ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WATCH: AARP addresses healthcare access in virtual summit

By Leanna Scachetti
WDBJ7.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Childcare in southwest Virginia unable to meet “astronomical” demand

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The child care available in southwest Virginia can’t meet what one provider says is an “astronomical” demand. “The number one thing we hate saying is, ‘I’m sorry we don’t have a position,’” said Jeanna Williams, the Owner and Executive Director of the Children’s Castle Early Learning Center in Roanoke.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Gleaning for the World collecting supplies to deliver to Kentucky

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local nonprofit is collecting supplies to take to Kentucky for those in need after deadly flooding there. Gleaning for the World is accepting donations at Sam’s Club on Ward’s Road in Lynchburg from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. “Five food...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday weekend kicks off with back-to-school savings

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday weekend is officially underway. Virginians can buy school supplies, clothing and emergency preparedness items without added sales tax. Bedford County Public Schools kicked off the tax holiday weekend with a ‘Pack the Bus’ supply drive. The district’s superintendent hopes families think...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Feds seek 8-year prison term for officer who stormed Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for an off-duty Virginia police officer who was convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors say former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy