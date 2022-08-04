At least four men injured in four separate stabbings at New Orleans jail

Read on www.nola.com
NOPD investigates a shooting in N.O. East
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 6000 block of Downman Road. Initial reports show a male juvenile sustained a gunshot wound to his body. Police say the initial call came in about 4:27 p.m.
WDSU
Homicide in the Seventh Ward on Friday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Seventh Ward on Friday afternoon. According to reports, Fifth District officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, and upon their arrival, located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officials pronounced...
wgno.com
Suspect found guilty of 2017 murder in St. Roch neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 5, District Attorney Jason Williams announced that the man responsible for the death of Tommie Wimberley was found guilty. The DA said, “Late last night, after a four-day trial, my colleagues and I secured a unanimous jury verdict of guilty as charged on Second Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, and Obstruction of Justice.”
WWL-TV
4 stabbed in 8 days at New Orleans jail
NEW ORLEANS — Four men were stabbed in separate incidents a the New Orleans jail in the last eight days, according to new information published by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The sheriff's office said the first incident happened on July 28, with the latest stabbing happening...
NOLA.com
Jury finds man guilty of ambush shooting that killed one man, injured two others
Joseph Zanetti stood beside a wood table and dropped a golden bullet casing into a cardboard box, where it clanged against 11 other shells. “Ladies and gentlemen,” the prosecutor told the jury seated in an Orleans Parish Criminal District Court courtroom, “Damond Scott is guilty.”. “He’s guilty...
Violence inside Orleans Parish Prison continues
Violence inside Orleans Parish Prison continues. Three men have been stabbed in separate incidents at Orleans Parish Prison. This is the just the latest spate of violence to strike the jail.
WDSU
Shooting in New Orleans East on Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body on the 8600 block of Bill Street around 10:38 a.m. EMS transported the victim to the local hospital.
WWL-TV
Shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue leaves 37-year-old dead
NEW ORLEANS — A 37-year-old is dead after a shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue in New Orleans Seventh Ward area on Friday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene found the man with a gunshot wound to his body. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.
NOPD investigates 3 homicides within 24 hours
Three people were killed in New Orleans over the past 24 hours says the New Orleans Police Department. The latest homicide happened late Friday morning in the 1300 block of Elysian
fox8live.com
D.A. Jason Williams secures a guilty verdict in a murder case that scarred the St. Roch Community
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a case that Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams prosecuted himself, along with two other ADAs and a jury found Damond Scott guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. “This was an incident that rocked the St. Roch neighborhood. The defendant laid...
Post Register
New Orleans rapper Mystikal arrested, accused of rape again
NEW ORLEANS (WPMI) — New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested over the weekend in Ascension Parish, just outside Baton Rouge, authorities said Monday. He is facing multiple charges, including a rape allegation, according to a Facebook post by Sheriff Bobby Webre. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office website,...
NOLA.com
Kenner man accused of beating mother to death indicted with second-degree murder
Three months after authorities say he used a hammer to beat his mother to death in her kitchen, a Jefferson Parish grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging Joshua Chambers with second-degree murder in her death. Chambers, 28, was arrested April 25 as he stood in the doorway...
L'Observateur
New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Gun
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 JOSHUA REED, age 24, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun after having been convicted of a felony offense before United States District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle.
37-year-old shot and killed on Elysian Fields Avenue Friday afternoon: NOPD
On August 5, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in the South 7th Ward.
fox8live.com
‘I let my guard down’: Man attacked over bike on levee in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A local business owner is attacked while riding his bike on the levee in Algiers. It happened July 18 on the Mississippi River Trail near the intersection of Odeon and Patterson. “I guess it was in shock. I was hurting. I was screaming ‘Oh god, oh...
Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. “I think there’s zero chance...
fox8live.com
‘Habitual offender’ sentenced to 55 years after stealing car with no gas in it
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man will spend 55 years in prison after stealing someone’s car with no gas in it due to his previous violent offenses, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office. Police in Slidell say Arsenio Wells, 32, waved a gun at a...
NOLA.com
23-year-old identified as man found fatally shot on Harvey roadside
Authorities have released the name of the homicide victim whose body was found lying next to a roadway in Harvey Wednesday morning. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Xevion Davis, 23, of Conroe, Texas. An autopsy determined Davis died of a gunshot wound to the head. Though...
NOLA.com
Unrestrained passenger dies in I-10 crash near Slidell
An unrestrained passenger was killed early Saturday when his sedan crashed into a dump truck on Interstate 10 near Slidell. The St. Tammany Parish coroner's office identified the victim as Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, Mississippi. Louisiana State Police said Rapp was riding in the back seat of a 2021...
French Quarter Citizens President: Mayor "not grasping the depth" of crime problem
Criticism of Mayor LaToya Cantrell continues one day after her press conference discussing changes she wants to make in the police department. Now, some of that criticism is coming from French Quarter Citizens.
