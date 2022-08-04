ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Important Campus Construction Updates

Gateway Welcome Arch: You can’t miss the amazing work happening on the corner of College Ave. and Drew St! Watch this project daily as the progress happens that fast!. Drew St. Pedestrian Bridge: The framing is being installed in preparation for pouring the concrete. Everything is on track for this project!
