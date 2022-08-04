Beverly (Mass.) Hospital is postponing the closure of the North Shore Birth Center, according to an Aug. 4 report from The Salem News. Tom Sands, Beverly Hospital president, said in a letter to hospital staff that the hospital has decided to extend the process and that "...no further action will be taken toward the closure of the North Shore Birth Center while we extend the process," the letter said.

BEVERLY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO