GeekyGadgets

More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked

We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
CNET

Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only

Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
Android Police

Latest Galaxy Watch 5 leak offers us our best look yet at Samsung's supersized smartwatches

We're less than a week out from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but that doesn't mean the leaks are anywhere close to finished. With just a few days to go, a new report is giving us our best look yet at all three models Samsung is ready to debut, along with some specs that promise serious improvements to battery life — on the larger models, at least. If anything, these new wearables promise to usher in the era of massive gadgets with matching batteries.
Engadget

YouTube testing 'pinch to zoom' feature for Premium users

YouTube has quietly introduced an experimental feature called pinch to zoom exclusively for Premium users, Android Police has reported. It lets you zoom into the video player and then pan around to look at different parts of the screen, both in portrait or full-screen landscape view, as shown below. If...
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Edge (2022) press renders leak for September-bound smartphone

@OnLeaks claims to have obtained official press renders for the Motorola Edge 2022, just under a year after the company announced the Edge (2021). Presumably arriving later this month or in early September, the Edge (2022) builds on its predecessor's design while adopting the look of modern Moto G smartphones.
Engadget

Engadget Podcast: Why is the OnePlus 10T so odd?

This week on the show, Cherlynn is joined by guest co-host Sam Rutherford to talk about the newly launched OnePlus 10T. Why did the company choose to sacrifice an alert slider, wireless charging and some other features in exchange for extreme speed? How does the OnePlus 10T stack up against other midrange phones like the Pixel 6a? Then, our hosts discuss the cloud-gaming handheld that Logitech and Tencent are working on, as well as the curious headlines that permeated the consumer tech news cycle this week.
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preview: Peak Android

So, it's almost here - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 - the Korean giant's most ambitious phone, and arguably the most exciting 2022 smartphone in general. Now that its release is closing up and we know a good deal about it, it's time to do a preview based on all our intel.
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to come with faster charging

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to launch at Samsung Unpacked next week, the event takes place next Wednesday the 10th of August. As well to the new Galaxy Watch 5 we will also get to see two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Engadget

Sony's LinkBuds S drop to a new low of $148 at Amazon

Sony's LinkBuds S are now particularly tempting if you're looking for true wireless earbuds with a dash of intelligence. Amazon is selling the LinkBuds S at a new low price of $148, well below the usual $200. That's even better than the Prime Day discount, and could make them an easy choice if you want major-brand audio without paying a stiff premium.
TechCrunch

Let’s check in with Samsung before next week’s Unpacked event

Samsung has embraced the tradition, to some extent. It has become common practice for the company to — at the very least — tease the hell out of the products ahead of their official launch. This time, it’s foldables. The company has not only said as much — it has included a handy image of a half-folded Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the invite for the big event on the 10th.
GeekyGadgets

Moto Razr 2022 now available to reserve in China

The new Moto Razr 2022 smartphone will launch next week and now Motorola is taking reservations for the handset in China. The listing for the reservations has revealed what RAM and storage options will be available for the handset, there will be three options to choose from. You will be...
TechCrunch

OnePlus’ 10T arrives September 29, starting at $649

Turns out there’s plenty of lead time for the OnePlus 10T. Preorders of the device open just under a month from now, and the handset will finally start shipping September 29. So, plenty of time to make up your mind on that one. The device also maintains the company’s midtier pricing (though it’s begun edging a bit toward the higher end in recent years), starting at $649 for the 8 GB/128 GB version and $749 for 16 GB/256 GB.
Engadget

Google made one of its best search shortcuts even more useful

Google searches with quotes just became much more useful if you're looking for the exact place words appear on a page. The internet giant has updated quote-based searches with page snippets that show exactly where you'll find the text you're looking for. You might not have to scroll through a giant document just to find the right phrase.
