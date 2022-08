Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System has named Stephanie Conners as its next president and CEO. Ms. Conners is currently executive vice president and COO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, which she began in 2018. She will join BayCare in October to begin the transition with current CEO Tommy Inzina, who plans to retire by year's end.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO