Charles Harris: Aidan Hutchinson Isn’t a Rookie

By Christian Booher
 2 days ago

Charles Harris is hoping to build off of his career season in 2021.

Defensive end Charles Harris earned a new contract with the Detroit Lions after a breakout season.

After logging a team-high 7.5 sacks in his first season in Motown, the Missouri product re-upped his stay and signed a two-year, $13 million contract. He’ll play a similar role to what he did last year, though the team is in the midst of a transition to an attacking 4-3 defense.

Off the field, though, the former first round pick is tasked with helping mentor Detroit’s prized new rookie Aidan Hutchinson. Picked second overall in 2022, Hutchinson is in the midst of his first training camp.

So far, the veteran has been impressed with his rookie counterpart.

“Just certain things that some rookies, you have to kind of teach them or tell them as a vet, he already has,” Harris said on 97.1 The Ticket’s “Stoney and Jansen” show. “That might come from the legacy of Michigan players that played before him who kind of told him, or it might be from myself and the guys around who he’s seen take care of their bodies.

“Honestly, (Hutchinson) isn’t a rookie. He’s really not, and I don’t want him to have the mentality as if he is a rookie. He’s truly a football player, he’s a unique individual, he has a unique skill set and I know for a fact the Lions organization, myself and the guys around him are so happy to have him.”

Harris sang the praises of his young teammate’s professional approach.

“His character, his will to win, his ability to study the game, his habits that he has off the field,” Harris added. “After practice, he goes right in and watches film. After he watches film, he goes and rolls out. After he rolls out, he hits the hot tub and the cold tub.”

Career revival

Harris enjoyed his breakout year in a new home. After being drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, he struggled and was quickly labeled a bust. He somewhat revived his career with Atlanta in 2020 and signed a one-year deal with the Lions in 2021.

After struggling with the Dolphins, the 27-year-old said the season in Atlanta helped him find good habits and get back on track to be successful.

Working with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, he was able to put the pieces together and create a strong showing. Harris credited his teammates and coaching staff for his resurgence.

“Really, just great teammates,” Harris said. “Not to say I didn’t have great teammates in the past, but (the Lions have) a lot of other young guys who are also detail oriented. It just made me better honestly. A great coaching staff with a great philosophy that I was able to stand behind. Being able to just go out there and just play the plays, play the position and being able to capitalize on opportunities. That’s really what it was.”

Because of those same reasons, re-signing with Detroit heading into this season was inevitable.

“Last year, the foundation was set,” Harris remarked. “This new coaching staff, the new regime, and from the top down just a great organization. It really is a great organization, great administration to be playing up under. You’ve got a lot of player coaches, coaches that have been in player shoes, been on the field before who really understand our perspective.”

Harris wasn’t the only big member of the Lions’ defense to re-up his contract, as safety Tracy Walker III also signed a new contract. Now, the two are working together to take Detroit’s defense away from the depths of the past few seasons.

“(Walker)’s been a man on a mission, I’d say Charles has too,” said head coach Dan Campbell. “That’s one of the reasons we wanted to re-sign those (players). I’ve told them, ‘This is your defense. You’ve got to take the onus. Man, this is my defense, this is what I’m about.’ Same thing with Charles. Same deal with any of these guys. This is your defense, so what do you want to do about it?”

