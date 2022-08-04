East Locust St. to close at North Humboldt Blvd. Aug. 10 - Sep. 2

Read on www.wisn.com
Washington County announces reconstruction to start on Highway M
GERMANTOWN — Washington County announced that reconstruction of Highway M/Pioneer Road from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road will begin on Monday. According to the county’s release, the project will be implement improvements to the grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, storm sewer, culvert pipes and sight line on the stretch on road.
Crash in Sheboygan County on WIS 57 leaves passenger with serious injuries
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a crash that caused all lanes on WIS 57 to be closed for multiple hours on Friday morning. According to a release, three people were involved and all three were transported to local hospitals, one...
Police: Two arrested in Graceland Cemetery shooting
RACINE, Wis. — Police arrested two male suspects for the June shooting at Graceland Cemetery. The two are also suspected of an additional shooting in 2800 block of Wright Ave. shortly following the cemetery shooting, according to police. The Racine police department said it arrested Lamarion D. Blair, 19,...
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek to close indefinitely this November
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will be closing indefinitely after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) determined it must be used for aviation-related activities.
Police pursuit, crash in Glendale, 2 taken to hospital
GLENDALE, Wis. - Two people were transported to the hospital early Friday morning, Aug. 5 following a police pursuit and crash in Glendale. According to police, at appropriately 1:45 a.m. an officer observed a wrong-way driver in the area of Port Washington Road and Silver Spring Drive. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled northbound on Port Washington Road.
Rollover crash in Glendale
GLENDALE, Wis. - Police are investigating a rollover crash that happened Friday morning, Aug. 5 in Glendale. FOX6 crews spotted a vehicle on its side near Port Washington and Bender Roads. No additional details have been released-- including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained. This...
Milwaukee Washington Park shots fired, pursuit, no arrests
MILWAUKEE – Shots were fired at Milwaukee’s Washington Park Thursday night, Aug. 4. Sheriff’s officials said a deputy on regular patrol saw the person fire a gun at another person near the bandshell around 9:30 pm. The shooter then got into a red hatchback vehicle and left...
Waukesha police blotter: Pedestrian shot with 'splat gun'
9:15 p.m. Thursday — A caller in the area of North West Barstow Street and Bank Street reported she was walking with someone and they felt a stinging on their backs, possibly from a “splat gun.” A suspicious vehicle was seen leaving the area. Read the full...
Mount Pleasant motorcycle crash, driver dead: police
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police said a motorcycle driver died after a crash near State Highway 11 and State Highway 31 on Thursday morning, Aug. 4. According to police, the motorcycle-vs-box truck accident happened around 6:30 a.m. An off-duty fireman rendered aid to the motorcycle driver until first responders arrived.
Milwaukee crash: Driver loses control; collides with vehicle, tree
MILWAUKEE - A driver traveling at high speed lost control and collided with a parked vehicle and tree near 76th and Silver Spring on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, officials say. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. The driver and sole occupant, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man,...
Wisconsin DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Racine County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Racine County. Due to the severity of its injuries, the bird had to be euthanized on Monday. Another bald eagle was shot earlier this year in Washington County. Though they are a protected species and...
Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
Milwaukee man critically missing located safe
MILWAUKEE - Alfred Watson, who was reported critically missing Friday night, has been located safe. Watson was last seen leaving home near 37th and Custer around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. He left on foot. Watson is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 165 pounds with gold-and-red...
2 men taken into custody following drug hit by Hartford Police K-9 | By Hartford Police
August 5, 2022 – Hartford, WI – On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Hartford Police Department Communications Center was notified that a possible domestic abuse situation was occurring at the Pike Lake State Campground. The caller noted both the man and woman were arguing...
West Allis police seek suspect in shots fired incident near Liberty Heights Park
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Allis police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in a shots fired incident that occurred Monday, Aug. 1. Police received multiple calls reporting gunshots fired at Liberty Heights Park near 62nd and Orchard just after 8:30 p.m. Officers...
8204 W. North Ave.
Wauwatosa armed robbery, police pursuit, 2 in custody
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning, Aug. 4 following an armed robbery and police pursuit in Wauwatosa. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. officers responded for an armed robbery at the Walgreens on Mayfair Road. Police say two male subjects entered the store and stole...
Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 1 dead, 6 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least four separate shootings Friday, Aug. 5. One person was killed, and six others – including a 15-year-old boy – were wounded in the incidents. 11th and Chambers. Around 1:50 p.m., police said a 15-year-old boy was shot and...
23rd and Wells shots fired; suspects sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shot fired incident that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 4 near 23rd and Wells. It happened at approximately 10:47 p.m. Police say the suspect fired shots. A shooting victim was not found. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is...
'We need transparency': Family of Brieon Green continue protests over his death in Milwaukee County Jail
MILWAUKEE — The family of a young man who died in the Milwaukee County Jail is protesting for more information about how he died. Brieon Green was found dead from a suspected suicide in the booking area June 26. During a protest march through downtown Milwaukee Saturday evening, his family said the lack of transparency is leading them to wonder what truly happened.
