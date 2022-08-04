ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yreka, CA

'This is a sleeping giant'; Firefighters take advantage of McKinney Fire's slowed growth

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TYZGg_0h4hA7fA00

Family describes McKinney Fire destruction, hopes to rebuild 01:52

KLAMATH RIVER — Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California's deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and expected that the blaze would remain stalled through the weekend.

The McKinney Fire near the Oregon border was 10% contained as of Wednesday night and bulldozers and hand crews were making progress carving firebreaks around much of the rest of the blaze, fire officials said at a community meeting.

The southeastern corner of the blaze above the Siskyou County seat of Yreka, which has about 7,800 residents, was contained. Evacuation orders for sections of the town and Hawkinsville were downgraded to warnings, allowing people to return home but with a warning that the situation remained dangerous.

About 1,300 residents remained under evacuation orders, officials said.

The fire didn't advance on Wednesday, following several days of brief but heavy rain from thunderstorms that provided cloudy, damper weather.

"This is a sleeping giant right now," said Darryl Laws, a unified incident commander on the blaze.

In addition, firefighters expected Thursday to fully surround a 1,000-acre (404-hectare) spot fire on the northern edge of the McKinney Fire.

The fire broke out last Friday and has charred nearly 90 square miles (233 square kilometers) of forestland, left tinder-dry by drought. More than 100 homes and other buildings have burned and four bodies have been found, including two in a burned car in a driveway.

The blaze was driven at first by fierce winds ahead of a thunderstorm cell. More storms earlier this week proved a mixed blessing. A drenching rain Tuesday dumped up to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) on some eastern sections of the blaze but most of the fire area got next to nothing, said Dennis Burns, a fire behavior analyst.

The latest storm also brought concerns about possible river flooding and mudslides. A private contractor in a pickup truck who was aiding the firefighting effort was hurt when a bridge gave out and washed away the vehicle, Kreider said. The contractor had non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

However, no weather events were forecast for the next three or four days that could give the fire "legs," Burns said.

The good news came too late for many people in the scenic hamlet of Klamath River, which was home to about 200 people before the fire reduced many of the homes to ashes, along with the post office, community center and other buildings.

At an evacuation center Wednesday, Bill Simms said that three of the four victims were his neighbors. Two were a married couple who lived up the road.

"I don't get emotional about stuff and material things," Simms said. "But when you hear my next-door neighbors died ... that gets a little emotional."

Their names haven't been officially confirmed, which could take several days, said Courtney Kreider, a spokesperson with the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office.

Simms, a 65-year-old retiree, bought his property six years ago as a second home with access to hunting and fishing. He went back to check on his property Tuesday and found it was destroyed.

"The house, the guest house and the RV were gone. It's just wasteland, devastation," Simms said. He found the body of one of his two cats, which he buried. The other cat is still missing. He was able to take his two dogs with him to the shelter.

Harlene Schwander, 82, lost the home she had just moved into a month ago to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law. Their home survived but her house was torched.

Schwander, an artist, said she only managed to grab a few family photos and some jewelry before evacuating. Everything else — including her art collection — went up in flames.

"I'm sad. Everybody says it was just stuff, but it was all I had," she said.

California and much of the rest of the West is in drought and wildfire danger is high, with the historically worst of the fire season still to come. Fires are burning in Montana, Idaho and Nebraska and have destroyed homes and threaten communities.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. California has seen its largest, most destructive and deadliest wildfires in the last five years. In 2018, a massive blaze in the Sierra Nevada foothills destroyed much of the city of Paradise and killed 85 people, the most deaths from a U.S. wildfire in a century.

In northwestern Montana, a fire that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said.

Crews had to be pulled off the lines on Wednesday afternoon due to increased fire activity, Sara Rouse, a public information officer, told NBC Montana.

There were concerns the fire could reach Lake Mary Ronan by Wednesday evening, officials said.

The fire, which started on July 29 in grass on the Flathead Indian Reservation, quickly moved into timber and charred nearly 29 square miles (76 square km).

The Moose Fire in Idaho has burned more than 85 square miles (220 square kilometers) in the Salmon-Challis National Forest while threatening homes, mining operations and fisheries near the town of Salmon.

And a wildfire in northwestern Nebraska led to evacuations and destroyed or damaged several homes near the small city of Gering. The Carter Canyon Fire began Saturday as two separate fires that merged.

Comments / 5

Related
actionnewsnow.com

87 homes destroyed by McKinney Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Officials say 87 homes have been destroyed by the McKinney Fire as the initial damage assessment is more than 50% completed. Siskiyou County OES says of 274 buildings that have been inspected, 87 homes were destroyed and a total of 132 buildings have been destroyed. It...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Minimal growth on McKinney Fire, increased fire behavior expected

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The McKinney Fire remains at 10% containment and has grown to 58,668 acres, according to the U.S. National Forest. On Wednesday, the fire behavior was minimal but fire activity increased on the western portion of the fire as fuels dried out in the afternoon. Crews used...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yreka, CA
City
Klamath River, CA
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
Yreka, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
KDRV

New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
HAPPY CAMP, CA
KDRV

New evacuation warnings near Happy Camp

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued five additional evacuation warnings. The zones are all located east of Happy Camp, and they include:. If you live in any of these zones, you don’t have to leave your homes just yet. With an evacuation warning, you should make a plan, pack up and be ready to leave if your zone is moved to an evacuation order.
HAPPY CAMP, CA
KDRV

ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Simms
Person
Dennis Burns
KDRV

Evacuation changes for Siskiyou county fires

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Another zone has been placed under an evacuation warning by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office because of the Yeti and Alex Fire Complex. Police say residents in the SIS-1111 should get ready to leave immediately if the fire activity increases. Zones in Yreka and...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren’t immediately released. The McKinney Fire in Northern California near the state line with Oregon exploded in size to nearly 87 square miles (225 square kilometers) after erupting Friday in the Klamath National Forest, firefighting officials said. It is California’s largest wildfire of the year so far and officials have not yet determined the cause. Gusty winds from a thunderstorm powered the blaze of a few hundred acres into a massive conflagration while lightning caused a couple of smaller blazes nearby, including one near the community of Seiad Valley, fire officials said.
CBS San Francisco

Photographer rescues puppy from home destroyed in McKinney Fire

KLAMATH RIVER, Siskiyou County -- A photojournalist documenting the destruction of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County over the weekend rescued a puppy that scampered from the debris of a destroyed home. On Saturday, Jonathan Rivas was capturing the property damage along Highway 96 in the community of Klamath River, situated along the Klamath River near the Oregon border at about 5:30 a.m."As I was setting up for a shot, a puppy came out running from the home that was leveled by the fire," Rivas said in a note accompanying his video footage. "The puppy greeted me with excitement, I...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada#Fire#Heavy Rain
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, Aug. 4

On August 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 1500 block of Lone Mountain Road, O’Brien, Josephine County. As a result, 1,773 illegal marijuana plants in seven large greenhouses and approximately 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market were located, seized, and destroyed. A semi-automatic firearm was also seized while one adult male was detained, identified, and interviewed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement for solid waste, unpermitted structures (greenhouses), and unpermitted electrical installations (significant fire hazard). Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in the property’s closure for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Boston 25 News WFXT

California’s McKinney Fire: Photos, videos capture devastation as blaze scorches 80 square miles

YREKA, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has become California’s largest blaze of the year, growing to about 80 square miles since it began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest, according to The Associated Press. The wildfire, which prompted evacuation orders for about 2,000 people, remains 0% contained, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday evening.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kptv.com

Police bust illegal marijuana operation in Jackson County

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team busted a black market marijuana grow, seizing 438 cannabis plants and about 1000 lbs of processed weed. The cannabis was destroyed on site. JCSO detained and interviewed four people before releasing them. Investigators...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDRV

Multiple power outages impacting thousands in northern Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Multiple power outages were reported just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, according to Pacific Power. 725 customers are without power in the area of Prospect, Oregon. Zip codes for the areas without power include 97536 and 97541. It is estimated that this area will be repaired between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. One portion of the outages lists the cause as 'Damaged Line', with the other portion still under investigation.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity, Siskiyou counties

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for Trinity County was lifted...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 140 Fatality Klamath Co., August 1

On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:13 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on State Route 140 near milepost 49. A Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 140 when it struck a tow truck operator, who was outside of his tow truck retrieving a vehicle from the side of the highway. The tow truck operator, identified as Spencer Hughes (32) of Klamath Falls, was transported by ambulance but died en route. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted on scene by Rocky Point Fire.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy