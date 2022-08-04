Lightning strike takes down server at Sky Harbor causing flight delays

Read on www.abc15.com
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
Storm chances increase this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storm chances are limited across Phoenix and the lower deserts Saturday, with an increased chance for higher terrain areas in eastern Arizona. The thunderstorms to the east could lead to the potential of gusty thunderstorm outflow winds, which could pick up dust, primarily across Pinal County. By Sunday evening, there is a better chance for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. Those storm chances will continue through the middle of the week.
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for August 5-8
PHOENIX - East Valley drivers, beware: Road closures and restrictions will be in effect this weekend that have an impact on your travel plans. The westbound lanes of the US 60 will be closed between the Loop 101 Price Freeway and McClintock Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for maintenance.
Heavy rain passes through Phoenix, causes flooding in parts of the Valley
PHOENIX — Heavy rain passed through Phoenix early Thursday, causing flooding in parts of the Valley and delaying travel time during the morning commute. The storm dropped more than an inch and a half of rain near north Phoenix and Glendale, with parts of Surprise seeing just under an inch.
How Arizona's construction workers stay safe from summer heat, monsoon storms
PHOENIX — Arizona's harsh summers can make it nearly unbearable for certain professionals to work outside during the season. Construction is one of those sectors in high demand in our state, even as the stress of heat hits workers hard. Construction workers are at risk of developing heat stroke,...
LIVE UPDATES: Heavy monsoon storms slam the Valley
Heavy monsoon storms are causing problems across the Valley Thursday morning. —RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell in your neighborhood?. —OUTAGES: Over 12,000 without power amid morning monsoon storms. Over an inch of rain has fallen in less than an hour in some spots as the storms slowly push through.
Power mostly back on after nearly 20,000 customers lose power in Valley monsoon storms
PHOENIX — Power is back on for a majority of people after thousands lost power during early morning monsoon storms across the Valley. The number of customers still in the dark is under a thousand between APS and SRP. At the height of the outages, nearly 20,000 customers were...
Overnight monsoon storm leaves behind damage across the Valley
Dozens of Southwest flights were delayed and others canceled at Sky Harbor after storms rolled through early Thursday. Monsoon 2022: safety tips through this storm season. As monsoon continues to pass through the Valley this season, it’s important to remember to stay cautious no matter if you’re a monsoon veteran or are experiencing your first season as a transplant into the area!
Some Phoenix areas see nearly 2 inches of rain in morning storms
Most areas saw at least a half of an inch of rain this morning in Phoenix, although central Phoenix saw about a full inch. Some spots in the city even saw close to 2 inches. Most of the storm that also brought temperatures in the 70s has passed the city and is heading southwest.
Phoenix Is the Hottest US City. It Also Has the Country’s Only Dedicated Heat Team.
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Phoenix is America’s hottest city, and it’s getting hotter. The global climate crisis and decades of sprawling urban growth have turned this desert city into a hazardous heat island with dwindling water supplies and inadequate shade.
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances ramp up this weekend
PHOENIX — The Valley got a break from monsoon storms on Friday and we'll likely stay dry again on Saturday, too. We'll just have to watch out for gusty winds and areas of blowing dust on Saturday evening as storms pass to our south. An air quality alert is...
First Alert Weather Day: Early morning storms bring heavy rain, power outages to the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Heavy rain hit the Valley during the early-morning hours, along with plenty of thunder and lightning. Several warnings were issued for flooding concerns throughout Thursday morning. A First Alert Weather Day was declared for the morning hours. One resident in the Valley posted photos and videos...
Another round of monsoon storms expected to hit the Valley this weekend
PHOENIX — It’s shaping up to be another wet weekend in the Valley as monsoon storms are expected to move in and deliver more rain to metro Phoenix. There is a 20%-30% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday before drying up during the day on Friday, the National Weather Service said.
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen from Thursday's monsoon storms?
PHOENIX — The Valley is waking up to a round of heavy monsoon thunderstorms this Thursday morning. Some areas have already received an inch of rain in less than an hour. The rain could have major impacts on the morning commute. How much has fallen in your area? See...
'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years
PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
Hiker rescued off Piestewa Peak after becoming overheated on trail
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of Piestewa Peak Saturday morning after becoming overheated. Phoenix firefighters said they got a call just before 11 a.m. after her family called 911 to say that she could no longer hike because of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Firefighters said that they found the woman in critical condition and was treated on the mountain with IV fluid therapy. She was then lowered by a big wheel down the mountain trail.
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
VIDEO: Car caught in freeway flooding on I-17 near Camelback Road
PHOENIX — Heavy rains Thursday morning led to flash flooding on Valley roadways, including on I-17. One ABC15 viewer got caught in flooding that hit I-17 near Camelback Road Thursday morning. Video captured from the back seat of their vehicle shows deep water surrounding the vehicle as they move...
One dead in crash on Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue
One person is dead after a crash on the Loop 101 just before 6:30 Saturday morning near Glendale Avenue in Glendale.
World's longest fingernails, good deeds, 'El Jefe' reappears: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines
From a Phoenix police officer's miraculous road to recovery after being shot to a famous southern Arizona jaguar being spotted for first time in 7 years, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from July 30-Aug. 5 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
