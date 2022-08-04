Where to Watch and Stream Beneath Us Free Online

Read on epicstream.com
Related
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched
The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
purewow.com
If You Loved ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ You Need to Watch Netflix’s New Show ‘Partner Track’
Until the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer premieres on Netflix (yes, another season is coming), you’re probably looking for another show to help fill the empty void. Enter the new drama series, Partner Track. Last week, Netflix released the first official trailer for the new show. The teaser...
wegotthiscovered.com
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Virgin River’: The Father of Charmaine’s Twins Is Definitely Someone We Know
In 'Virgin River' Charmaine has revealed the truth about her pregnancy. We already know the father of her babies.
Selena Gomez & Producer Andrea Iervolino Vacation Together in Italy
Gomez is vacationing with film producer Andrea Iervolino in Positano, Italy. The two were spotted catching some rays on a yacht, where they were joined by some friends. At one point, Iervolino had his hand wrapped around Gomez’s right ankle while he was in the water. Gomez was seen grinning while she sat on the edge of the yacht, close enough to get her feet wet.
SheKnows
Outlander Preview: Everything We Know About Season 7 — and the New Spinoff
Fans of the Fraser clan will soon be able to binge a whole lot more of the series they love. Arguably one of the most binge-worthy series ever, Outlander, which is based on the incredible set of novels by Diana Gabaldon, is already filming its next season — its seventh — but that’s not the reason we’re promising much more of it. Oh no, as happens so often with the Fraser family, there’s an unforeseen plot twist coming…
Where to Watch Colin Farrell’s ‘Thirteen Lives’ Movie
If you’re looking to beat the heat, Ron Howard’s new film Thirteen Lives is now playing in select theaters. But if you wait just a few more days, the buzzy new movie will also be available to stream on Prime Video. Starring Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rumors of HBO Max Getting Canceled Are Sending Us Straight Into the Abyss!
Is nothing in life sacred? Haven't we earned the right to live in a world absolutely drowning in streaming services? After all, don't most of us want too many choices? Recently, HBO Max has been making some very bizarre moves that have left subscribers feeling nervous and a bit angry about its future. Is HBO Max getting canceled? You can pry it from our cold, dead, carpal tunnel syndrome-riddled hands.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream DragonHeart: A New Beginning Free Online
Cast: Christopher Masterson Harry Van Gorkum Rona Figueroa Matt Hickey Henry O. When Geoff, an orphaned stable boy (Chris Masterson), discovers Drake (voice of Robby Benson), the world's last living dragon, he realizes that his dream of becoming a knight in shining armor can now come true. Together, they soon face challenges that turn them into heroes. But caught up in the excitement of their new lives, Geoff and Drake fail to see the hidden dangers that surround them.
Essence
HBO Max To Cease Producing Scripted Series
The fate of shows like 'Rap Sh!t', 'Love Life', 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin', and more hangs in the balance as the streamer scraps Max Originals programming. With news of HBO Max’s big merger with Discovery + has come uncertainty for many shows and creators as the company pivots in a new direction.
‘Elvis’ Will Enter the Building Next Tuesday via PVOD, Not HBO Max
Click here to read the full article. Streaming platforms announced Wednesday that Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” still thriving in theaters, will be released on PVOD ($19.99 to rent for 48 hours, $24.99 to purchase) on Tuesday, August 9. But sources tell IndieWire that its availability on Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max will not be on the same date. Luhrmann previously stated that it wouldn’t come to the studio’s streamer until “fall.” WBD has never confirmed that, but any HBO Max premiere after 45 days in theatrical release would run counter to its plans for 2022 theatrical releases. After a tumultuous 2021 when all...
Keanu Reeves takes rare TV role in historical thriller
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keanu Reeves will star in a TV adaptation of “The Devil in the White City,” the bestselling nonfiction thriller about ambition, a killer and the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago. Reeves will portray Daniel H. Burnham, an architect “trying to make his...
wegotthiscovered.com
A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming
There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow Free Online
Cast: Jude Law Gwyneth Paltrow Angelina Jolie Bai Ling Giovanni Ribisi. Geners: Mystery Action Thriller Science Fiction Adventure. When gigantic robots attack New York City, "Sky Captain" uses his private air force to fight them off. His ex-girlfriend, reporter Polly Perkins, has been investigating the recent disappearance of prominent scientists. Suspecting a link between the global robot attacks and missing men, Sky Captain and Polly decide to work together. They fly to the Himalayas in pursuit of the mysterious Dr. Totenkopf, the mastermind behind the robots.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream I Am Vengeance: Retaliation Free Online
Cast: Stuart Bennett Vinnie Jones Jessica-Jane Stafford Katrina Durden Sam Benjamin. A former special-forces soldier is given the opportunity to bring the man who betrayed his team on their final mission in Eastern Europe several years ago - to justice. Is I Am Vengeance: Retaliation on Netflix?. This one's easy....
New To Netflix this Weekend (August 5-7)
Check out all the shows new to Netflix this weekend of August 5-7 including the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. New to Netflix this Weekend (August 5-7) This weekend isn’t just heavy; the entire first week of August saw a big drop of good shows new to Netflix. So, we’d also like to […] The post New To Netflix this Weekend (August 5-7) appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TechRadar
Prey review
Unashamedly violent, surprisingly poignant, and simplistically effective, Prey is the best Predator movie since the 1987 original. It packs plenty into its 97-minute runtime; simultaneously honouring the Predator films that have come before while freshening things up for a whole new audience. It's a tad exposition heavy and its plot may seem derivative to some. Overall, though, Prey is the entertaining sci-fi flick that Predator fans have spent the past 30-plus years hunting for.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s your first look at Netflix’s revival of a beloved 90s young adult series
Netflix just released a first-look preview of their upcoming adaptation of the popular young adult drama series Heartbreak High. The trailer, released on their YouTube channel, received mixed reactions from fans. According to Netflix, the show will be directed by Hannah Carroll Chapman and is their reimagining of the popular 90s drama. The show is about a young teenager named Amerie trying to repair her school reputation while navigating the intricacies of teen romance.
Popculture
Ellen DeGeneres' HBO Max Show Canceled
Even Ellen DeGeneres cannot escape the cancelation sweep at HBO Max. Her animated series Little Ellen was canceled before its Season 3 premiere, Deadline reported Wednesday. The show features a seven-year-old Ellen, voiced by Laurel Emory, and new episodes were already completed. The new season was set to premiere in June, but it was delayed indefinitely and will now never premiere.
Comments / 0