thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Aaron Rodgers family drama

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has accomplished just about everything there is to do on the football field, but his life off of the football field has been far less simple for the ten-time Pro Bowl quarterback. His personal life and in particular his relationship with his family...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video

Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL coach: Cowboys' Dak Prescott won't suddenly 'become something more special'

In his ninth annual tiered ranking of NFL quarterbacks, Mike Sando of The Athletic put six signal-callers in Tier 1: Aaron Rodgers (Packers), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Tom Brady (Buccaneers), Josh Allen (Bills), Justin Herbert (Chargers) and Joe Burrow (Bengals). Sando's rankings reflect voting from NFL coaches and executives, who were granted anonymity in exchange for candor. The first tier included the best QBs, the fifth tier the worst.
NFL
Entertainment
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Modeling Video Is Going Viral

Erin Andrews is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season where she'll resume her role as a sideline reporter for FOX. The 44-year-old still has some time to enjoy the offseason, though. Andrews may be a full-time NFL sideline reporter, but she's also an occasional model from time to time.
NFL
Popculture

National TV Host Calls out Aaron Rodgers for Not Being Married To 'Strong' Woman

A national television host just went after Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Colin Cowherd of FS1 recently talked about Rodgers on his show The Herd with Colin Cowherd. Rodgers talked about how he took a psychedelic drug called DMT a few years ago, and he believes that led to him winning the NFL MVP award in 2020 and 2021. Cowherd called out the 38-year-old quarterback for his claim.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Can Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels guide Raiders to AFC West title?

The NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Las Vegas won 27-11, and its performance piqued the interest of many around the league, including Skip Bayless, who was enthralled with the Raiders' preseason debut and is predicting they will win 11 games this season en route to winning the treacherous AFC West.
NFL
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers says he won’t play until he’s 45 like Tom Brady

At 38 years old, Aaron Rodgers is the second-oldest active quarterback in the NFL. But he says there’s no way he plays as long as the oldest. Tom Brady turned 45 this week, and Rodgers was asked if he sees himself still playing at 45 as well. Rodgers answered definitively: “No, I don’t.”
NFL
Popculture

Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He'll Play in NFL as Long as Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers will be 39 years old in December and shows no signs of slowing down. But could the Green Bay Packers quarterback play another six years to keep up with Tom Brady? While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, which was Brady's 45th birthday, Rodgers was asked if he planned on playing until he's 45.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Kliff Kingsbury had Kyler Murray call plays to backup quarterbacks in practice

On Saturday, before Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19, he took a rest day from practicing. But Murray had plenty of work to do: Kliff Kingsbury made Murray the offensive playcaller. Today Kingsbury explained that he wanted Murray to have the experience so that...
NFL
