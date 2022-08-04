Is ‘Easter Sunday’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Stream It Or Skip It: 'Cooked With Cannabis' On Netflix, Where Kelis Hosts A Cooking Competition Full Of THC (And A Little CBD)

There may not be any big holidays in August, but comedian Jo Koy is celebrating Easter anyhow, with his new movie Easter Sunday, opening in theaters this weekend.

Directed by Jay Chandrasekhar, with a screenplay by Ken Cheng and Kate Angelo, Easter Sunday stars stand-up comedian Jo Koy as, you guessed it, a stand-up comedian. This version of Jo is named Joe Valencia, and he’s struggling to get work. It doesn’t help that he’s a single father, and he has a huge Easter Sunday gathering to attend with his large Filipino family. But hey, what could possibly go wrong?

Also starring Jimmy O. Yang, Tiffany Haddish, Tia Carrere, Brandon Wardell, Eva Noblezada, Lydia Gaston, Asif Ali, Rodney To, Eugene Cordero, and Lou Diamond Phillips, Easter Sunday promises a barrel of laughs no matter the season when you watch it. Here’s where to watch Easter Sunday, and when you can expect to see Easter Sunday on streaming.

WHERE TO WATCH EASTER SUNDAY:

For now, the only way to watch Easter Sunday is to go to a movie theater. Easter Sunday will open in theaters in the U.S on Friday, August 5. You can find tickets at a theater near you via Fandango.

After the movie’s theatrical run, you will be able to purchase Easter Sunday on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Vudu, and more. You’ll also be able to stream the movie on Peacock—read on to learn more.

WHEN WILL EASTER SUNDAY BE STREAMING?

There is not yet a digital or VOD release date for Easter Sunday. That said, you likely won’t have to wait too long.

Easter Sunday is a Universal movie, and previous Universal movies like The Northman landed on VOD about one month, or 45 days, after opening in theaters. If Easter Sunday follows a similar pattern, you can expect to be able to rent the movie on VOD in mid-September 2022. You should also expect to see Easter Sunday on Peacock Premium around the same time.

All this is to say: We don’t know when exactly Easter Sunday will be on VOD. But we can expect Easter Sunday to be on Peacock in 2022, because starting with the 2022 film slate, Universal movies are now going to Peacock Premium as soon as 45 days after opening in theaters. (That said, it could be later than 45 days.)

WHEN WILL EASTER SUNDAY BE ON PEACOCK?

There is not yet a Peacock streaming release date for Easter Sunday. However, we can make an educated guess as to when Easter Sunday will be on the streaming service. Another recent Universal movie, The Northman, began streaming on Peacock Premium after a 45-day theatrical run and was also available on VOD the next day.

If Easter Sunday follows a similar streaming release strategy, you can expect Easter Sunday to release on Peacock around mid-to-late September 2022.

WILL EASTER SUNDAY BE ON DISNEY+?

No. Easter Sunday is a Universal movie, not a Disney movie, and therefore will never be streaming on Disney.+

WILL EASTER SUNDAY BE STREAMING ON HBO MAX?

No. Easter Sunday is a Universal movie, not a Warner Bros. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.) It’s possible that Easter Sunday will be on HBO and HBO Max someday, but it will not be any time soon.

IS EASTER SUNDAY STREAMING ON NETFLIX?

Easter Sunday will not be on Netflix any time soon. However, the movie may eventually go to Netflix, albeit not for another 4 years. A deal between Universal and Netflix gives the streaming service access to live-action films from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group about four years after they open in theaters. In the case of Easter Sunday, that means August 2026. That’s a long time to wait, so if you want to see the movie ASAP, your best bet is to go to a movie theater or wait for it to come on Peacock or digital.