Girl sentenced following assault, hate crime convictions in Lakeside stabbing

Gunman shoots man multiple times from car
Someone shot a man multiple times after an argument on a street in southeast San Diego Friday evening, police said.
Man sentenced to 34 years to life for 1987 double homicide
A man convicted of killing two people at a 1987 birthday party was sentenced Friday to 34 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.
Man Pleads Not Guilty to Triple Stabbing in Mission Valley
A man accused of beating a blind man in Mission Valley, then stabbing a pair of good samaritans, pleaded not guilty on Friday. James Anthony Thomas, 35, is in custody and appeared via video call to his arraignment. He is facing three felony counts of attempted murder. Thomas is accused...
SDSU rape investigation goes to DA, police calls to ‘party house’ released
SAN DIEGO — The rape investigation focused on Aztecs football players is in the hands of the San Diego County District Attorney, as we learn more about the off-campus house that was allegedly the scene of the crime. San Diego police officers were called to the house three times...
Warrant out for man who took selfie in elephant enclosure
The man who trespassed into the elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo so he could take a photo with his young daughter failed to show up in court Thursday, July 21 for sentencing, so a judge issued a no bail warrant for his arrest. San Diego Superior Court Judge...
Tennessee Man Suspected in 1990 Point Loma Slaying of Sailor Pleads Not Guilty
A man accused of killing a Navy sailor in Point Loma more than three decades ago pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge. Brian Scott Koehl, 51, is accused in the 1990 murder of 32-year-old Larry Joe Breen, whom prosecutors say was stabbed in the neck multiple times. Koehl...
Ex-Marine Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Navy Corpsman's 2018 Oceanside Murder
A man who gunned down a female Navy corpsman at an Oceanside apartment complex nearly four years ago was sentenced Friday to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Eduardo Arriola, 29, was convicted by a Vista jury earlier this year of first-degree murder, plus a special circumstance allegation of...
Man shot in Grant Hill expected to survive
Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital and the silver sedan drove away westbound in the 2600 block of K Street.
15-year-old girl convicted of assault and hate crime in Lakeside learns her fate
SAN DIEGO — A 15-year-old girl, who was convicted for her role in a fight that the judge ruled a hate crime, was sentenced Wednesday to 120 days in the county’s Urban Camp program. CBS 8 is not naming or showing the teen’s picture because she’s a minor....
Sheriff's officials: Man found shot in Ramona not expected to survive
A man found with gunshot wounds at a Ramona home Thursday night is not expected to survive his injuries, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.
Man Shot in Ramona Was Picking Fruit in Yard: Witness
A neighbor says a 59-year-old Ramona man who isn't expected to survive after being shot Thursday night was picking fruit on his land when he was struck, and they can't understand why he'd be a target. San Diego County Sheriff's deputies found the man with gunshot wounds to his upper...
Missing 6-year-old National City girl found
A 6-year-old girl who went missing Thursday has been found, according to California Highway Patrol.
Man pleads guilty in retiree's stabbing death at Oceanside beach house
A man pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter for fatally stabbing a 77-year-old retiree at the victim's Oceanside beach house.
Granite Hills High teacher arrested
A teacher within the Grossmont Union High School District was arrested and faces felony and misdemeanor charges, the district announced Wednesday.
Man shot outside Ramona home
Authorities say a 59-year-old man is not likely to survive after he was shot outside of his Ramona home Thursday night.
Actress Anne Heche reportedly injured in violent crash in Mar Vista
TMZ reported that Heche was behind the wheel of the car that went all the way into a home in Mar Vista. CBSLA’s Rachel Kim reports.
Police Send Results of Probe into Rape Allegations Against SDSU Football Players to District Attorney
The San Diego Police Department announced Thursday that it has completed a 10-month investigation into the alleged gang rape of an unconscious teen girl by members of the San Diego State football team. No arrests have been made in the “very complex” case, according to police, who said they had...
‘A Lot of Anger': El Cajon Man Accused of Hit-and-Run Killing of 20-Year-Old Woman
Niurca Rios loved to get everyone up and dancing, her family said. On July 27 at 8:49 p.m., though, Rios was standing on the sidewalk near the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 8 at Second Street in El Cajon when she was fatally struck by a driver who fled the scene.
Man Protests Two Tree Removals by Handcuffing Himself to Tree | San Diego
08.03.2022 | 11:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The resident Andy Stinson sits under the shade of these Ficus trees every day to watch the sunset. he believes that he is being retaliated at by the H.O.A. President of the City Scene H.O.A. and the trees have been ordered to be moved.
SDPD announces completion of college gang-rape investigation
SDPD announced it has completed a 10-month investigation into the alleged gang rape last fall of an unconscious 17-year-old girl by members of the San Diego State University Aztecs football team.
