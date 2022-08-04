The U.S. saw the largest weekly spike in monkeypox cases of any other country in the last week of July, the World Health Organization said in an Aug. 3 report on the outbreak. U.S. cases rose to 5,825 during the last week of July, making the U.S. the country with the most reported cases so far in the global outbreak. CDC data shows U.S. cases have since risen to 6,617. As of Aug. 3, more than 25,000 cases globally have been reported to the WHO. In the last week of July, new reported global cases increased by nearly 19 percent.

