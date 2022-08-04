ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Parts of Maine in severe drought, state in desperate need of rain

By Ariana St Pierre, WGME
WPFO
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fox23maine.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

Wild Blueberry Weekend aims to celebrate all things blueberry

PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine, celebrating all things blueberry. It's happening at wild blueberry farms all over the state on both Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine. The goal is to get people to enjoy Maine's smaller, wild blueberries rather than the larger,...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend kicks off Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off the second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine. Dozens of businesses and farms are taking part in the festivities. Farms will welcome visitors so they can tour the facilities and pick their own blueberries. Restaurants and breweries will show off their special blueberry-themed...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine Lobster Festival returns after two years

ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Maine's lobster festival is back after two years of being cancelled due to COVID-19. To encourage people to "get back out there," the festival is free this year. They've already served up 6,000 pounds of lobster in only two days. "We were really thinking, ‘Oh my goodness,...
ROCKLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Maine Government
WPFO

Versant Power proposes rate increase starting next summer

Versant Power customers could soon see their electricity bill go up. According to the Bangor Daily News, the utility company asked regulators on Thursday for a $10.50 per month rate increase starting next July. Versant cited the need for maintenance and upgrades as well as the current labor market for...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy