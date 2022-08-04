ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Marlies Captain Rich Clune Retires, Joins Maple Leafs Development Staff

By David Alter
Inside The Maple Leafs
Inside The Maple Leafs
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELF3J_0h4hDzuQ00

Clune joined the Toronto Maple Leafs organization in 2015 and has been a strong advocate for mental health awareness.

Toronto Marlies captain Rich Clune is retiring from hockey and will immediately join the Toronto Maple Leafs development staff, the club announced on Thursday.

“Rich is in a class of his own when reflecting on the impact he has made on the Toronto Marlies,” said Ryan Hardy, Maple Leafs Assistant General Manager, Minor League Operations. “He is celebrated by all those who played and worked with him for the professionalism he exhibited day in and day out, the contagious energy that extended from the gym to the ice and the compassion he demonstrated for his teammates and all members of this club. We’re thrilled to have him join the player development staff and to continue delivering his invaluable support and guidance within our organization.”

Clune played in 120 NHL games split between the Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators before signing on with Toronto in the summer of 2015. It was around that time that Clune opened up about his substance abuse and mental health issues. Outside of hockey, Clune enjoyed other activities like boxing and took acting classes. Two years ago, he released a documentary about his substance abuse issues called ‘ My Name is Dicky ”.

Throughout his time in Toronto, Clune spent most of its with the Toronto Marlies where he collected 25 goals and 34 assists in 256 regular season games and recorded five points in 20 playoff contests, capturing the Calder Cup championship with the Marlies in 2018.

Clune was named the ninth captain in Marlies history in March of 2021 and served as an alternate captain in each of his previous seasons with the club.

In the fall of 2015, Clune was signed to a two-way NHL contract and was called by to the Maple Leafs roster. He appeared in 19 games and recorded four assists.

Further Reading

Why the Maple Leafs Don’t Need to Force a Trade to Become Salary Cap Compliant

Calle Jarnkrok’s Contract Signals Return of Maple Leafs’ Pre-Pandemic Salary Cap Strategy

It’s Way Too Early to Worry About Auston Matthews’ Future with the Maple Leafs

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators

The Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators completed a notable goalie-for-goalie trade last month. In the deal, the Wild sent veteran Cam Talbot to the Senators, in exchange for Filip Gustavsson. Below, we take a look at how the trade breaks down for each team. Minnesota Wild After the Wild re-signed goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, it seemed […] The post Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
Yardbarker

Kyle Dubas: One of the Best Maple Leafs’ GMs Over Past 50 Years

Until 1967, the Toronto Maple Leafs were regarded as one of the powerhouse teams in NHL. The 1967 season concluded with the Maple Leafs defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 to win the Stanley Cup. That was the team’s 13th Stanley Cup. The only team to win more was their archrival Canadiens, who had won 14 at that time.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Auston Matthews
Yardbarker

Islanders’ Line Options for Oliver Wahlstrom This Season

The New York Islanders enter next season with a handful of young players that they hope can step up and provide a spark to an otherwise veteran-heavy roster. Furthermore, with the team looking to compete for the Stanley Cup, a breakout player can determine this rosters ceiling and, most importantly, put the roster over the top.
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Dream Team of Current & Former Active Players

Ever wonder what a lineup of your favourite team would look like if they didn’t trade away that young talent too soon or were able to bring back that top-end player that left in free agency? Well, look no further because this series is designed to analyze all the former and current active players that have played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and form the best lineup from that list. It will look at where the players are right now in their careers and show what a dream team of all the best players to come through the organization would look like today. This is, of course, not taking into account the salaries of the players, so think of it as ‘Be a GM’ mode in a video game where the salary cap is turned off. Enjoy.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Marlies Captain#Leafs Development#The Toronto Marlies#Minor League Operations#The Los Angeles Kings
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Most Heartbreaking Loss in Franchise History

As one of the NHL’s two oldest franchises without a Stanley Cup championship, it goes without saying that the Buffalo Sabres have had more than a few painful defeats in their 29 playoff appearances, including two in the Stanley Cup Final. Given this, it would be easy to assume that the team’s most heartbreaking defeat would be one of those two, right?
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Rangers Need Trocheck & Zibanejad to Set the Pace Next Season

After several departures this offseason, the New York Rangers look like a different team. One of the larger holes left wide open was on the second line. Ryan Strome was the former second-line centerman of the Rangers, the 29-year-old was a polarizing player but ultimately exceeded expectations and fulfilled his role with the team the past four seasons. Yet it is undeniable that they will have to compensate for his absence and the immense loss of depth down the roster as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Gaudette, Murray, Samsonov & Clune

Second, I’ll share what I believe is a great organizational move by the Maple Leafs in hiring Rich Clune to a position in player development. From what I’ve seen over the seasons, he’s one of lesser-known, but more-important people in the entire organization. Finally, I’ll wish a...
NHL
Yardbarker

If the Season Started Now: Maple Leafs’ Projected Lineup in 2022-23

There’s a lot of time yet between now and when the 2022-23 NHL regular season begins. However, is it ever too soon to speculate about what the Toronto Maple Leafs’ starting lineup will look like?. One caveat is that the players who made this projected starting lineup are...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Flyers’ Couturier fits the bill of captaincy

For the past decade, the Philadelphia Flyers have been led by Claude Giroux. He was the longest-tenured captain in Flyers history, is ranked second in games played, points and assists, and is eighth in goals scored. Through the good and the bad, Giroux was a player who gave his all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Tavares fully healthy, believes Maple Leafs core can end playoff woes

BARRIE, Ontario -- John Tavares said the body aches from last summer have gone away. The pain of going yet another season without winning a Stanley Cup Playoff series, however, has not. Twelve months ago the Toronto Maple Leafs captain was recovering from a concussion and knee injury sustained in...
NHL
Yardbarker

Clearing Cap Space: Trade Options For The Avalanche To Re-Sign Kadri

There has been a debate on what the next step should be between the Colorado Avalanche and Nazem Kadri. A lot of fans are suggesting that a trade should happen to clear up more space in the salary cap in order to keep Kadri. Who should those players be? What value should the Avs look for in return? Will the trade be worth it to free up cap space this year? I will answer all of these questions with some insights on the cause and effect it will have on the team and its future.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Flames News & Rumors: Huberdeau, Mangiapane, Kylington & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, general manager Brad Treliving and newly acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau finally came to terms on the richest contract in franchise history. Meanwhile, Treliving was also able to re-sign three of his team’s restricted free agents (RFAs): Andrew Mangiapane, Oliver Kylington, and Martin Pospisil. Last but not least, the Flames released their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliates new name and logo.
NHL
NHL

Hasek looks back at trade to Sabres that changed NHL career, life

Dominik Hasek remembers being at home in the Czech Republic 30 years ago, on Aug. 7, 1992, on his way out for a Friday night at the movies. He had no idea that the ringing phone he hesitated to answer as he tied his shoes would dramatically change his NHL career, putting him on the path to iconic goaltending status and the Hockey Hall of Fame.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Flyers’ 4th Line Roster Spots Will Be a Battle

The Philadelphia Flyers may have failed to upgrade their forward group, but on the other hand, they already have players within the organization who will be vying for spots and for playing time. Of their rookies, some have already had a taste of the big league in the past few seasons, while others may have their last chance to prove they can become full-time NHL players.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Kyrou using brother as role model to reach goal of playing in NHL

DALLAS -- Christian Kyrou has the perfect role model for what he hopes will be a quick path to the NHL -- his older brother, St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou. Christian, an 18-year-old defenseman chosen by the Dallas Stars in the second round (No. 50) of the 2022 NHL Draft, hopes watching and learning from what Jordan has gone through can help him along his path.
NHL
Inside The Maple Leafs

Inside The Maple Leafs

Buffalo, NY
16
Followers
38
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheMapleLeafs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/maple-leafs

Comments / 0

Community Policy