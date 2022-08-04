Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
Eastern Maine Medical Center mechanics seek to join union
A group of facilities mechanics at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is seeking to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. The union, an affiliate of the Maine AFL-CIO, filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board on Aug. 2 for a representation election. It is seeking to represent 26 skilled maintenance mechanics, but not registered nurses, physicians, professionals, technical employees or business office workers, according to the petition.
The reporting practice that could lead to unreliable patient safety data
Some hospitals may classify admissions in a way that exempts them from elective-based patient safety indicator scores, or PSIs, leading to less reliable patient safety data, according to a study published in the August issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. Hospitals classify admissions as elective...
Commonwealth Health seeks to consolidate operations of 2 hospitals
Commonwealth Health filed a request with the Pennsylvania Department of Public Health to consolidate the operations of Scranton-based Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton under one license, according to an Aug. 3 press release from Commonwealth Health. Regional Hospital will offer medical and surgical care, intensive care, and...
Beware of 'whack-a-mole' approach to patient safety, expert says
Hospitals and health systems across the country are working to rebuild the foundations for safe care that deteriorated during the pandemic. But what's sometimes overlooked in that rebuilding is a plan to sustain the safe care achieved, one hospital safety expert says. Hospitals have long grappled with the difficulty of...
Needle in a haystack: The challenges of finding value in patient data
From incomplete pictures of a patient's health journey to trying to unify patient data, health system chief data officers, who oversee the collection of their systems patient data in order to transform it into a more meaningful resource, face challenges with making sense of the data they possess. Becker's spoke...
'We're in a different era': Dr. Richard Watson weighs in on rural emergency hospital rule
Rural hospitals are the backbone of their small towns, Richard Watson, MD, said. "If you lose your healthcare, you really do lose the town in a lot of ways," Dr. Watson told Becker's. Dr. Watson grew up in Kansas and has rural emergency medicine experience in his home state and...
Drones carrying medical supplies: Fad or future of healthcare?
It's time to look up — literally — when it comes to how medical supplies and medications are transported, according to hospital and healthcare leaders using drone delivery. The medical supply chain has battled numerous disruptions over the last few months, from the IV saline shortage to the...
Quest, Labcorp techs refusing to draw blood from monkeypox patients
Technicians at Quest Diagnostics and Labcorp have been refusing to draw blood from people who might have monkeypox, CNN reported Aug. 4. The two lab companies aren't disputing the claim, but it's unclear if the refusals are based on company policy, the report said. Quest and Labcorp said they are reviewing employee safety policies.
More notice needed for No Surprises Act compliance, medical practices tell CMS
A lobby representing medical practice administrators wants at least six months' notice from CMS before more requirements for the No Surprises Act are enforced. The current requirements of the act already have created significant administrative burdens for medical practices, the Medical Group Management Association said in an Aug. 2 letter to HHS and CMS officials.
The value of 'organizational intelligence': How 2 health systems are keeping experienced workers engaged
Hospitals and health systems nationwide are experiencing increased workforce challenges and staffing shortages, making it more crucial than ever that they engage with experienced employees and ensure they are content in their job. This can be a difficult task given that many workers, both newer and experienced, are leaving their...
Q&A with CIO Donna Roach on what's stalling healthcare data-sharing
Health data interoperability has long been a goal of health IT executives and policy experts. But it's 2022 — and the healthcare system doesn't appear all that close to getting there. Becker's spoke to experts from health systems, industry and academia on what it will take to create an...
Massachusetts hospital pauses planned closure of birth center
Beverly (Mass.) Hospital is postponing the closure of the North Shore Birth Center, according to an Aug. 4 report from The Salem News. Tom Sands, Beverly Hospital president, said in a letter to hospital staff that the hospital has decided to extend the process and that "...no further action will be taken toward the closure of the North Shore Birth Center while we extend the process," the letter said.
West Virginia health systems to cut ties over EHR vendor choice
Davis Health System began a clinical affiliation with WVU Medicine in 2019. The health systems are ending the partnership Aug. 8, according to The Inter-Mountain. The systems entered into the affiliation to help Elkins, W.Va.-based Davis Health System advance its specialty care, including urology and neurology. The affiliation also helped the system strengthen its telemedicine network by providing immediate access to WVU Medicine specialists.
MyMichigan Health's Dr. Pankaj Jandwani appointed system VP of medical affairs
Pankaj Jandwani, MD, has been named system vice president of medical affairs at Midland, Mich.-based MyMichigan Health, Becker's learned Aug. 4. Dr. Jandwani will lead the health system’s medical staff affairs and services, and oversee undergraduate, graduate and continuing medical education. He assumed the role June 26. He previously...
Shuttered Minnesota hospital reopens as 1-stop-shop wellness center
The former St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., is reopening Aug. 4 as a community hub for health and wellness. The reopening comes after the St. Joseph's campus began gradually shutting down inpatient services in 2021 to transition to the new Fairview Community Health and Wellness Hub. Features of...
UHS Hospitals names Peggy Thomas vice president of nursing
King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services has named Peggy Thomas, MSN, RN, vice president for nursing and chief nursing officer of UHS Hospitals, the hospital operator said Aug. 3. Ms. Thomas most recently served as deputy director of nursing for Upstate Medical University's Upstate Community Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y....
Sutter Health workers say they are missing pay under new system
A union representing nurses and healthcare workers at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health says a new payroll system, Workday, has caused payroll errors since the health system implemented it in July. The California Nurses Association/Caregivers and Healthcare Employees Union represents more than 8,000 nurses and healthcare workers at 16 Northern California...
