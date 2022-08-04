ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Windows Package Manager updated to version 1.3 — here's how to (win)get it

By Sean Endicott
Windows Central
Windows Central
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vI8f8_0h4hBLyI00

What you need to know

  • Windows Package Manager has been updated to version 1.3.
  • The update adds support for portable packages, which are apps that don't require an installer.
  • Windows Package Manager will show a system's architecture to help determine why a program may not be acting as expected.
  • The update also provides options for viewing installation notes, documentation, and logs.

Microsoft just shipped an update for Windows Package Manager. The update brings the tool to version 1.3, and it includes several new options that make it easier to manage applications on systems. Windows Package Manager 1.3 also supports portable packages, which are apps that don't require an installer.

Windows Package Manager, also known as winget, is a command line tool that can be used to install, uninstall, and manage applications on Windows 11 and Windows 10. It was first released in May 2021 after a year of preview testing. It has since received several updates, though it's been a few months since version 1.2 rolled out.

The changelog for Windows Package Manager version 1.3 is quite extensive. Here are the highlights:

  • Support for installation of portable/standalone apps #182
  • Add a notes/info field to manifests. #607
  • Add an optional URL to Expected Return Codes #1889
  • Manifest Field for User Manual / Documentation #1984
  • Add alternative version number field to manifest to make correlation with entries in
  • Add/Remove programs more reliable #980
  • Setting for always using verbose logs #1940
  • winget --info should print the system architecture #1925
  • An even better progress bar #2055

You can read more about the latest update in a dev blog post by Demitrius Nelon, the Microsoft program manager working on Windows Package Manager.

Portable packages, also known as portable apps, are programs that don't require an installer. These types of app packages can now be managed by Windows Package Manager. They will appear as installed applications and can also be uninstalled through the utility.

Microsoft.NuGet has been added to the Windows Package Manager Community Repository already. Submissions for other portable packages will start being accepted in about a week.

Windows Package Manager is available through GitHub .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How to Upgrade to Windows 11 From Windows 8.1

No operating system or software is built to last forever, and Windows 8.1 is no exception. Microsoft has decided to end support for Windows 8.1 on January 10, 2023, after which the operating system will no longer receive security or maintenance updates. If you're concerned that your PC will be...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Install and Set Up Visual Studio 2022 on Windows 10

Visual Studio 2022 features a text editor, profiler, interface for GUI apps, IntelliSense, and code completion. Programmers use this tool to develop a wide variety of desktop and mobile applications, websites and web services, and other computer programs. Furthermore, it aims to be accessible to software developers with varying experience levels.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to remove Reveal Password button for saved logins in Firefox on Windows 11/10

If you want to remove the reveal password button for saved logins in the Firefox browser on a Windows 11/10 computer, then this tutorial will definitely be helpful. Like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and all other modern browsers, Firefox also lets you save logins and passwords for websites. You can easily find and manage saved Passwords in Firefox and also view a particular saved password using the reveal password or show password button/icon. Those who don’t want that can simply remove or disable that reveal password icon using two built-in features of Windows 11/10 OS.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Installer#Windows Package Manager#Add Remove
makeuseof.com

What Is Windows 11 S Mode, and Should You Use it?

Windows S Mode puts your computer on complete lockdown. Once activated, S Mode lets you enjoy the highest level of security Microsoft can offer. However, there are limitations. These limitations, in themselves, wouldn’t bother you if you are not a power user or want your child to use technology safely....
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

Windows Backup Not Working? Try These Fixes

The native backup tools in Windows have a reputation of being unreliable and prone to errors, and it’s not without reason. Some users are unable to set up automatic backups, while others can’t even backup manually because of various errors. Even in many initially successful cases, the backups turn out to be useless as you can’t recover anything from them.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Disable Error Reporting in Windows

Microsoft has introduced an error reporting utility with the newer versions of the Windows operating system. It is a helpful utility that collects error data for diagnostic purposes, but many find it bothersome and fear that it shares confidential data with Microsoft. If you find the Windows error reporting feature...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Windows 10
NewsBreak
Software
ZDNet

How to connect Android to the Linux desktop with KDE Connect

One major benefit of using iOS is that it makes it incredibly easy to sync between your iPhone and your Mac desktops and laptops. On the other hand, Android isn't quite so embedded into other systems (besides, of course, Google). That doesn't mean there aren't ways to sync Android and your desktop or laptop…especially if your desktop/laptop OS is Linux.
SOFTWARE
Cult of Mac

Purchase Windows 10 Pro for $15 and Office for $28 in Back to School Sale

This post on discount Microsoft software is brought to you by Keysbuff. In its big Back to School Sale, software activation keys provider Keysbuff.com lets you nab great deals on Microsoft products. As a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and save big on Windows 10 — and find major savings on lots of other Microsoft software, too.
COMPUTERS
IGN

Microsoft is Testing an Xbox Game Pass Widget in Windows 11

Microsoft is testing an Xbox Game Pass widget with Windows Insiders according to a new post on the official Windows Insider blog. The widget will make it even easier to see the latest additions, what games are leaving soon, and other games from highlighted categories across Game Pass. The update...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

How to download Android apps without the Play Store using APK Mirror

Getting Android apps without access to the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble depending on where you choose to get your apps. While Android will let you install an APK from basically anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when you choose a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. In this post, we'll show you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

How to download and install Java JDK on Windows 11/10

JDK (Java Development Kit) is a collection of tools required for developing and testing programs in the language. It is a package consisting of java development tools like java compiler and JRE. It is used for building applications using Java Programming Language. Java is an Object-Oriented Programing language that programmers use to develop java software. Java was developed by James Gosling, and it is owned by Oracle Corporation and Sun Microsystem. It is a platform-independent language. Java 18 is the latest JDK Development Kit for Windows, Linux, and macOS platforms. So without any delay, let us walk you through the process to download the JDK installer for Windows 11/10.
SOFTWARE
Android Police

Asus releases Zenfone 9 bootloader unlock tool and kernel code

Asus is a brand generally associated with laptops, but its smartphones definitely set their own pace. Its latest phone — the Asus Zenfone 9 — packs the formidable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and efficient power management. Although the Taiwanese company's ZenUI software skin can compete with stock Android, users who want more options will be able to get them. To facilitate the creation and installation of custom ROMs, Asus is opening up the Zenfone 9's bootloader for unlocking and is releasing its kernel source code.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

AWS will now lets you install Windows 11 on EC2 instances

Amazon Web Services will now allow customers to run Windows 11 on Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) instances, the firm has announced. As explained in an AWS blog post (opens in new tab), the Import/Export function now supports migration of Windows 111 virtual machines, allowing customers to "launch instances using the imported images on EC2 Dedicated Hosts, and EC2 Dedicated Instances".
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

Windows + Shift + S Not Working – Why & How to Fix It?

As Snip & Sketch is a Windows pre-installed application, you can use the shortcut keys Windows + Shift + S to start taking screenshots of your device right after the get-go. However, the screenshot shortcut key not working is a common error in Windows. The issue can be due to bugs, interfering software, and corrupted installations.
SOFTWARE
Engadget

Microsoft helps game devs pull more performance from the Xbox Series S

Frustrated that games don't run as well on the Xbox Series S as you'd expect given the 1440p-capable hardware? Microsoft might have a fix. The Verge has learned the company's recently highlighted June Game Development Kit gives programmers more access to memory, freeing up "hundreds of additional megabytes" of RAM for their games. That can improve graphics performance in titles where limited memory is a problem, Microsoft said.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

How to quickly reset your network settings on Android and iOS

Did you suddenly notice Wi-Fi connectivity errors, Bluetooth lag, or call drops on your iPhone or Android? Your phone's corrupted network settings might be the prime reason behind connectivity issues. Frequent network issues on your Android phone or iPhone lead to an inconvenient experience. You can reboot your phone or...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

How to turn on WiFi calling on Android and iOS

If you’re in a low-signal area but have access to a reliable internet connection, turning on WiFi calling may be the ideal solution. When you enable WiFi calling on a compatible device, calls route through the internet instead of a cellular network, which provides a more reliable connection when service is weak or non-existent.
CELL PHONES
Windows Central

Windows Central

124
Followers
955
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy