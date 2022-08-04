Read on www.engadget.com
Galaxy S22 Ultra is surprisingly popular, and Samsung may cancel a phone to prioritize it
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sits at the top of our list of the best smartphones, but maybe it's too good, because it sounds like another Samsung phone was canceled just so that the company could build more Ultra units. This comes from Korean website The Elec (opens in new...
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
CNET
Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only
Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
Latest Galaxy Watch 5 leak offers us our best look yet at Samsung's supersized smartwatches
We're less than a week out from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but that doesn't mean the leaks are anywhere close to finished. With just a few days to go, a new report is giving us our best look yet at all three models Samsung is ready to debut, along with some specs that promise serious improvements to battery life — on the larger models, at least. If anything, these new wearables promise to usher in the era of massive gadgets with matching batteries.
iPhone 14 could be the first step in Apple’s plan to fracture the iPhone line
From what we’ve heard so far, it sounds like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be very different phones to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, with more changes than we usually see on Pro models. But with the iPhone 15 line, Apple might significantly differentiate between the Pro and the Pro Max as well.
Major leak reveals all the Samsung gadgets that are launching next week
The next eagerly awaited Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on the agenda – and we now have an early look at all of that hardware.
OnePlus 10T unveiled with 150W fast charging and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
The big picture: The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a lower-resolution display and a worse camera system than the company's flagship 10 Pro handset but makes up for it with an upgraded SoC, faster charging, and a lower price point. Some might also prefer the 10T's flat screen over the Pro's curved one.
Engadget
YouTube testing 'pinch to zoom' feature for Premium users
YouTube has quietly introduced an experimental feature called pinch to zoom exclusively for Premium users, Android Police has reported. It lets you zoom into the video player and then pan around to look at different parts of the screen, both in portrait or full-screen landscape view, as shown below. If...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge (2022) press renders leak for September-bound smartphone
@OnLeaks claims to have obtained official press renders for the Motorola Edge 2022, just under a year after the company announced the Edge (2021). Presumably arriving later this month or in early September, the Edge (2022) builds on its predecessor's design while adopting the look of modern Moto G smartphones.
OnePlus 10T launches with a big focus on speed, OxygenOS 13 coming 'later this year'
OnePlus has wrapped up its launch event for the new 10T phone. The phone will begin preorders on September 1 with a retail date for all buyers set for September 29.
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: Why is the OnePlus 10T so odd?
This week on the show, Cherlynn is joined by guest co-host Sam Rutherford to talk about the newly launched OnePlus 10T. Why did the company choose to sacrifice an alert slider, wireless charging and some other features in exchange for extreme speed? How does the OnePlus 10T stack up against other midrange phones like the Pixel 6a? Then, our hosts discuss the cloud-gaming handheld that Logitech and Tencent are working on, as well as the curious headlines that permeated the consumer tech news cycle this week.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preview: Peak Android
So, it's almost here - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 - the Korean giant's most ambitious phone, and arguably the most exciting 2022 smartphone in general. Now that its release is closing up and we know a good deal about it, it's time to do a preview based on all our intel.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to come with faster charging
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to launch at Samsung Unpacked next week, the event takes place next Wednesday the 10th of August. As well to the new Galaxy Watch 5 we will also get to see two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Engadget
Sony's LinkBuds S drop to a new low of $148 at Amazon
Sony's LinkBuds S are now particularly tempting if you're looking for true wireless earbuds with a dash of intelligence. Amazon is selling the LinkBuds S at a new low price of $148, well below the usual $200. That's even better than the Prime Day discount, and could make them an easy choice if you want major-brand audio without paying a stiff premium.
TechCrunch
Let’s check in with Samsung before next week’s Unpacked event
Samsung has embraced the tradition, to some extent. It has become common practice for the company to — at the very least — tease the hell out of the products ahead of their official launch. This time, it’s foldables. The company has not only said as much — it has included a handy image of a half-folded Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the invite for the big event on the 10th.
Moto Razr 2022 now available to reserve in China
The new Moto Razr 2022 smartphone will launch next week and now Motorola is taking reservations for the handset in China. The listing for the reservations has revealed what RAM and storage options will be available for the handset, there will be three options to choose from. You will be...
geekwire.com
The state of the tech economy: Takeaways from Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet
This week on the GeekWire Podcast, we play highlights and offer our thoughts on the recent earnings calls of Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet, seeking to better understand what’s next for the tech economy. A few of my thoughts after listening to all of the calls last week:
TechCrunch
OnePlus’ 10T arrives September 29, starting at $649
Turns out there’s plenty of lead time for the OnePlus 10T. Preorders of the device open just under a month from now, and the handset will finally start shipping September 29. So, plenty of time to make up your mind on that one. The device also maintains the company’s midtier pricing (though it’s begun edging a bit toward the higher end in recent years), starting at $649 for the 8 GB/128 GB version and $749 for 16 GB/256 GB.
Engadget
Google made one of its best search shortcuts even more useful
Google searches with quotes just became much more useful if you're looking for the exact place words appear on a page. The internet giant has updated quote-based searches with page snippets that show exactly where you'll find the text you're looking for. You might not have to scroll through a giant document just to find the right phrase.
