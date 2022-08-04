Read on www.gamingbible.co.uk
Blizzard Responds To $100k Diablo Immortal Issue
"Diablo Immortal" is a mobile and PC game that's set between the events of "Diablo 2" and Diablo 3." While it's technically free-to-play, many players have quickly grown disillusioned with the pay-to-win growth mechanics that require them to either pump money into the game, or else suffer through the insufferably slow grind required to progress naturally. In fact, it was actually estimated that it would cost a user over $100,000 to fully upgrade a single character. This led to "Diablo Immortal" receiving a user score of .3 on Metacritic, the lowest score of any game Blizzard Entertainment has ever made and an unfortunate milestone to cross. But somehow, in spite of all this, continued success proves controversy isn't slowing "Diablo Immortal" down.
Digital Trends
Call of Duty: Warzone fans want Verdansk back. Here’s why
During the week of August 1, 2022, “Verdansk” began trending on Twitter as an influx of players and influencers like ModernWarzone pleaded with Activision to bring back the beloved Call of Duty: Warzone map. Caldera, the map that replaced Verdansk in 2021 failed to resonate with players, even after numerous improvements and updates.
NME
The Machinery game engine cancelled as developers told to delete all source code
Developer Our Machinery has announced that it will be ending the development of its game engine, The Machinery. According to an email sent to The Machinery‘s users, which was shared on Twitter on August 1, the development of the alternative game engine to Epic Games‘ Unreal Engine has stopped (via PC Gamer and GameDeveloper).
techeblog.com
Fan-Made GTA 6 Trailer in Unreal Engine 5 Teases What the Game Could Look Like in Miami
This fan-made GTA 6 trailer by TeaserPlay in Unreal Engine 5 teases what the game could look like in the rumored Miami. Insiders report that early designs called for the inclusion of territories modeled after large swaths of North and South America, with the main map down based around a fictional version of ‘Magic City’ as well as its surrounding areas.
Games Leaving PC Game Pass: August 2022
Microsoft confirmed that five games will leave the Xbox Game Pass during August 2022. While the game pass is regularly adding games for the subscribers, games are also removed to make space for the up and coming games. Here is a list of the games that wil
Leaked Images From Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II’s Multiplayer Mode Confirm The Escape From Tarkov Style DMZ
After many football players were invited to play the new game early, Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first pictures were displayed in the game. Online leaks of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer screenshots. Thanks to a few esports competitors who violated the embargo, some photographs showing the multiplayer interface have been leaked.
Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer to headline big Call of Duty September event
Call of Duty Next is a new event unveiling the "imminent future" of the franchise
'Elden Ring' Fan Figures Out Way To "Improve" The Game's Ending
Elden Ring developers FromSoftware have hidden some cool details in the Lands Between. Recently, one player stumbled across an incredible secret summon whilst another found an important piece of lore hidden within the game’s map. More than five months after Elden Ring was released, new discoveries are still being made but there’s one area of the game that fans feel lacks a bit of finesse: The ending.
PC screenshots of Spider-Man Remastered have leaked
If you can't wait until August 12 to see how Spider-Man Remastered will look on PC, a handful of screenshots from the review build have leaked via Twitter and Reddit. Here's a look at the display settings and key-mapping menus (opens in new tab), and here's some screenshots taken on an ultrawide monitor (opens in new tab) (though not at high settings). Actually, here's a couple more (opens in new tab).
Polygon
Blizzard will stop selling Overwatch loot boxes in August
Overwatch’s latest Anniversary Remix event — the game’s third and final such event — kicks off Tuesday, giving seasoned fans of Blizzard’s hero shooter another batch of skins and a chance to revisit limited-time game modes. The Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event will also bring about the end of loot box sales in the game — Blizzard says that when the current event ends on Aug. 30, players will no longer be able to purchase loot boxes.
Dev Admits Their MMO "Sucks", Decide To Rework Entire Game
It takes a lot to admit you got something wrong; whether that's an apology to a friend, or a public announcement on a huge digital distribution service. Either way, it's refreshing to see someone confess to wrongdoings not only openly, but without any sugarcoating or beating around the bush. The...
EA Says Single Player Games Are Great, Despite Recent Twitter Controversy
In case it passed you by, EA kicked off last month in spectacularly poor fashion when they managed to not only offend a huge number of gamers, but even a bunch of game devs, all with one bad tweet. Honestly, it was almost impressive. The tweet in question attempted to...
A Live-Action Pac-Man Film Is In Development From Sonic Producers
A live-action Pac-Man film is in development because the world is burning and what we truly need is to lift our spirits with a plucky tale from one of the most iconic characters in gaming. Obviously this isn't the direction that Bandai Namco Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios will opt for,...
NME
‘The Sims 4’ patch removes the incest bug
EA has released a new The Sims 4 patch which addresses a bug where Sims would want to date their family members. After the release of The Sims 4 High School Years expansion on July 28, many players reported a series of bugs that were making the game unplayable. One of them included an issue where family members would flirt and try to date each other, while another was forcing Sims to age up at an accelerated rate, meaning they were growing up, getting old and dying really fast.
‘FIFA 23’ Devs Explain Reasoning Behind Controversial New Feature
The so-called "console wars" are a nuisance for many reasons. Exclusives are a pain, and essentially a ridiculous concept. Missing a potentially beautiful piece of art because you spend half a grand on the wrong piece of hardware - is this the world we want to live in? At any rate, there are other problems too. Absence of cross-platform gaming, for example.
FIFA・
Call Of Duty 2023 Plans Already Being Teased By Activision
Call of Duty is one of the biggest first-person shooter franchises of all time. Ever since 2007's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare showed us what was possible, the series has been a leading contender in the online shooter market. Even if you consider the 2007 game-changer to be the peak, you can't deny the popularity of the series; the prolific release rate, and the success of each release.
The Canceled Warcraft Adventures: Lord Of The Clans Was Remastered By An Enthusiast Over A Six-Year Period
Blizzard canceled the adventure game Warcraft Adventures: Lord of the Clans in 1998. Warcraft, a point-and-click adventure game that has not yet been released, was leaked online a few years ago. While the game was at the time entirely playable, its cutscenes were of terrible quality, heavily compressed, weren’t exactly...
Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker mod gives every NPC an attitude problem
Link has never heard such language
Comparing The PS5 And PS4 Versions Of The Last Of Us Part 1’s Graphics
A fresh video clip for The Last of Us: The Last of Us Part 1 has been released by Naughty Dog. The clip is brief but sufficient to showcase a moment with an entirely different vibe. In addition, really impressive lighting that has been significantly improved completely alters the mood...
Polygon
The new miniatures for The Witcher tabletop RPG are hot AF
A new line of miniatures for The Witcher tabletop role-playing game debuted last week at Gen Con. They include Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer, and the bard Dandelion — better known as Jaskier to fans of the Netflix series. The five new sets of three miniatures are now available online for $20 each.
