Tarak Ben Ammar’s Eagle Pictures Expands Production in Italy With Startup 302 Original Content

HBO Max will soon be no more. At its first earnings call since the two media properties merged earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it is planning to combine HBOMax and Discovery+ into one streaming service that will debut in the summer of 2023. We don’t know if the new streamer will reference HBO at all. The company’s head of global streaming JB Perrette said that the company is still doing research on how consumers feel about the brand name.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO