ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Emily Ratajkowski Reconcile With Sebastian Bear-McClard After Cheating Rumors?

By Maddie Brown
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Kim & Pete Just Broke Up After 9 Months of Dating—Here’s the ‘Demanding’ Part That Ended Their Relationship

Click here to read the full article. The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
StyleCaster

Emily Ratajkowski Just Subtly Responded to Rumors Her Husband Was a ‘Serial Cheater’ Before Their Divorce

Click here to read the full article. More to the story? Emily Ratajkowski’s response to Sebastian Bear-McClard cheating was subtle but loud. News broke on July 15, 2022, that Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard had split after four years of marriage. A source told Page Six at the time that the former couple—who share 1-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear—had broken up after Bear-McClard cheated on Ratajkowski during their marriage. “Yeah, he cheated,” the insider said. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” A week after the news of her divorce, Ratajkowski was photographed in New York City in a baseball cap...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband ‘not convinced’ fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband has said he is “not convinced” that her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last.Ojani Noa was breifly married to the singer between 1997 and 1998. They met while the Cuban-born actor was working as a dishwasher at a Miami restaurant owned by Gloria Estefan – just before Lopez shot to stardom for her performance in Selena.Noa now lives a quieter life away from the Hollywood spotlight.But after the surprise marriage of Affleck and Lopez earlier this month, the 48-year-old has taken the opportunity to have his say on the couple’s furture.“I wish her and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Sebastian Bear Mcclard
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s Best Parenting Quotes About Raising Daughter Genevieve: Becoming a Parent ‘Changed My Life’

Becoming a parent changes everything — but for Justin Verlander and Kate Upton, it’s all been for the better. “I get out [to golf] occasionally, but not quite as much,” the Houston Astros player told reporters during MLB spring training in February 2019. “[Having a baby] definitely changes the afternoons a little bit. [But] I get pretty excited to go home and see her smiling. It seems like every day it’s something new, so it’s been a lot of fun.”
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Access Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Paid Tribute to Ben Affleck with Her Wedding Dress

Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Ben Affleck in a big way at their wedding. The Marry Me actress's wedding dress was the same white dress she wore on the poster for Jersey Girl, the 2004 movie she starred in with Affleck. The strapless, lacy Alexander McQueen gown in a textured...
LAS VEGAS, NV
StyleCaster

Ben & Jen Garner Were Just Seen For the 1st Time Together After Reports Their Daughter Skipped His Wedding With J-Lo to Be ‘Loyal’

Click here to read the full article. Family first. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited for the first time since Jennifer Lopez’s wedding. Ben and Jen, who were married from 2005 to 2018, were photographed together at a pool in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles with their 10-year-old son, Samuel, on July 31, 2022. The photos came just days after Ben returned to the United States after his week-long honeymoon in Paris with J-Lo. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail (which can be seen here), Ben could be seen in a flannel, dark blue jeans and sneakers as he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Couple recalls ‘amazing’ moment they waited for marriage licence alongside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

A couple who found themselves waiting in line for a marriage licence next to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have opened up about the once-in-a-lifetime experience.Airika and Demetrius Visaya, from California, told KABC-TV that they began their Saturday celebrating their two-year-old son’s birthday with a Batman-themed party attended by 20 or 30 family members. However, during the celebration, the couple decided to get married, so they set out on a three-hour trip from Victorville to Las Vegas, Nevada.Once the couple and their family members arrived, Airika and Demetrius went to the licensing bureau to obtain a marriage licence, where...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy