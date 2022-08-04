ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers Not Rushing to Add a Pass Rusher

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E5XMl_0h4h9yLS00

Carolina is actively searching for pass rush help but won't panic if no deals come about.

From the moment that mandatory minicamp ended, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer made it known that he is searching for more help on the edge to stabilize the side opposite of Brian Burns.

Yetur Gross-Matos, Marquis Haynes Sr., and a few others have worked in at that spot throughout the first week of training camp and have shown the ability to get the job done. However, this is just practice. Doing it in a game is completely different and neither Gross-Matos or Haynes have much experience in a starting role where they are asked to play 75-80% of the defensive snaps.

For months, the Panthers were tied to veteran free agent defensive end Carlos Dunlap before he eventually signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs last week. The market has certainly thinned out as we inch closer to the 2022 season, but there are a few notable names still available such as Jason Pierre-Paul, Carl Nassib, Takkarist McKinley, and Benson Mayowa among several others.

Adding another body on the defensive line is still on Fitterer and Rhule's to-do list, but there is no rush to get another body in that room.

"You know, I think we've had kind of an eye on some," said Rhule. "We like the guys that we have like the Burns's, the Haynes's, the Yetur's. We like that group. But we'll be keeping an eye on other guys if they pop open as they're available. But you know, not a major need that you know, that we feel panicked about, just, you know, we're always trying to do a good job of looking and saying, hey, how can we upgrade? So, Scott, I think, is really on top of that."

With a full week of work now in the books, just how are the Burns's, the Haynes's, the Yetur's of the world looking? According to the head coach, so far, so good.

"I think it's still so early. We're rushing the ball really well. Our ability to rush the passer I can feel on the field. We've got great get-off. Really to me right now, it's can we strike and play our gap and all that? I've been pleased so far. I haven't seen anything that raises alarms to me. I think that's a good group for us. It's a strength for us."

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap

The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Bills Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Defensive Star

Earlier this week, Buffalo Bills star safety Jordan Poyer left practice with what appeared to be a serious injury. Fortunately, it's not as serious as previously believed. The Bills announced this Thursday morning that Poyer has suffered a hyperextended elbow injury. The bad news is that he's going to miss a couple of weeks. The good news is Poyer should be good to go by Week 1.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs

The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benson Mayowa
The Spun

Matt Rhule Punishes Entire Panthers Offense: NFL World Reacts

Matt Rhule took a mind-boggling approach to his offense's touchdown celebration this Saturday morning. According to a report, Baker Mayfield found Rashard Higgins on a deep-post touchdown during training camp this Saturday. Higgins proceeded to celebrate the touchdown with a "red carpet" celebration. The offense went crazy, and Rhule didn't...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Gm#The Kansas City Chiefs
NFL

Christian McCaffrey 'recovering hard' in Panthers' practice plan

It was a full-speed Friday for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they've implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints. CMC is appreciative of the approach as he enters the season looking to avoid the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The Underrated Reason Why Kyle Pitts could be the Best Tight End in the NFL

With the fourth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons selected tight end, Kyle Pitts. As a rookie, Pitts showed he was well worth the high selection. Pitts had a 1,000-yard season as a rookie tight end, one of the most difficult positions to acclimate to as a professional. However, Pitts seemed to have a strong understanding of what he needed to do on his end. As a result, Pitts had a rookie year breakout at one of the hardest positions to master in the league.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said that QB Joe Burrow is still day-to-day after undergoing an appendectomy but the quarterback is still helping lead team meetings. “I don’t think that’s necessary for him,” Taylor said, via the team’s official Youtube. “I think he’s been pretty locked in and focused. He’s in the meetings and helping lead some of the meetings — like he was today. So he’s been plenty engaged and I don’t think we need that to stimulate him. He does a pretty good job with that.”
CINCINNATI, OH
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy