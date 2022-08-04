Tyler Hubbard's Son Is 'Rehearsing For Dads Next Show' & It's So Wholesome

Photo: Getty Images

As Tyler Hubbard gets ready to release his debut solo album, his entire family is hyping up his new music. Hubbard’s wife, Hayley , shared an adorable clip of her son “rehearsing for dad’s next show.”

The Hubbards are proud parents to three kids: Liv , Luca and Atlas . Everyone gushed over how sweet it was to see one of their sons playing his own guitar while one of his superstar dad’s unreleased songs played in the background. Little Big Town ’s Karen Fairchild commented, “Can't handle him!!,” and Rita Wilson added, “This is the best!!!! He’s got moves!” Canaan Smith said, “I might just wear a robe in his honor!”

Hubbard’s fans also dropped comments, including: “Can’t wait until we are going to Luca’s shows!!!!,” “Lol this kid’s shenanigans bring me so much joy,” “Lil Homie was born ready!!!,” and “The year is 2042, Luca is the head opener for the FGL reunion tour and all these cute videos of him are playing in the background on the big screen!!”

So far, Hubbard has released three solo tracks: “ Way Home ,” “ 35’s ” and “ 5 Foot 9 .” Though his full album won’t be available until January, Hubbard plans to release five new songs this month, just in time to join Keith Urban ’s headlining tour in September.

“We’ve been releasing new music throughout this summer, and now I’m so pumped to be sharing even more of my new project – these songs have been waiting to be heard!” Hubbard previously said in a statement. “Though the album is coming early next year, I put together this collection of music especially for the fans, as I get ready to go on tour. I can’t wait to hear the crowd sing these songs with me as I hit the road for the first time as a solo artist.”

Watch Hubbard’s son get ready for his dad’s shows here :