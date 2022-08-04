Will Emily Ratajkowski Reconcile With Sebastian Bear-McClard After Cheating Rumors?

Read on www.nickiswift.com
Kim & Pete Just Broke Up After 9 Months of Dating—Here’s the ‘Demanding’ Part That Ended Their Relationship
Click here to read the full article. The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement...
Emily Ratajkowski Just Subtly Responded to Rumors Her Husband Was a ‘Serial Cheater’ Before Their Divorce
Click here to read the full article. More to the story? Emily Ratajkowski’s response to Sebastian Bear-McClard cheating was subtle but loud. News broke on July 15, 2022, that Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard had split after four years of marriage. A source told Page Six at the time that the former couple—who share 1-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear—had broken up after Bear-McClard cheated on Ratajkowski during their marriage. “Yeah, he cheated,” the insider said. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” A week after the news of her divorce, Ratajkowski was photographed in New York City in a baseball cap...
Jennifer Lopez’s first husband ‘not convinced’ fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last
Jennifer Lopez’s first husband has said he is “not convinced” that her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last.Ojani Noa was breifly married to the singer between 1997 and 1998. They met while the Cuban-born actor was working as a dishwasher at a Miami restaurant owned by Gloria Estefan – just before Lopez shot to stardom for her performance in Selena.Noa now lives a quieter life away from the Hollywood spotlight.But after the surprise marriage of Affleck and Lopez earlier this month, the 48-year-old has taken the opportunity to have his say on the couple’s furture.“I wish her and...
Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s Whirlwind Romance: Timeline of Their Relationship
An unexpected match! Ant Anstead continued to make headlines after his split from Christina Haack by sparking an A-list romance with Renée Zellweger. The Wheeler Dealers star was previously married to Haack for nearly two years before the pair announced their separation via Instagram in September 2020. Nine months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the […]
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Jennifer Lopez’s mom on her wedding with Ben Affleck: ‘Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love’
It seems Ben Affleck definitely has a great relationship with Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Rodríguez, who has given her own stamp of approval to their romantic relationship and new marriage, following their unexpected wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. Now that the Hollywood couple have tied the knot and...
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s Best Parenting Quotes About Raising Daughter Genevieve: Becoming a Parent ‘Changed My Life’
Becoming a parent changes everything — but for Justin Verlander and Kate Upton, it’s all been for the better. “I get out [to golf] occasionally, but not quite as much,” the Houston Astros player told reporters during MLB spring training in February 2019. “[Having a baby] definitely changes the afternoons a little bit. [But] I get pretty excited to go home and see her smiling. It seems like every day it’s something new, so it’s been a lot of fun.”
‘The Bachelor’: Rachael Kirkconnell Sparks Engagement Rumors After Following Bridal Accounts
Rachael Kirkconnell started following bridal Instagrams, prompting rumors she might be ready for engagement with 'The Bachelor' star Matt James.
J.Lo's Ex-Husband Ojani Noa Predicts Why Ben Affleck Marriage Won't Last
The producer revealed what his ex-wife told him while in bed on their wedding night.
Here’s Where Jen Garner Was When Ben & J-Lo Got Married & if She Was Invited to the Wedding
Eventful weekend. After speculation that she would be at the event, many fans are wondering: Where was Jennifer Garner during Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding? The Adam Project star posted a happy selfie on Instagram while her ex-husband got married. While her ex-husband and J-Lo were getting married...
Alex Rodriguez Opens Up About His Relationship With Ex-Fiancee Jennifer Lopez: ‘We Had a Great Time’
No hard feelings. Alex Rodriguez is opening up about his relationship with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez – and he has nothing but glowing things to say about her. “Look, we had a great time,” Rodriguez, 46, said of his relationship with the Marry Me star during the Wednesday, July 13, episode of “The Martha Stewart Podcast.”
Emily Ratajkowski Appears Without Wedding Ring Amid Divorce Rumors
The supermodel has been spotted on several occasions without her rings amid speculation she and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard have split.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pack on the PDA during Paris honeymoon
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted packing on the PDA during their honeymoon in Paris. Lopez and Affleck were photographed enjoying a walk Friday while celebrating their love. The married couple shared a kiss and held hands. The "Let's Get Loud" singer wore a floral dress while the "Deep...
How Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Feels About Jennifer Lopez Marrying Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez recently married Ben Affleck, more than a year after she split from ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez. Now a new report has detailed how Rodriguez may feel about the big news. According to Us Weekly, the former New York Yankees player is "happy" for his former flame. "He's happy for...
Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard’s Relationship Timeline: Marital Woes, Divorce Details and More
Things were rocky for Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard more than one year before news of their split became public. The New York Giants wide receiver and the model got engaged in 2017 after one year of dating. “When I was younger, I’d see her in the Victoria’s Secret magazines that my sisters were getting, […]
Jennifer Lopez Paid Tribute to Ben Affleck with Her Wedding Dress
Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Ben Affleck in a big way at their wedding. The Marry Me actress's wedding dress was the same white dress she wore on the poster for Jersey Girl, the 2004 movie she starred in with Affleck. The strapless, lacy Alexander McQueen gown in a textured...
Ben & Jen Garner Were Just Seen For the 1st Time Together After Reports Their Daughter Skipped His Wedding With J-Lo to Be ‘Loyal’
Click here to read the full article. Family first. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited for the first time since Jennifer Lopez’s wedding. Ben and Jen, who were married from 2005 to 2018, were photographed together at a pool in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles with their 10-year-old son, Samuel, on July 31, 2022. The photos came just days after Ben returned to the United States after his week-long honeymoon in Paris with J-Lo. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail (which can be seen here), Ben could be seen in a flannel, dark blue jeans and sneakers as he...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said yes 18 years after the annulment of their first marriage
White notebook! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said yes in Las Vegas this Saturday, July 16according to the marriage license of Clark County, Nevada, which specifies that the singer chose to take the surname of her husband. ” Jen and Ben got married in Vegas. They have so much fun...
Jennifer Lopez Rocks Out in Zebra-Print at First Performance Since Ben Affleck Wedding
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Goes NUDE on 53rd Birthday for JLo Body. It's the stage debut of Jennifer Affleck. Jennifer Lopez wowed the crowd at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on the Italian island of Capri on July 30, marking her first performance since marrying Ben Affleck earlier this month.
Couple recalls ‘amazing’ moment they waited for marriage licence alongside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
A couple who found themselves waiting in line for a marriage licence next to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have opened up about the once-in-a-lifetime experience.Airika and Demetrius Visaya, from California, told KABC-TV that they began their Saturday celebrating their two-year-old son’s birthday with a Batman-themed party attended by 20 or 30 family members. However, during the celebration, the couple decided to get married, so they set out on a three-hour trip from Victorville to Las Vegas, Nevada.Once the couple and their family members arrived, Airika and Demetrius went to the licensing bureau to obtain a marriage licence, where...
