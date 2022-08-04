ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Where to Watch and Stream Beneath Us Free Online

By Epicsteam Team
epicstream.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beneath Us#Live Tv#American#Hulu Live Tv#The House Of Mouse#National Geographic#Espn#Star#Hbo
extratv

Selena Gomez & Producer Andrea Iervolino Vacation Together in Italy

Gomez is vacationing with film producer Andrea Iervolino in Positano, Italy. The two were spotted catching some rays on a yacht, where they were joined by some friends. At one point, Iervolino had his hand wrapped around Gomez’s right ankle while he was in the water. Gomez was seen grinning while she sat on the edge of the yacht, close enough to get her feet wet.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Outlander Preview: Everything We Know About Season 7 — and the New Spinoff

Fans of the Fraser clan will soon be able to binge a whole lot more of the series they love. Arguably one of the most binge-worthy series ever, Outlander, which is based on the incredible set of novels by Diana Gabaldon, is already filming its next season — its seventh — but that’s not the reason we’re promising much more of it. Oh no, as happens so often with the Fraser family, there’s an unforeseen plot twist coming…
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Where to Watch Colin Farrell’s ‘Thirteen Lives’ Movie

If you’re looking to beat the heat, Ron Howard’s new film Thirteen Lives is now playing in select theaters. But if you wait just a few more days, the buzzy new movie will also be available to stream on Prime Video. Starring Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
Distractify

Rumors of HBO Max Getting Canceled Are Sending Us Straight Into the Abyss!

Is nothing in life sacred? Haven't we earned the right to live in a world absolutely drowning in streaming services? After all, don't most of us want too many choices? Recently, HBO Max has been making some very bizarre moves that have left subscribers feeling nervous and a bit angry about its future. Is HBO Max getting canceled? You can pry it from our cold, dead, carpal tunnel syndrome-riddled hands.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream DragonHeart: A New Beginning Free Online

Cast: Christopher Masterson Harry Van Gorkum Rona Figueroa Matt Hickey Henry O. When Geoff, an orphaned stable boy (Chris Masterson), discovers Drake (voice of Robby Benson), the world's last living dragon, he realizes that his dream of becoming a knight in shining armor can now come true. Together, they soon face challenges that turn them into heroes. But caught up in the excitement of their new lives, Geoff and Drake fail to see the hidden dangers that surround them.
TV SHOWS
Essence

HBO Max To Cease Producing Scripted Series

The fate of shows like 'Rap Sh!t', 'Love Life', 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin', and more hangs in the balance as the streamer scraps Max Originals programming. With news of HBO Max’s big merger with Discovery + has come uncertainty for many shows and creators as the company pivots in a new direction.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Elvis’ Will Enter the Building Next Tuesday via PVOD, Not HBO Max

Click here to read the full article. Streaming platforms announced Wednesday that Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” still thriving in theaters, will be released on PVOD ($19.99 to rent for 48 hours, $24.99 to purchase) on Tuesday, August 9. But sources tell IndieWire that its availability on Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max will not be on the same date. Luhrmann previously stated that it wouldn’t come to the studio’s streamer until “fall.” WBD has never confirmed that, but any HBO Max premiere after 45 days in theatrical release would run counter to its plans for 2022 theatrical releases. After a tumultuous 2021 when all...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming

There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow Free Online

Cast: Jude Law Gwyneth Paltrow Angelina Jolie Bai Ling Giovanni Ribisi. Geners: Mystery Action Thriller Science Fiction Adventure. When gigantic robots attack New York City, "Sky Captain" uses his private air force to fight them off. His ex-girlfriend, reporter Polly Perkins, has been investigating the recent disappearance of prominent scientists. Suspecting a link between the global robot attacks and missing men, Sky Captain and Polly decide to work together. They fly to the Himalayas in pursuit of the mysterious Dr. Totenkopf, the mastermind behind the robots.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream I Am Vengeance: Retaliation Free Online

Cast: Stuart Bennett Vinnie Jones Jessica-Jane Stafford Katrina Durden Sam Benjamin. A former special-forces soldier is given the opportunity to bring the man who betrayed his team on their final mission in Eastern Europe several years ago - to justice. Is I Am Vengeance: Retaliation on Netflix?. This one's easy....
TV & VIDEOS
ClutchPoints

New To Netflix this Weekend (August 5-7)

Check out all the shows new to Netflix this weekend of August 5-7 including the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. New to Netflix this Weekend (August 5-7) This weekend isn’t just heavy; the entire first week of August saw a big drop of good shows new to Netflix. So, we’d also like to […] The post New To Netflix this Weekend (August 5-7) appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Prey review

Unashamedly violent, surprisingly poignant, and simplistically effective, Prey is the best Predator movie since the 1987 original. It packs plenty into its 97-minute runtime; simultaneously honouring the Predator films that have come before while freshening things up for a whole new audience. It's a tad exposition heavy and its plot may seem derivative to some. Overall, though, Prey is the entertaining sci-fi flick that Predator fans have spent the past 30-plus years hunting for.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s your first look at Netflix’s revival of a beloved 90s young adult series

Netflix just released a first-look preview of their upcoming adaptation of the popular young adult drama series Heartbreak High. The trailer, released on their YouTube channel, received mixed reactions from fans. According to Netflix, the show will be directed by Hannah Carroll Chapman and is their reimagining of the popular 90s drama. The show is about a young teenager named Amerie trying to repair her school reputation while navigating the intricacies of teen romance.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Ellen DeGeneres' HBO Max Show Canceled

Even Ellen DeGeneres cannot escape the cancelation sweep at HBO Max. Her animated series Little Ellen was canceled before its Season 3 premiere, Deadline reported Wednesday. The show features a seven-year-old Ellen, voiced by Laurel Emory, and new episodes were already completed. The new season was set to premiere in June, but it was delayed indefinitely and will now never premiere.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy