More than 100 Sky Harbor airport flights canceled, delayed after monsoon storms hit Phoenix

ABC 15 News
Lightning strike takes down server at Sky Harbor causing flight delays
PHOENIX — Several flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport are seeing delays after monsoon thunderstorms barreled through the Valley Thursday morning. Workers with Southwest Airlines confirmed to ABC15 that a lightning strike hit a generator, taking their server down. A total of 93 flights at Sky Harbor are...
AZFamily
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Storm in metro Phoenix causes flight delays, power outages
Monsoon thunderstorms dropped more than a half inch of rain on much of metro Phoenix on Thursday morning, causing power outages and delaying dozens of flights out of Sky Harbor.
natureworldnews.com
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
fox10phoenix.com
'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years
PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
fox10phoenix.com
World's longest fingernails, good deeds, 'El Jefe' reappears: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines
From a Phoenix police officer's miraculous road to recovery after being shot to a famous southern Arizona jaguar being spotted for first time in 7 years, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from July 30-Aug. 5 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
Phoenix Is the Hottest US City. It Also Has the Country’s Only Dedicated Heat Team.
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Phoenix is America’s hottest city, and it’s getting hotter. The global climate crisis and decades of sprawling urban growth have turned this desert city into a hazardous heat island with dwindling water supplies and inadequate shade.
AZFamily
Hot and sunny Saturday ahead of rainy Sunday and Monday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Due to the sunny skies this Saturday, there is an Air quality warning in effect for Maricopa County until Sunday at 9 p.m. This means those with respiratory issues should limit their time outdoors. The heat is on for the Valley Saturday, with temperatures reaching 108...
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona
When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
AZFamily
Storm chances increase this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storm chances are limited across Phoenix and the lower deserts Saturday, with an increased chance for higher terrain areas in eastern Arizona. The thunderstorms to the east could lead to the potential of gusty thunderstorm outflow winds, which could pick up dust, primarily across Pinal County. By Sunday evening, there is a better chance for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. Those storm chances will continue through the middle of the week.
Insomnia Cookies Looking to Build Third Arizona Location in Phoenix
The late-night cookie company has plans to expand into downtown.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen from Thursday's monsoon storms?
PHOENIX — The Valley is waking up to a round of heavy monsoon thunderstorms this Thursday morning. Some areas have already received an inch of rain in less than an hour. The rain could have major impacts on the morning commute. How much has fallen in your area? See...
ABC 15 News
Power mostly back on after nearly 20,000 customers lose power in Valley monsoon storms
PHOENIX — Power is back on for a majority of people after thousands lost power during early morning monsoon storms across the Valley. The number of customers still in the dark is under a thousand between APS and SRP. At the height of the outages, nearly 20,000 customers were...
kjzz.org
The wet monsoon will continue through August. Here's what that means for Arizona's drought
Thursday was a rainy morning in the Valley as powerful monsoon storms storms pounded the city overnight. The National Weather Service reports parts of Phoenix got 2 inches of rain since Wednesday night. It’s just the latest storm in what’s been a wet monsoon season in Arizona. All the rain...
AZFamily
Overnight monsoon storm leaves behind damage across the Valley
Dozens of Southwest flights were delayed and others canceled at Sky Harbor after storms rolled through early Thursday. Monsoon 2022: safety tips through this storm season. As monsoon continues to pass through the Valley this season, it’s important to remember to stay cautious no matter if you’re a monsoon veteran or are experiencing your first season as a transplant into the area!
AZFamily
Hiker rescued off Piestewa Peak after becoming overheated on trail
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of Piestewa Peak Saturday morning after becoming overheated. Phoenix firefighters said they got a call just before 11 a.m. after her family called 911 to say that she could no longer hike because of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Firefighters said that they found the woman in critical condition and was treated on the mountain with IV fluid therapy. She was then lowered by a big wheel down the mountain trail.
AZFamily
Moon roof shatters during car wash in San Tan Valley but company won't fix
An active injunction is being held against a COVID-19 testing company that made many pay for testing but did not provide results. How does buying school supplies online compare to in-store?. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:04 PM MST. |. When buying school supplies, On Your Side explains why you...
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens
A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
KTAR.com
Flash flood warning issued in parts of Phoenix during monsoon storm
PHOENIX — Heavy rain passed through the Valley early Thursday, causing flooding in parts of the West Valley and delaying travel time during the morning commute. The storm dropped more than an inch and a half of rain near north Phoenix and Glendale, with parts of Surprise seeing just under an inch.
12news.com
One-of-a-kind Valley alligator passes away
The Phoenix Herpetological Society announced the alligator's death this week. Mr. Stubbs got a second chance at life by receiving a 3D-printed prosthetic tail.
