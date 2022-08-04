WNBA coach Becky Hammon calls on Russia to 'do the right thing' ahead of Brittney Griner sentencing

Read on www.foxnews.com
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Look: Robert Griffin III Has 4-Word Brittney Griner Message
WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison this Thursday. This conclusion to her Russian trial was expected, but it still sent shockwaves through the sports world. Shortly after Griner's sentence was announced, ESPN's Robert Griffin posted a four-word message on Twitter. "BRING BRITTNEY GRINER HOME," Griffin...
He spent two years in a Russian prison. Hear his prediction for Brittney Griner
Trevor Reed, an American citizen and Marine veteran recently freed after two years in a Russian prison, speaks to CNN after Brittney Griner, two-time Olympic medalist and seven-time WNBA All-Star, was sentenced to 9 years of jail time with a fine of 1 million rubles (roughly 16,400 USD) by a Russian court.
Sports World Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Today
On Thursday, a Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison. Prosecutors initially asked for her to receive 9.5 years in prison. Griner was arrested in February for having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. For the past few months, the belief was that she'd be convicted due to Russia's history.
'Forgotten' American Schoolteacher Was Jailed With Brittney Griner In Russia
A Russian human rights activist is speaking out about the only other incarcerated American woman in Russia besides WNBA star Brittney Griner. Yekaterina Kalugina visited a Moscow-area detention center in April to speak with Griner, who was sentenced on Thursday to nine years of prison for drug possession. While there, she came across an American schoolteacher, Sarah Krivanek, 46.
Brittney Griner’s strong message after Russian prosecutors demand 9.5 years in prison
Russia laid the hammer down on Thursday as prosecutors demanded that WNBA star Brittney Griner be sentenced to 9.5 years in prison after being found with cannabis oil back in February at a Moscow airport. It has been a long saga to this point and the United States government has also gotten involved, with President […] The post Brittney Griner’s strong message after Russian prosecutors demand 9.5 years in prison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brittney Griner begged for a sentence that doesn't 'end my life' in Russia in final emotional plea at trial's end
"This is my second home and all I want to do is just win championships and make them proud," Brittney Griner said of her Russian basketball team.
Trevor Noah Unleashes on Brittney Griner’s Russian Prison Sentence: ‘Get the F–k Out of Here’
Making headlines all over the world, WNBA star Brittney Griner received her sentencing after she was caught with less than 1 gram of cannabis oil in a vape cartridge. Taken into custody, the situation grew dire as the basketball player faced up to 10 years in prison for supposedly smuggling drugs into Russia. After pleading guilty and with a team of lawyers at her side, a Russian judge handed down a whopping 9-year sentence to Griner. Stunned, like many, the internet erupted with comments and criticism. It didn’t stop there either as the host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah chastised the entire Russian government and mocked President Vladimir Putin.
Brittney Griner reveals surprising details of arrest after testifying in Russia
It’s been months since the fateful day that shook up Brittney Griner’s life, leading to her highly-publicized arrest in Russia. While the judicial system is – as it is anywhere in the world – a slow-moving entity, the day in question back on February 17 went by fast for Griner, who dealt with a whirlwind of events amplified by a language barrier that made it hard for her to completely understand what was going on.
'This hurts': Justin Bieber and Mia Farrow lead Hollywood stars reacting in outrage to Brittney Griner's 9-year prison sentence for bringing cannabis vape pen through airport
Hollywood stars reacted with outrage on Thursday as it was revealed Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison for bringing a marijuana pen into the country in February. Justin Bieber, Mia Farrow, and Andy Cohen were among the celebrities expressing their displeasure in various social media...
Brittney Griner could 'hardly talk' after being handed 9 years in Russian prison, and was expecting half that, lawyer says
The WNBA player was detained in February and accused of drug smuggling after officials said they found cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage.
Brittney Griner trial: What is a penal colony?
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years of prison time to be served at a Russian penal colony. The sentence may have some wondering what a penal colony is. According to Merriam-Webster, a penal colony is a place where prisoners are sent to live. But they are...
Brittney Griner seemingly knew her fate in Russian court, calling her final hearing 'doomsday,' her lawyer said
Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on Thursday after being found guilty of drug smuggling with criminal intent.
Brittney Griner formally convicted and sentenced in Russia
The United States government is in the process of working on a deal to bring Brittney Griner home, but the WNBA star has been sentenced in the meantime. Griner was convicted on Tuesday and sentenced to nine years in prison. Prosecutors were seeking a 9.5-year prison sentence on the drug charges.
Brittney Griner sentence reaction: Phoenix Mercury teammate calls out hateful 'trolls'
The WNBA, basketball and sports world reacted swiftly and strongly to Brittney Griner's 9-year sentence after being found guilty and convicted of drug possession and smuggling by a judge in Russia on Thursday. Among the strongest voices? Griner's teammate on the Phoenix Mercury, Brianna Turner. Turner commended Griner for being...
Joe Biden Calls Brittney Griner's Nine-Year Prison Sentence 'Unacceptable,' WNBA Also Responds
President Biden called Brittney Griner’s sentence "unacceptable" on Thursday after the WNBA superstar was given a nine-year prison term following her conviction on drug charges. "Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining...
thesource.com
Brittney Griner Closing Statement: “Had No Intent” To Break Russian Law
Brittney Griner gave a key statement in her trial just ahead of the verdict in her drug case being handed down later today. The Phoenix Mercury star pleaded for leniency in her closing statement. “I want to say again that I had no intent on breaking any Russian laws. I had no intent. I did not conspire or plan to commit this crime,” Griner shared in the courtroom.
What's Next for Brittney Griner as Lawyers Plan Appeal and She Awaits a Potential Prisoner Exchange
Now that WNBA star Brittney Griner has a verdict in her drug smuggling trial, with a Russian court sentencing her Thursday to nine years in prison, her lawyers are looking ahead to an appeal, and a possible prisoner exchange. "We are very disappointed and very upset by this verdict," Maria...
