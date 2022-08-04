ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkySports

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli header and Marc Guehi own goal enough for Mikel Arteta's team

Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal’s added resilience after his side beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to claim maximum points on the opening night of the Premier League. Expectation and excitement levels have grown around the Emirates after an impressive pre-season and Arsenal delivered on the opening night with Gabriel Martinelli and a Marc Guehi own goal enough for the points.
SkySports

Preston 0-0 Hull City: Goalless at Deepdale

Preston's frustrating start to the season continued as they failed to score for the second successive game as Ryan Lowe's side were held to a drab 0-0 draw by Hull at Deepdale. The Lilywhites were unable to find a goal away at local rivals Wigan on the opening weekend and...
SkySports

Burnley 1-1 Luton Town: Josh Brownhill earns point for Clarets

Josh Brownhill rescued a point for Burnley as they drew 1-1 against a battling Luton side at Turf Moor. The Hatters took an early lead through Dan Potts and then hung on resolutely against a Clarets side that misfired for most of the afternoon. Burnley had Brownhill to thank though...
SkySports

Reading 2-1 Cardiff City: Shane Long and Tom Ince earn Royals comeback win

Goals from Shane Long and Tom Ince saw Reading come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at Cardiff. Callum O'Dowda gave the home side the lead early on with a well-directed header but Long, making his first Royals start for 11 years, equalised from the penalty spot before the break.
SkySports

QPR 3-2 Middlesbrough: Michael Beale's side hold off comeback for victory

QPR held off a Middlesbrough fightback to win 3-2 and give Michael Beale his first victory as boss. Chloe Kelly, scorer of England's winner in their recent Euros triumph, was the guest of honour at Loftus Road, where Rangers were three up before Boro clawed their way back into the game.
SkySports

Sheffield United 2-0 Millwall: Blades cruise to first win of the season

Sheffield United cruised past Millwall to pick up their first points of the new season with a convincing 2-0 win at Bramall Lane. First-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge sealed victory for Paul Heckingbottom's men, who could have a third goal before the break only for Oliver Norwood to see his penalty saved.
BBC

Nigel Pearson: Bristol City manager wants more referee 'transparency'

Football should follow rugby union and give referees microphones for more transparency around decision making, says Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson. The Robins lost their first match of the new season 2-1 to Hull City on Saturday, during which the Tigers were awarded a controversial penalty. Pearson also wants VAR...
SkySports

Hartlepool 0-0 AFC Wimbledon: Goalless at the Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool pressed the reset button and came away with a point from a 0-0 draw at home to AFC Wimbledon. Thumped 4-0 at Walsall on the opening day, Pools were good value for a point against the visitors, who enjoyed a fine win over Gillingham last weekend. The first half...
BBC

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could be involved, despite featuring for just 45 minutes in pre-season. Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring strain, but Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw have both recovered from illness. Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will be available after shaking off a recent groin issue.
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Burnley held; Sunderland, Blackburn win

Sammie Szmodics' debut strike helped send Blackburn top of the Championship with a 3-0 win at Swansea. Szmodics made a quick impact on his maiden outing after the switch from Peterborough, with Ben Brereton Diaz and Lewis Travis also on target. Rovers are the only side to boast two wins...
