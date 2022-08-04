ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Louis American

Keith Jackson named president of Crisis Nursery board

The Saint Louis Crisis Nursery recently announced Keith Jackson has been installed as the new president of its Board of Directors. Jackson is field supervision director at Edward Jones. He first joined the Crisis Nursery’s Board of Directors in 2015. Originally opening its doors in 1986, the Saint Louis Crisis Nursery was the first Crisis Nursery in the state of Missouri, founded by the Junior League of St. Louis, the Coalition of 100 Black Women and Deaconess Hospital. Beginning with just one location, the Saint Louis Crisis Nursery has since grown to include five Crisis Nurseries and ten community-based Family Empowerment Centers across the Greater St. Louis, St. Charles, and Jefferson County Region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Friendly Multi-Agency Resource Center for flood victims

The State's Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) in the City of St. Louis will be held at Friendly Temple Church, 5515 Martin Luther King Dr., St. Louis, MO 63112 the following times:. Friday, August 5, 2022, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

St. Louis voters have spoken: No more abusers in political office

Among the messages made clear on Tuesday’s primary election day were:. There is no longer room in St. Louis city politics for candidates with credible histories of alleged sexual assault and domestic violence. We speak, of course, of the failed candidacies of state Senator Steve Roberts, Jr., and former...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Kyla Pollard named group manager/VP at Commerce Bank

Kyla Pollard has been named group manager for Commerce Bank, overseeing the operation and management of six branches in the St. Louis Region. Additionally, she is responsible for business development and customer service related to the bank’s consumer banking, lending, and small business services. She has previously held the positions of branch manager and assistant vice president at Commerce.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Obituaries
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Memphis, MO
St. Louis American

Bayer fund backs college bound

College Bound has received a grant for $50,000 from Bayer Fund to support the Bayer Fund College Bound Summer Institute (CBSI) at the University of Missouri St. Louis (UMSL). Bayer Fund CBSI provides students with opportunities to earn college credit while in high school, free of charge. It has partnered with College Bound since 2006, and the support has allowed College Bound to grow to serve more than 400 students annually via its full-service program, To and Through.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy