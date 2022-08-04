ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Why US may be in for a severe flu season

Countries in the Southern Hemisphere are experiencing a severe flu season, which may be a harbinger of what's to come for the U.S. this fall, NBC News reported Aug. 4. Health experts often look to the Southern Hemisphere's flu season, which typically runs from April to September, as a predictor for the Northern Hemisphere's upcoming flu season.​​
2 recent findings on long COVID-19

Here are two recent studies on long COVID-19 in children and adults:. 1. One in eight patients recovering from COVID-19 had lingering symptoms from the illness at least three months later, a study published Aug. 6 in The Lancet found. Researchers at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands collected data on 76,422 people from March 2020 to August 2021. "This finding shows that post-Covid-19 condition is an urgent problem with a mounting human toll," researchers wrote.
COVID-19 cases fall 7% nationwide: 10 CDC findings

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths fell nationwide this week, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Aug. 5. 1. As of Aug. 3, the nation's seven-day case average was 117,351, a 7.3 percent decrease from the previous week's average. Community levels. 2. As of Aug. 4, 41.7...
Drugmaker agrees to $2.37 billion opiate settlement

(The Center Square) – Allergan has agreed in principle to a proposed $2.37 billion settlement to participating states and local governments, including Iowa. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and a bipartisan group of attorneys general announced the settlement Friday. The news comes the same week as a $4.25 billion...
Tracking monkeypox: Where the US outbreak stands, where it may be headed

More than 7,000 monkeypox cases have now been confirmed in the U.S., and as the outbreak continues to grow, health experts are cautioning that, if not contained, the virus may begin spreading among the broader population. The current outbreak has mostly been concentrated among men who have sex with men...
24 healthcare orgs back pandemic preparedness bill

Twenty-four national healthcare organizations are urging lawmakers to pass the Prevent Pandemics Act, which includes several provisions to strengthen the medical supply chain. In an Aug. 4 letter, the organizations called on the nation's top congressional leaders to "swiftly enact" the bipartisan legislation, which was first introduced March 10. The bill would give more flexibility for the federal government to partner with distributors and manufacturers to support the Strategic National Stockpile, among other measures.
Viewpoint: CMS' health equity plans lack key details

CMS in April released a plan to revamp its approach to equitable healthcare, but it has not provided enough details on how it will address critical barriers that may occur during implementation, Janelle Alleyne and Stefanie Doyle wrote in an opinion piece in Bloomberg Law on Aug. 5. Ms. Alleyne...
US declares monkeypox a public health emergency

The Biden administration on Aug. 4 declared the nation's monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency, a move that will unlock additional federal dollars to address the outbreak. The declaration comes as U.S. cases near 7,000, more than any other country so far. "I want to make an announcement today that...
More notice needed for No Surprises Act compliance, medical practices tell CMS

A lobby representing medical practice administrators wants at least six months' notice from CMS before more requirements for the No Surprises Act are enforced. The current requirements of the act already have created significant administrative burdens for medical practices, the Medical Group Management Association said in an Aug. 2 letter to HHS and CMS officials.
Quest, Labcorp techs refusing to draw blood from monkeypox patients

Technicians at Quest Diagnostics and Labcorp have been refusing to draw blood from people who might have monkeypox, CNN reported Aug. 4. The two lab companies aren't disputing the claim, but it's unclear if the refusals are based on company policy, the report said. Quest and Labcorp said they are reviewing employee safety policies.
Beware of 'whack-a-mole' approach to patient safety, expert says

Hospitals and health systems across the country are working to rebuild the foundations for safe care that deteriorated during the pandemic. But what's sometimes overlooked in that rebuilding is a plan to sustain the safe care achieved, one hospital safety expert says. Hospitals have long grappled with the difficulty of...
Amid monkeypox vaccine scramble, FDA weighs dividing doses

After the White House declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency Aug. 4, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, MD, said the agency is considering splitting the two-dose Jynneos monkeypox vaccine into five doses, according to The Hill. An FDA spokesperson told The Hill the considered strategy is because it is...
US sees largest monkeypox spike of any country: 3 updates

The U.S. saw the largest weekly spike in monkeypox cases of any other country in the last week of July, the World Health Organization said in an Aug. 3 report on the outbreak. U.S. cases rose to 5,825 during the last week of July, making the U.S. the country with the most reported cases so far in the global outbreak. CDC data shows U.S. cases have since risen to 6,617. As of Aug. 3, more than 25,000 cases globally have been reported to the WHO. In the last week of July, new reported global cases increased by nearly 19 percent.
The reporting practice that could lead to unreliable patient safety data

Some hospitals may classify admissions in a way that exempts them from elective-based patient safety indicator scores, or PSIs, leading to less reliable patient safety data, according to a study published in the August issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. Hospitals classify admissions as elective...
Antibody drug to be sold commercially amid dwindling federal supply

Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly will sell its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment to healthcare systems, hospitals and states this month, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 3. Eli Lilly previously sold 150,000 doses of its treatment bebtelovimab to the U.S. for $275 million. The company expects the order to ship out Aug....
Forecast mixed for travel nurse pay

There are differing views as to the future of wages and contracts for traveling nurses among healthcare executives, MedPage Today reported Aug. 4. The pandemic intensified hospitals' reliance on travel nurses and highlighted the gap between full-time workers' pay and lucrative temporary contracts. Now, some organizations have started to reduce their travel nurse budget and reliance on these workers.
4 in 10 Americans cut spending to cover healthcare costs

Four in 10 Americans have delayed or skipped healthcare treatments in the last six months due to rising healthcare costs, according to an Aug. 4 report from Gallup. According to the report, about 98 million Americans were forced to take extraordinary measures to afford healthcare, including trimming household expenses or borrowing money. Over half of adults in households earning less than $48,000 a year reported cutting spending. In households earning at least $180,000, about 19 percent have cut costs to afford healthcare.
