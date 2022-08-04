ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

R&B Duo Dvsn Responds To 'Toxic' Backlash From New Cheater's Anthem

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nrwf7_0h4h9nsh00

Dvsn felt the need to explain the true meaning of the duo's latest viral hit after the "cheaters anthem" received a mixture of backlash and support from fans.

During their visit to The Breakfast Club on Thursday, August 4, the Canadian act reflects on all the feedback from its new song "If I Get Caught." Nineteen85 and Daniel Daley start off by revealing how they decided to use the sample of JAY-Z's "Song Cry," which appears throughout the song. After the crew acknowledges that Hov was the first to call it "toxic," Dvsn explains that the song is actually more "honest" than anything else.

"I think there's been a lot of women that immediately there's the triggering effect of it and they're like 'I can't believe you guys are out here promoting like a cheater's anthem with a whole bunch of guys on the hook,' Nineteen85 says. "And there's the other women who are like, 'You know what? I can see why you would say this because I've been in a situation like that before' or 'I've done it myself.' There's a lot of women now, not at first... as the days go by, there's a lot of women now kinda coming around like 'Yeah I've done that.'

"Honestly, it's not toxic at all," Daley says. "I'll explain. The record, for one, is not talking about a guy who's cheating at all. The whole song is about me talking about being in a situation with somebody who starts to feel like maybe the other person is cheating on them, and i start to address it from the standpoint of someone that's like noticing that 'yo everything used that attracted you to me is now turned into insecurities."

They also touched on how Jermaine Dupri helped get the sample cleared by reaching out to JAY-Z himself. That's when Hov told Dupri about his thoughts on the toxicity oozing from the track. Later on, the duo speak about Drake's influence on Toronto's music scene, the new generation of R&B and the expectations for their upcoming album. They don't too much away but does say that the next record will dive deeper past the egotistical themes of their current single.

Watch the entire interview up top and catch more moments below.

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Beyonce to Change Offensive Lyric on ‘Renaissance’ Song After Backlash

Beyoncé will replace an offensive lyric on her just-released Renaissance album after a line in the track “Heated” drew backlash from users on social media. A spokesperson for the singer told Billboard in a statement on Monday morning that “the word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.” At press time, it appeared the recorded version — which includes the offending lyric — was still available on Apple Music and Spotify. In the uptempo dance song, Beyoncé drops into a frenzied, explicit sex rap near the end in which she growls, “Yadda yadda yah, yadda yaddah yah, yah/ Yadda yadda yadda, bom bom,...
MUSIC
PopSugar

Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish

Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Jermaine Dupri
Person
Drake
thebrag.com

Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs

HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song

Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Cheater#The Breakfast Club#Canadian
XXL Mag

Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset

As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
HOUSTON, TX
Rolling Stone

Young Money Reunion Concert with Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj Postponed After Drake Tests Positive for Covid

Click here to read the full article. The highly-anticipated Young Money reunion concert scheduled for Aug. 1 at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage as the grand finale to Drake’s three-day October World Weekend has been postponed after the rapper tested positive for Covid. “I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” he wrote on Instagram. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.” The weekend of...
MUSIC
The Independent

Beyoncé to remove ableist slur from Renaissance track after criticism

Beyoncé has removed an ableist slur from her song “Heated” following backlash from fans.Last week, the singer released her latest album, Renaissance.While the album was well received, the singer was met with criticism for the use of an offensive term as an outro to the track.On the track, the lyrics read: “Sp***in’ on that ass, sp** on that ass.”The term in question, derived from the word “spastic”, is considered more offensive in the UK than in the US, where it is sometimes used as a synonym for “freaking out”.However, fans from around the world criticised her use of the...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lizzo Tops Billboard Chart With “About Damn Time”

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has reached another career milestone. The singer’s latest single, “About Damn Time,” has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for the week ending on July 30, 2022. Since its debut at No. 50 in April, the high-energy pop track climbed steadily to the peak position after 14 weeks. The latest feat marks Lizzo’s first chart-topping record since 2019’s “Truth Hurts,” which kept Lizzo at No. 1 for seven weeks. “We got the #1 song in the country YALL” the Grammy Award-winning performer exclaimed on Twitter. More from VIBE.comLizzo...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"

Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
HIP HOP
Vibe

Beyoncé To Alter ‘Renaissance’ Lyric Amid Ableist Backlash

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s Renaissance finally arrived on Friday (July 29), with fans and critics greeting her seventh album with near-universal acclaim. However, not everyone celebrated the release, as some people found its lyrical content offensive.  The offensive lyric in question occurs on “Heated,” track eleven of the album. Beyoncé sings throughout the song using the ableist slur “spaz” multiple times in the track’s outro, where she begins a braggadocious rap-sung verse: More from VIBE.comKelis Calls Out Beyonce And Pharrell Over Song Use On 'Renaissance'Beyoncé Has Revealed The Contents Of Those 'Renaissance' Mystery BoxesBeyoncé Hints At 'Club Renaissance'...
MUSIC
thesource.com

John Legend to Release ‘LEGEND’ Album on September 9

LEGEND, John Legend’s eagerly awaited eighth studio album, will be released on September 9th via Republic Records. The upcoming project is a bright double album that is executive produced by Legend and well-known producer-writer Ryan Tedder. It is infused with an unashamed spirit of sensuality and joy, influenced by the complete vulnerability of grief, praise, and healing.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Diane Warren addresses Beyoncé ‘shade’ after calling out ‘Renaissance’

Diane Warren recently called Beyoncé out for having a lot of writers on a Renaissance song and is now addressing the topic. Diane Warren took to Twitter to question a song on Renaissance with 24 writers credited on it. She followed it up with an eye-rolling emoji to cement that she didn’t view it as a positive thing.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Eminem, 50 Cent & Dr. Dre Reunite On 'Curtain Call 2' Collab 'Is This Love ('09)'

Eminem, 50 Cent and Dr. Dre have reunited on an unearthed song called “Is This Love (’09),” from Slim Shady’s newly-released compilation album Curtain Call 2. As the title suggests, the track was originally recorded in 2009 — the same year Eminem made his post-Encore comeback with Relapse — and finds the close-knit trio connecting for a playful song about romantic and sexual infatuation.
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

171K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy