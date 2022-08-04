ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

East Locust St. to close at North Humboldt Blvd. Aug. 10 - Sep. 2

By WISN.com Staff
WISN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wisn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Washington County announces reconstruction to start on Highway M

GERMANTOWN — Washington County announced that reconstruction of Highway M/Pioneer Road from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road will begin on Monday. According to the county’s release, the project will be implement improvements to the grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, storm sewer, culvert pipes and sight line on the stretch on road.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Police: Two arrested in Graceland Cemetery shooting

RACINE, Wis. — Police arrested two male suspects for the June shooting at Graceland Cemetery. The two are also suspected of an additional shooting in 2800 block of Wright Ave. shortly following the cemetery shooting, according to police. The Racine police department said it arrested Lamarion D. Blair, 19,...
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Milwaukee, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police pursuit, crash in Glendale, 2 taken to hospital

GLENDALE, Wis. - Two people were transported to the hospital early Friday morning, Aug. 5 following a police pursuit and crash in Glendale. According to police, at appropriately 1:45 a.m. an officer observed a wrong-way driver in the area of Port Washington Road and Silver Spring Drive. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled northbound on Port Washington Road.
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rollover crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. - Police are investigating a rollover crash that happened Friday morning, Aug. 5 in Glendale. FOX6 crews spotted a vehicle on its side near Port Washington and Bender Roads. No additional details have been released-- including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained. This...
GLENDALE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Washington Park shots fired, pursuit, no arrests

MILWAUKEE – Shots were fired at Milwaukee’s Washington Park Thursday night, Aug. 4. Sheriff’s officials said a deputy on regular patrol saw the person fire a gun at another person near the bandshell around 9:30 pm. The shooter then got into a red hatchback vehicle and left...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Pedestrian shot with 'splat gun'

9:15 p.m. Thursday — A caller in the area of North West Barstow Street and Bank Street reported she was walking with someone and they felt a stinging on their backs, possibly from a “splat gun.” A suspicious vehicle was seen leaving the area. Read the full...
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#North Avenue#The Locust#East Locust St#East Capitol Drive#North Humboldt Boulevard#Mcts
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant motorcycle crash, driver dead: police

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police said a motorcycle driver died after a crash near State Highway 11 and State Highway 31 on Thursday morning, Aug. 4. According to police, the motorcycle-vs-box truck accident happened around 6:30 a.m. An off-duty fireman rendered aid to the motorcycle driver until first responders arrived.
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash: Driver loses control; collides with vehicle, tree

MILWAUKEE - A driver traveling at high speed lost control and collided with a parked vehicle and tree near 76th and Silver Spring on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, officials say. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. The driver and sole occupant, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man,...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man critically missing located safe

MILWAUKEE - Alfred Watson, who was reported critically missing Friday night, has been located safe. Watson was last seen leaving home near 37th and Custer around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. He left on foot. Watson is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 165 pounds with gold-and-red...
MATC Times

8204 W. North Ave.

1 bedroom with beautiful hardwood floors - This is a beautiful, third floor 1 bedroom 1 bath unit that will go quick. The unit includes a spacious kitchen and living room that creates a comfortable living space you are sure to enjoy. Plenty of closet space! In the basement you will find the storage units and washer/dryer hookups.For more information and to set up a showing please call 262-966-9964.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa armed robbery, police pursuit, 2 in custody

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning, Aug. 4 following an armed robbery and police pursuit in Wauwatosa. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. officers responded for an armed robbery at the Walgreens on Mayfair Road. Police say two male subjects entered the store and stole...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 1 dead, 6 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least four separate shootings Friday, Aug. 5. One person was killed, and six others – including a 15-year-old boy – were wounded in the incidents. 11th and Chambers. Around 1:50 p.m., police said a 15-year-old boy was shot and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

23rd and Wells shots fired; suspects sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shot fired incident that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 4 near 23rd and Wells. It happened at approximately 10:47 p.m. Police say the suspect fired shots. A shooting victim was not found. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'We need transparency': Family of Brieon Green continue protests over his death in Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE — The family of a young man who died in the Milwaukee County Jail is protesting for more information about how he died. Brieon Green was found dead from a suspected suicide in the booking area June 26. During a protest march through downtown Milwaukee Saturday evening, his family said the lack of transparency is leading them to wonder what truly happened.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy