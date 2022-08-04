Sheffield United cruised past Millwall to pick up their first points of the new season with a convincing 2-0 win at Bramall Lane. First-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge sealed victory for Paul Heckingbottom's men, who could have a third goal before the break only for Oliver Norwood to see his penalty saved.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 HOURS AGO