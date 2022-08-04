Report: Brighton Never Confirmed An Official Asking Price For Marc Cucurella To Manchester City

The details of Manchester City's pursuit of Marc Cucurella and why it fell apart have started to come to the surface in recent days, and a lot of it may have fell on the side of the selling club. Despite numerous reports suggesting Brighton had asked for £50million, the club never officially gave a specific fee to Manchester City.

Brighton never confirmed an official asking price to Manchester City and were heavily reluctant to engage in an open dialogue regarding the player.

City were only willing to pay up to £40million for the player, but believed up until this week that a compromise could be reached between the clubs.

Brighton were tough to negotiate with for Manchester City. IMAGO / Focus Images

According to Pol Ballus of the Athletic, Brighton never officially revealed a specific figure in regards to Marc Cucurella, and were reluctant the engage in an open dialogue with the club regarding the player.

Cucurella was identified as a number one target a number of months ago by Guardiola, and the club and manager are disappointed to have missed out on him.

The Spaniard is now set to sign for Chelsea, although reports of a full agreement at this stage were quickly denied by Brighton last night, sparking questions online about whether Manchester City had hijacked the deal again.

But the Manchester club are already searching for alternatives to Marc Cucurella, with Borna Sosa emerging as a target according to Christian Falk.

City are also close to the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht, but it is now thought to be a signing for the first-team as of now, and will be a player for the future.

