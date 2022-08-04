Parts of Maine in severe drought, state in desperate need of rain

Read on fox23maine.com
Related
WPFO
Wild Blueberry Weekend aims to celebrate all things blueberry
PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine, celebrating all things blueberry. It's happening at wild blueberry farms all over the state on both Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine. The goal is to get people to enjoy Maine's smaller, wild blueberries rather than the larger,...
WPFO
On Your Side: With temperatures across Maine in the 90s, here's how to stay safe and cool
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- When temperatures get as high as they did this week, it can take a toll on anyone who's outside for long periods of time. If you're working outside or don't have air conditioning, it could lead to heat exhaustion, or even worse, heat stroke. Warning signs of...
WPFO
Second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend kicks off Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off the second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine. Dozens of businesses and farms are taking part in the festivities. Farms will welcome visitors so they can tour the facilities and pick their own blueberries. Restaurants and breweries will show off their special blueberry-themed...
WPFO
Maine Lobster Festival returns after two years
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Maine's lobster festival is back after two years of being cancelled due to COVID-19. To encourage people to "get back out there," the festival is free this year. They've already served up 6,000 pounds of lobster in only two days. "We were really thinking, ‘Oh my goodness,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Versant Power proposes rate increase starting next summer
Versant Power customers could soon see their electricity bill go up. According to the Bangor Daily News, the utility company asked regulators on Thursday for a $10.50 per month rate increase starting next July. Versant cited the need for maintenance and upgrades as well as the current labor market for...
Comments / 0