techeblog.com
God of War Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Showcases What the Game Could Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
TeaserPlay is back at it again, and this time, with a God of War remake in Unreal Engine 5. The main objective of this remake was to humanize Kratos’ face as much as possible, similar to what you saw in the eighth-installment released on April 20, 2018 for the PS4 / PC, while also bringing the camera a bit closer to the character.
Dead by Daylight studio's new game is a 'building-and-raiding' FPS
Meet Your Maker is coming in 2023, but a playtest is set to kick off in August. Dead by Daylight (opens in new tab) studio Behaviour Interactive unveiled a new "first-person building and raiding game" called Meet Your Maker that challenges players to build and raid sprawling, fortified outposts in the horrific wasteland of the future.
The Lord Of The Rings Unreal Engine 5 Trailer Looks Movie Quality
Unreal Engine 5 has been showing off its abilities recently. There's been a plethora of fan made trailers both showing off its power, and its potential to bring wild ideas to the world of video games. Breaking Bad, for example, is a video game we didn't think we needed. But a fan made trailer, using the Unreal Engine 5, makes us crave it.
Gamespot
Rift Of The Necrodancer Announced Alongside New DLC For the Classic Rhythm Roguelike
A trailer for a brand-new Crypt of the Necrodancer DLC also unveiled an upcoming standalone game in the series: Rift of the Necrodancer. The trailer showed off a logo and promised more news soon. Other details of the game are still upcoming, though the trailer confirmed that Rift of the Necrodancer is a new standalone rhythm game.
Rumoured New Direction For Tomb Raider Game Would Be Very Different Vibe
In case you missed it, back in April, it was officially confirmed that a brand new game in the Tomb Raider series is in development. Not much has actually been revealed about it just yet - we don’t have a name or release window, but we do know that it’s being developed by Crystal Dynamics, and will utilise Unreal Engine 5. So, you know it’s going to look extra shiny.
One of the Greatest Strategy Games Of All Time Is Free In August
Just a few days ago, PlayStation Plus announced its August line-up and props to PlayStation because they did not disappoint. In case you missed it, all PS Plus subscribers can get their hands on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and Little Nightmares. As...
Digital Trends
Monster Hunter Rise: How to unlock all secret Palico support moves in Sunbreak
First introduced in Monster Hunter World, Palicos are your trusty cat companions that you can always rely on to back you up during a hunt even when no other human players are around to lend a hand. These feline friends come in different types depending on what type of support you're looking for when taking on your next mission. Now that the Sunbreak DLC has launched for Monster Hunter Rise, you'll need as much help as you can get to tackle the new class of monsters waiting for you.
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
'Apex Legends' Season 14 Hunted Set To Reforge An Iconic Map
Ever since the launch of Apex Legends in February 2019, Kings Canyon has cemented itself as a firm favourite amongst Apex players and in the upcoming Season 14 update dubbed ‘Hunted’, the iconic locale is set to get a healthy dose of TLC from developers Respawn Entertainment. But that isn’t all Season 14 brings. Alongside these exciting new map updates, the season is set to introduce a host of balancing improvements as well as a level cap increase.
Spider-Man Remastered will support Steam Deck at launch on PC
Gamers looking forward to the launch of the upcoming Marvel Spider-Man Remastered game on PC might be pleased to know that Insomniac Games has today announced Spider-Man Remastered has been Steam Deck verified. Launching in approximately eight days time on August 12, 2022. The game has been created thanks to a collaboration with Marvel and Insomniac Games and has been optimized for PCs by Nixxes Software.
'Minecraft' Private Servers Will Now Be Moderated And Players Are Not Happy
How quickly the tide can turn. Just last week, Minecraft landed itself in everybody’s good graces after developers announced that Minecraft will never support or allow NFTs. I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that NFTs are wildly unpopular. As Mojang themselves put it, “NFTs and...
The Ascent's DLC adds glowing neon melee weapons
Cyberpunk action RPG The Ascent (opens in new tab)'s got a big DLC on the way, called Cyber Heist, that'll add a journey to a whole new cyberpunk arcology for your mercenary for more cooperative shootin and—in a whole new twist—slashin. The Cyber Heist DLC will add melee weapons to The Ascent, like a big sword, or a big hammer, which naturally have neon on them because if it doesn't fit the aesthetic why bother.
Minecraft players are in an uproar over its new reporting system, but Mojang won't back down
The new system lets players report chat messages in multiplayer games, but the community is worried about the ramifications. A Mojang community manager has stated that the company has no intention of reversing its implementation of a controversial new player reporting feature, and called for an end to harassment of Mojang employees.
Gamespot
The Ascent: Cyber Heist DLC Is Out This August With Massive Melee Weapons
The Ascent is getting some new story DLC later this month, following on from the main game's story. The DLC, called The Ascent: Cyber Heist, is launching August 18, and you'll be able to play it as long as you've beaten the main campaign. You can either take it on solo or co-op with friends, and there are a number of new main missions and side quests to delve into, along with new weapons, advanced melee combat, and a new area.
Polygon
New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer shows open-world exploration in new Paldea region
A new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet released Wednesday showcased the open-world exploration of Game Freak’s new mainline Pokémon game, including how players will ride Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon across the newly named Paldea region. Koraidon and Miraidon can transform from fighting Pokémon into motorcycle and glider-like forms, letting players scale mountains, cross grassy plains, and fly through the sky.
God of War timeline and history: The full story so far
Maybe you jumped on the God of War train sometime after the first game, or maybe you just need a refresher. No matter what, we're here to help. Here's the God of War timeline and history, giving you the full story so far.
ComicBook
Renegade Studios Announces Two Viscounts of the West Kingdom Expansions
Viscounts of the West Kingdom will be getting two expansions this fall. Renegade Games announced two new expansions for the kingdom-building board game, both of which will be released later this year. The Gates of Gold expansion will add two new card types to the game, new Castle Leader cards and Manuscript Boards for transcribed Manuscripts. Meanwhile, Keeper of Keys adds three new public buildings to build, along with new townsfolk, heroes, player cards, and manuscripts. Renegade Game Studios will also sell a Collector's Box that can fit the base game components and expansion cards along with several promo cards.
The best Minecraft Seeds for new adventures
Try these Minecraft seeds to give yourself a great start
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adds Another Popular Ubisoft Game
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have a new game as of today, and the new game comes courtesy of Ubisoft. The game in question was more specifically developed by Ubisoft Paris and Ubisoft Milan and released back in 2017. Not only is it available to console users, but PC users as well. How long it's available for subscribers though, we don't know. As always, Microsoft does not say how long the game has been added. What we do know is that as long it's available via the subscription service it's available to subscribers to purchase outright with a 20 percent discount.
Gamespot
Where Is Xur Today? (August 5-9) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide
Xur's back in the Solar System in Destiny 2, offering a slate of new Exotics and Legendary weapons and armor for your perusal. We're nearing the end of both the Solstice event and Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2, which means it's time to gear up for a new season and a new raid. If you missed past Vorpal Weapon Dead Man's Tales, Xur gives you another chance this week, and he's also sporting a few weird rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. Here's where you can find Xur and what Exotics he's selling this weekend.
