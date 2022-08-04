ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kendrick Lamar Reflects On Life After Sharing Mind-Blowing Tour Photos

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pitli_0h4hA1Mo00
Photo: Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar has already produced a few unforgettable highlights from his Big Steppers Tour , but now he's sharing his favorite moments from the tour along with a touching message about his journey thus far.

On Wednesday, August 3, K Dot took to Instagram to share a massive trove of images from his past shows. The images, shot by Greg Noire , give fans a glimpse at how his tour has been going so far with plenty of jaw-dropping shots, visuals of him with his customized ventriloquist dummy, and of course, the emotional scene of a security guard crying while performing one of his hits. In addition, he posted a reflective message to his Instagram Story.

“Rap has truly helped my expansion of self," Lamar wrote. "Beyond the perception of who I believe to be. on jojo. music is air to a young n***a at this point. Mr. morale. the catalyst of my self expression. ill never forget the process of falling in love with imperfection. the piano. my fans. the stories of reconciliation i hear from penitentiaries to small villages. Some words will find you today. Some will find you in 10. find your children type s**t. sitting in the corner like an old book. im forever underground. infratrating the mainstream a la carte. these cities still beautiful to watch. on jojo. ily. –ok ok!”

Kendrick Lamar's Big Steppers Tour will run in the U.S. until September 15. Afterward, he'll head overseas to perform at 22 European stops and five shows in Australia and New Zealand. The "N95" rapper doesn't have plans to stop working after the tour wraps up. His producer Sounwave recently confirmed that K Dot is already working on his next album .

Check out some of the shots from Kendrick Lamar's tour below and see the rest here.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

The-Dream Recalls Kanye West Falling Asleep While Recording 'All Of The Lights'

The-Dream helped write Kanye West’s “All of the Lights” from 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and also contributed additional vocals. During a recent appearance on Nile Rodgers’ Deep Hidden Meaning Radio show for Apple Music, he recalled Yeezy falling asleep during a studio session for the song.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Kendrick Lamar Reacts to Security Guard Who Was Seen on Video Crying During Rapper’s Show

Kendrick Lamar has offered his thoughts on the viral video of a security guard crying while K-Dot was performing during his The Big Steppers Tour stop in Houston. On Tuesday (July 26), young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared video of an interview she did with Kendrick Lamar following his recent headlining set at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During the conversation, Kendrick was asked about impacting people with his music.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Complex

Eminem Releases ‘Curtain Call 2’ Greatest Hits Album f/ Unreleased 50 Cent Collab Produced by Dr. Dre

Nearly two decades ago, Eminem released Curtain Call: The Hits, a collection of his greatest songs from his first few studio albums (The Slim Shady LP, The Marshall Mathers LP, The Eminem Show, and Encore). The follow-up finds Em pulling cuts from Recovery, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, Revival, Kamikaze, and Music to Be Murdered By, paying homage to those five projects on the cover art.
MUSIC
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getty Images
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"

Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
HIP HOP
Complex

Watch Drake’s New “Sticky” Video

Over a month after releasing his 11th No. 1 album Honestly, Nevermind, Drake returns with a music video for one of the standout tracks, “Sticky.”. The Theo Skudra-directed visual includes footage of Drake in the woods and partying on a boat, with a big spotlight for the Virgil Abloh-designed off-road Maybach, which the late fashion mogul created last year in partnership with Gorden Wagener, Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s chief design officer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hiphop-n-more.com

Drake & Lil Baby Join DJ Khaled On New Single ‘Staying Alive’ — Watch The Video

It’s not the summer without a Khaled album and it’s not a Khaled album without a big Drake single. DJ Khaled has been teasing his new album God Did on social media for months but tonight, the campaign is officially underway. He grabs the assistance of Drake and Lil Baby for his new song ‘Staying Alive‘, which channels The Bee Gees’ classic song just like the name implies. It sounds like a single that could make its rounds on radio and TikTok.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

DJ Khaled Confirms Jay-Z Will Appear on New Album ‘God Did’

DJ Khaled confirmed in his signature highly energized fashion that he’s secured yet another verse from Jay-Z for his forthcoming album God Did. Khaled shared a carousel of photos on Instagram that included a pic of Roc Nation executive Lenny “Kodak Lens” Santiago, and a series of shocked reactions from the We The Best CEO after he heard the verse in question. SZA shared in Khaled’s excitement by commenting, “oh my actual fucking God.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Fake DJ Khaled Tricks Fan In Photos: "I'm Pissed"

The doppelgangers are back at it and this wave isn't slowing down anytime soon. In recent months, we've seen celebrity lookalikes take things to the next level as they have been securing major bags by pretending to be a chart-topping artist. "Perkio," or Lil Durk's lookalike, has been boasting about how much he makes per appearance, and he even landed a part in one of the rapper's music videos. For a while there, Fake Drake was jet-setting after his online popularity increased, and he even connected with Drizzy, suggesting that the two would appear on a track together.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Drake enjoys sun and sea in 'Sticky' music video

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Drake is back with a new music video. The 35-year-old singer and rapper released a video Tuesday for his song "Sticky." The "Sticky" video shows Drake perform at an outdoors concert, visit a lake in a Maybach electric car designed by the late Virgil Abloh, and enjoy sun and sea on a yacht.
MUSIC
Power 107.5/106.3

Chance The Rapper On “Highs and Lows,” How Ghana Inspired Him, Relationship With Kanye West & More

Headkrack and Lore’l sit down with Chance The Rapper who candidly discusses friends in the industry, faith, staying inspired, making music with Joey Bada$$ and more. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Y’all know how Ye’ can get! Chance took a moment to clear the air about a dispute that happened between him […]
MUSIC
Vibe

JID, J. Cole, Sheck Wes, And Kenny Mason Are Ready For War In “Stick” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Dreamville has released new visuals for “Stick,” a song that appeared on the DJ Drama-assisted compilation album, D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. “Stick” features verses from JID, J. Cole, Sheck Wes, and Kenny Mason as the four rappers trade bars over production by AraabMUZIK, Beat Butcha, and Christo. The quintet rhyme about the necessity to keep a gun on them at all times to safeguard themselves from possible foes and oppositional forces. More from VIBE.comDenzel Curry Performs "Walkin" On 'Fallon'Joey Bada$$'s '2000' Album Features Diddy, Chris Brown, Larry June, And MoreDJ Drama Dedicates Upcoming Single...
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

171K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy