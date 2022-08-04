WATCH: AARP addresses healthcare access in virtual summit

Read on www.wdbj7.com
Related
WDBJ7.com
Childcare in southwest Virginia unable to meet “astronomical” demand
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The child care available in southwest Virginia can’t meet what one provider says is an “astronomical” demand. “The number one thing we hate saying is, ‘I’m sorry we don’t have a position,’” said Jeanna Williams, the Owner and Executive Director of the Children’s Castle Early Learning Center in Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Gleaning for the World collecting supplies to deliver to Kentucky
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local nonprofit is collecting supplies to take to Kentucky for those in need after deadly flooding there. Gleaning for the World is accepting donations at Sam’s Club on Ward’s Road in Lynchburg from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. “Five food...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday weekend kicks off with back-to-school savings
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday weekend is officially underway. Virginians can buy school supplies, clothing and emergency preparedness items without added sales tax. Bedford County Public Schools kicked off the tax holiday weekend with a ‘Pack the Bus’ supply drive. The district’s superintendent hopes families think...
WDBJ7.com
Feds seek 8-year prison term for officer who stormed Capitol
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for an off-duty Virginia police officer who was convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors say former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block...
Comments / 0