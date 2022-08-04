The Saint Louis Crisis Nursery recently announced Keith Jackson has been installed as the new president of its Board of Directors. Jackson is field supervision director at Edward Jones. He first joined the Crisis Nursery’s Board of Directors in 2015. Originally opening its doors in 1986, the Saint Louis Crisis Nursery was the first Crisis Nursery in the state of Missouri, founded by the Junior League of St. Louis, the Coalition of 100 Black Women and Deaconess Hospital. Beginning with just one location, the Saint Louis Crisis Nursery has since grown to include five Crisis Nurseries and ten community-based Family Empowerment Centers across the Greater St. Louis, St. Charles, and Jefferson County Region.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO