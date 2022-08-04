Where to Watch and Stream Fukushima 50 Free Online

Read on epicstream.com
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
HBO Max and Discovery+ will combine into a single streaming service
HBO Max and Discovery+ will merge into a single streaming service, Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav announced on a second-quarter earnings call Thursday. The media corporation did not reveal a name for the new platform, which it said will launch in the U.S. in the summer of 2023, with other regions to follow in 2024.
