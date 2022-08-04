ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Fire officials: take precautions when wildfire smoke is in your area

By Darsha Nelson
newscenter1.tv
 2 days ago
KEVN

With wildfires comes smoke safety

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the drier temperatures’ wildfires become easier to ignite. With wildfires comes thick smoke that can have an affect on the overall health of the community. The composition that wildfire smoke commonly consists of is carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and volatile organic compounds. A public information official for the Bureau of Land Management says that there are precautions that people should take to make sure that they stay safe.
KELOLAND TV

Crews rescue dehydrated hiker on Sunday Gulch Trail

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Custer County rescued a dehydrated hiker on the Sunday Gulch Trail Friday afternoon. According to the Custer County S.D. Search and Rescue, crews responded to a page staying the hiker was dizzy and unable to walk. The hiker was suffering from dehydration due to the high temperatures.
newscenter1.tv

Keeping everyone safe while on the road is important

RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the rally in full swing, the number of motorcyclists in the area has increased, and it’s important to know how to keep everyone safe on the roads. “There are more vehicles of all kinds in the area, so there is more traffic,” South Dakota Highway Patrol said. “There are vehicle drivers and motorcycle riders who may not be used to the narrow roads and sharp turns on the highways. There is also wildlife to watch for.”
KELOLAND TV

Storms cause power outages; Bikers make their way to Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A stormy start to the weekend has led to power outages across parts of western KELOLAND. Saturday’s rain will give your...
KEVN

Update on the Fish wildfire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Fish fire spread to 6476 acres with only 10% being contained as of Wednesday morning. Although the fire did not spread as much Tuesday due to the cloudy weather, wind and heat are still contributing factors in why the fire is still spreading. A...
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City to begin mosquito fogging near Elks Golf Course

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City is starting it’s mosquito fogging operations. Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson says they’ll be spraying in the area of the Elks Golf Course after hearing some concerns from residents in the area. They’ll be hitting the streets around 10 p.m. sometime...
KELOLAND TV

Raccoons discovered in fairground garbage bins

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Some furry fairgoers got to the Central States Fairgrounds a little early this year. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office found the raccoons inside a garbage bin. Officials say they were getting ready for all the fair food their about to enjoy. The Central...
kotatv.com

Fish Wildfire still won’t be tamed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Fish fire spread to 6476 acres with only 10% being contained as of Wednesday morning. Although the fire did not spread as much Tuesday due to the cloudy weather, wind and heat are still contributing factors in why the fire is still spreading. A...
newscenter1.tv

Little Elk Creek area to remain temporarily closed for construction

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Starting August 8, construction will begin on a short access road to the Little Elk Creek parking area located near Piedmont in the Black Hills National Forest. Due to the construction activities and for public safety, the area will remain closed from Aug. 8-12. The construction...
newscenter1.tv

“Keep on truckin” Rapid City Regional Airport, nationwide businesses prepare for Sturgis Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. – One more day before the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off, and the Rapid City Regional Airport is roaring with excitement as riders fly in for the rally. Many made the decision this year to truck their bikes in rather than ride them in from out of the state or even the country. There are trucks lined up in the back parking lot of the airport full of bikes ready to go.
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis Mayor’s Ride brings scenic views, aid to first responders

STURGIS, S.D. — It wouldn’t be the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally without the annual Sturgis Mayor’s Ride. For two decades, the ride has brought about 200 riders to various locations around the Black Hills. The event started at the Sturgis Community Center and ended in Custer State Park where the riders had lunch.
KELOLAND TV

RCPD: Missing 11-year-old found safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department says a boy who was first reported missing Thursday night has been found safe. The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy. Police say 11-year-old Xavier White Whirl Wind was...
KELOLAND TV

Before Sturgis Rally, a look at bike crashes in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement is encouraging motorcycle safety as the official start of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally approaches. Last year, four people died in two motorcycle crashes during the Sturgis Rally, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. There were five injury crashes.
hubcityradio.com

Rapid City Police Department update on crime happening in the city

RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- One bad guy is off the street, while another is being sought by the Rapid City Police Department. Brendyn Medina, RCPD spokesperson, said an exchange on the roads between a driver and motorcyclist led to a shots fired situation. Medina pointed to the detectives at RCPD’s disposal....
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Human trafficking takes place every year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Experts say it seems to only be getting worse and Indigenous girls are a common target. Human trafficking is a major component in the Missing, Murdered Indigenous People epidemic. Experts say of girls...
Black Hills Pioneer

Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case

DEADWOOD — A Rapid City man found with a pickup stolen out of Spearfish in the Wal-Mart parking lot in June pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Christopher Ernest Goglin, 33, was...
actionnews5.com

Woman attacked by bison in South Dakota shares story

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA/Gray News) - Earlier this year, Amelia Dean from the U.K. was traveling the United States when she came face to face with death in the form of a bison at Custer State Park. “It’s a surreal enough experience let alone the fact that we weren’t doing...

