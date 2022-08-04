ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Roger Goodell Reportedly Makes Decision On Appeal Hearing

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thespun.com

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear

Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Terrell Owens live-streamed racist harassment by his bigoted neighbor

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens live-streamed a disturbing video in which a white woman called the police because Owens approached her. “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!”. Although there’s a great deal of context missing from what led to this short video clip, that sentence gave...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Look: Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Response To Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones has recently backed off an earlier commitment to place Jimmy Johnson into the Dallas Cowboys' Ring of Honor. In an interview with NBC 5’s Newy Scruggs, the Cowboys owner called it "BS" for anybody to be upset over the delay and said, "There’s a lot more than Jimmy to think about here."
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Peyton Manning News

During this Thursday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, it was announced that a special telecast is in the work for this college football season. McAfee and the rest of his crew will work alongside Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions to broadcast six games this fall. "We have officially agreed alongside...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap

The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Terrell Owens Got In Heated Confrontation In Neighborhood

Former NFL superstar Terrell Owens got into a heated argument with a woman in his neighborhood on Wednesday night. Cops were forced to get involved in the racially-charged altercation. "You're a Black man approaching a white woman!" the woman screamed at Owens, per TMZ Sports. Portions of the incident were...
NFL
The Spun

Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Not Happy With Adam Schefter

Earlier this year, Deshaun Watson learned that he would not face criminal charges for his alleged off-field behavior. Once that news went public, ESPN's Adam Schefter fired off a questionable tweet. "This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers cemented their receiving corps this week by signing all-world playmaker Deebo Samuel to a long-term deal. But they're apparently still looking to add more receivers to the room. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the 49ers are signing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead to a deal....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Names NFL's Best Non-QB Player Ever

Like most NFL conversations, the all-time great discussion inevitably revolves around quarterbacks. Tom Brady may be running away with the G.O.A.T. label, but who's the best NFL player ever when removing the most important position?. Shannon Sharpe struggled between two choices before picking a legendary wide receiver during Wednesday's Undisputed.
NFL
Popculture

NFL Coach on Leave for Domestic Battery Charges

An NFL assistant coach has been placed on paid administrative leave as he awaits a court date on domestic battery charges, according to ESPN. James Saxon of the Arizona Cardinals was charged in May on two counts of domestic battery, including a Level 6 felony for allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16 years old.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt

Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the Kansas City Chiefs starter in 2018, the Chiefs offense hasn’t ranked lower than sixth in the league in points scored or total yards. However, if there is one weakness on Mahomes’ side of the ball in KC, it’s at the running back position. After several years of […] The post Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
594K+
Followers
70K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy