Did Selena Gomez Film Her Cooking Show At The 'Hannah Montana' House?

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 2 days ago
Photo: HBO Max & Getty Images

Fans noticed something exciting after Selena Gomez dropped the new trailer for season 4 of her HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef on Wednesday, August 3rd. For the latest installment of the series, the singer and actress is headed to Malibu, California. "Hey y’all, join me at the beach for Selena + Chef season 4,” the star says as she stands in front of several surfboards lined up against a white picket fence with the ocean in the background.

Then, the camera cuts to the front of a beautiful oceanfront home and some shrewd fans noticed that it looked too familiar. "Selena Gomez lives in the Hannah Montana house ?" a Selena fan account asked on Twitter.

Other fans were certain that it had to be the iconic home where Miley Cyrus' fictional Stewart family lived. “Alex Russo has Miley Stewart’s house… Ok I’m gonna cry,” one fan wrote referencing Gomez’s Wizards of Waverly Place character . Another fan tweeted, “I KNEW IT WAS FAMILIAR…MY CHILDHOOD.”

Choosing that specific Malibu beach house also has fans crossing their fingers for a surprise Miley cameo. So far, Selena's confirmed guests this season include Adrienne Cheatham, Nick DiGiovanni, Devonn Francis, Top Chef winner Kristen Kish, Priya Krishna, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Gordon Ramsay, Rachael Ray, and Paola Velez.

Selena + Chef premieres on August 18th on HBO Max.

