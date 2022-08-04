East Locust St. to close at North Humboldt Blvd. Aug. 10 - Sep. 2

1 bedroom with beautiful hardwood floors - This is a beautiful, third floor 1 bedroom 1 bath unit that will go quick. The unit includes a spacious kitchen and living room that creates a comfortable living space you are sure to enjoy. Plenty of closet space! In the basement you will find the storage units and washer/dryer hookups.For more information and to set up a showing please call 262-966-9964.

WAUWATOSA, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO