowering one’s glycemic index (which keeps blood sugar levels steady — no spike-to-crash seesaw). It also has a slew of other benefits, like boosting one’s mood or promoting better sleep.
FITNESS
LiveScience

How to get a six pack: here's what it really takes

It’s summer, the beach is the place to be and, naturally, you’re looking to get a six-pack. You’re putting in the work at the gym, making what seems like the right food choices and yet, still, those abdominal muscles refuse to show. While you could head online...
WORKOUTS
Fatherly

Burn 1,000 Calories In This No-Holds-Barred Workout

Maybe it’s best to start this workout with a disclaimer: “I do not recommend aiming to burn 1,000 calories during your workouts on a regular basis for most people,” says Jayson Lee, a personal trainer in New York City. “It’s a recipe for injury and burnout.” Got it? Great. Now, let’s say you’ve had a slow week, you feel fresh, and you’re looking to take on a workout for a man who could lose a bit of weight. In that case, says Lee, a 1,000-calorie workout is fair game. “Just be sure you take plenty of days for recovery afterwards.”
