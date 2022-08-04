Los Angeles Lakers great Robert Horry bashes Shaquille O’Neal’s son after summer league stint

Read on www.yardbarker.com
Man Who Lost Wife and Daughter in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Told to Not ‘Ride Coattails’ of Vanessa Bryant
A man whose wife and daughter were among the nine people killed in the helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant is being admonished and told to stop riding the “coattails” of Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against Los Angeles County. Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester both sued L.A. County for...
Steph Curry’s Birthday Gift for Daughter Riley Is a Total 10 Out of 10
Watch: Why Steph Curry Will "Kill it" as ESPYs Host. Riley Curry had the perfect present to kick off turning double digits. Steph Curry surprised his eldest daughter with an epic birthday gift in honor of her special day, which occurred on July 19. In a video shared to Twitter...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters
Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
Another Kobe Bryant Accident Photo Lawsuit Settles As His Wife Vanessa’s Continues To Move Forward
There have been a number of legal battles at play related to the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a 2020 helicopter crash. The late athlete's wife, Vanessa Bryant, has filed suit against the first responders who allegedly took photos of the crash site and circulated them. In addition, another individual who lost relatives due to the tragic accident is seeking legal restitution. While those cases are still ongoing, it would seem that another one has settled.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate If Michael Jordan Should Pay $202.5M To LaMelo Ball: "That Would Be Massive Overpay, No Way He Worth That Much"
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the last two seasons. With a high-flying forward, Miles Bridges, accompanied by a shifty and talented playmaker like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets might not be the best team on paper but often are the most entertaining.
Lamar Odom Spotted Out In Los Angeles After Accusing Ex-Manager Of Holding His Social Media Hostage
Lamar Odom isn't letting his war with his ex-manager bother him. The 42-year-old ex-NBA star looked ready to tackle the world despite having no control over his social media. In photos obtained by Radar, Lamar appeared relaxed as he stepped out for a day of pampering in Los Angeles, marking his first sighting since alleging his former management team is holding his accounts hostage. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Lamar has already lawyered up in an attempt to regain access to his social media. We're told he's ready to fight his ex-manager over the issue. Lamar was photographed taking a peaceful...
Harper's Bazaar
Kendall Jenner Proves She and Devin Booker Are Still Going Strong with New Photo
Kendall Jenner never addressed her and Devin Booker's breakup rumors, but this week, she made it very clear the two are still in love. Yesterday, the supermodel was spotted walking around Los Angeles in an oversized white T-shirt with an illustration of the Phoenix Suns—Booker's basketball team. The tee featured caricatures of famous team players from the 1994 roster.
Yardbarker
Scottie Pippen Admitted He Was Afraid To Face Clyde Drexler In 1992 Finals: "He Played A Lot Like Me, Lot Of Speed, Athleticism, Could Handle The Ball, Make Plays."
The Chicago Bulls had one of the most memorable runs in NBA history during the 90s, dominating the league throughout most of the decade, winning six championships in the span of eight years. Michael Jordan and co. took the team to the top of the league after years of struggles...
Why The Judge In Lawsuit Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Scolded Vanessa's Legal Team
It’s been more than two years since the death of Kobe Bryant and the eight other passengers who were aboard his fatal helicopter flight, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. As wife and mother to the deceased, Vanessa Bryant will understandably never be able to forget what happened – and she’s not letting others, either. To this day, she is still seeking justice in a high-profile lawsuit against the first responders who allegedly took and circulated photos of the crash site. However, the judge presiding over the case apparently had cause to scold Vanessa’s legal team of late in the sensitive matter.
NBA Star Chris Paul Says Wife Jada Is 'The Rock' of Their Family as He Prepares for New Season
As basketball star Chris Paul prepares for a new season with the Phoenix Suns, the 37-year-old athlete is grateful for his wife Jada, who he calls "the rock" of their family. "For me, I've been traveling with games and stuff my kids' entire lives. You know what I mean? So, my wife has undoubtedly been the rock," Chris tells PEOPLE while hosting Baby2Baby's annual Back2School distribution event with Jada. "She's been most consistent thing that they've known in their lives so she's their go-to for any and everything," he adds.
This Bold Trade Sends Paul George To New Orleans Pelicans
Some NBA trades are easy to predict. Perhaps they so obviously benefit each team involved that everyone notices. Alternatively, it may be that the swap has been in the rumor mill for so long that it virtually had to happen. Alternatively, some NBA trades come out of nowhere. Teams that...
Bill Russell's 66-year-old University of San Francisco high jump record may never be broken
Russell was once one of the best high jumpers in the world.
Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
NBA・
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Says The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Land Both LeBron And Bronny James
LeBron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers instantly transformed the Lakers' fortune. Signing with the team all the way back in 2018, the Lakers went from being a lottery team to a championship contender in a year. Not only that, LBJ even led the team all the way to...
hypebeast.com
The Jordan Two Trey Joins Jordan Brand's 2022 PSG Collection
In an effort to be constantly expanding its offerings, Jordan Brand has introduced several new silhouettes this year. While some are new signature sneakers for the brand’s NBA superstars, the Jordan Two Trey is a hybrid that pulls from seven classic Air Jordan looks. Now, the Two Trey receives its first collaborative touch in continuation of the partnership between football club Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand.
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
The 76ers traded Ben Simmons months ago and Doc Rivers is still deflecting blame for chasing him out
The bridge between Ben Simmons and the 76ers is completely burned down and will (probably) never be rebuilt. We know that. It’s been that way ever since he showed up to practice with Philly last year. But that hasn’t stopped anyone from continuously revisiting the ground it once stood...
hypebeast.com
Nike Brings Back the Air Max Penny 1 "All-Star"
While has certainly pushed the Air Jordan 2 this year, another model that has been a point of focus for the Swoosh is the Air Max Penny 1. Between a customizable collaboration with Social Status and a re-release of the OG “Home” colorway, the Air Max Penny 1 has picked up some momentum in 2022. Now, the past is revisited once more as Penny Hardaway’s 1996 NBA All-Star Game kicks return again, last hitting shelves in 2014.
NBA, WNBA Release Statement Following Brittney Griner Sentencing
Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison Thursday.
Former First-Round Pick And 13-Year Veteran Remains A Free Agent
13-year NBA veteran and shooting guard Wayne Ellington remains unsigned this NBA offseason. Ellington has played for the Timberwolves, Grizzlies, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Nets, Heat, Pistons, Knicks and Lakers.
