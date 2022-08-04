Read on vineyardgazette.com
vineyardgazette.com
Stage Struck
From the August 6, 1943 edition of the Vineyard Gazette:. Katharine Cornell, nationally known star of the legitimate stage, pinch-hit for the hard-working clerks in Bangs’ Grocery at Vineyard Haven on Wednesday morning. In navy-blue slacks, with her customary kerchief missing, which allowed her short brown curls to ripple as she hurried about her task, Miss Conrell sacked up vegetables and fruit like a veteran grocer, only occasionally tossing a query as to prices, over her shoulder as she worked.
vanyaland.com
Coast-Fest brings live music to the shores of Falmouth with second edition
Let’s get one thing straight: Crooked Coast know how to celebrate an album release. Perhaps the band would host the second iteration of Coast-Fest this weekend even if their new record Picture This wasn’t dropping tomorrow (August 5), but damn does the timing line up perfectly. After a...
vineyardgazette.com
Island Light: Holding the Dawn
In the predawn light yesterday, the moon still was high in the gray-blue sky, crows were noisy, and the air was soft with warm humidity. At the same hour only a week ago, the sun was rising across Edgartown harbor beyond Chappaquiddick. But yesterday was another reminder that the days are drawing in even as summer is at its height on the Vineyard.
Two Sisters Bringing Portuguese Takeout to New Dartmouth Spot
Two Portuguese sisters from New Bedford have been working hard for the better part of a decade to find the perfect storefront. Now at last they've found one -- in Dartmouth. Caitlyn Fontes thought up the duo's current food truck idea about seven years ago, you could say before food trucks were cool. I'm pretty sure their Portuguese-style food truck was the first of its kind in the area.
rimonthly.com
Weatherlow Farms is Hosting Picnic Dinners with Live Music
Just a short drive away from Providence lies Weatherlow Farms, an idyllic environment in Westport, Massachusetts, with grass-fed and pasture-raised cows, free-range chickens, sheep and more. It also grows fields and greenhouses full of fresh flowers for weddings and events. The farm supplies some major Rhode Island restaurants (New Rivers and Bayberry Beer Hall) with beef, poultry, lamb and eggs, and it also has a farm stand that sells meat, eggs and fresh cut flowers to the public alongside prepared foods created by its on-site chef, Emily Whipple.
The Story Behind the Actual Dunkin’ Donut and Why It Was Retired
When Dunkin' Donuts opened its first shop in Quincy Massachusetts in 1950, it was a traditional coffee shop with a counter and stools. Wait staff would be behind the counter pouring fresh coffee into cups and serving their signature donuts. One of those donuts was named the Dunkin' Donut and had and small nub on it that you could hold to dunk in your coffee. But whatever happened to the Dunkin' Donut?
vineyardgazette.com
Jasmine Rodriguez to Wed Douglas DeBettencourt
Douglas DeBettencourt proposed to Jasmine Rodriguez on May 18 at the Edgartown Lighthouse. Ms. Rodriguez is the daughter of Jennifer and David Rodriguez of Nashville, Tenn. Mr. DeBettencourt is the son of Deborah and Kenneth DeBettencourt of Oak Bluffs. Both Jasmine and Douglas graduated from the University of Tampa in 2021 and are entering their second year at Suffolk University Law School. They reside in Boston.
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark Town Column: August 5
Back in the day, when Chic Lee was the harbormaster and a regular fixture behind the register and manning the pumps at the Texaco, he had a constantly-shedding pup named Tugboat and a grandson who’d stop by after school for some sort of sweet treat. I can picture him slowly meandering his way down Basin Road in the depths of winter with his backpack and down parka — which might have been red — before entering the Texaco and flopping himself down on the couch in the corner. Other times he’d be palling around with his buddies which, if I recall correctly, included Peter Damico, Davis Solon, Aaron Brown and more.
vineyardgazette.com
Getting to Know the Fishermen Behind the Boats
Meet the Fleet returned to Dutcher Dock in Menemsha inviting the public to interact with the fishing community and enjoy friendly competitions, sample seafood, and dance to Wolf Trap. The event was hosted by the Martha's Vineyard Fishermen's Preservation Trust.
Pan-Mass Challenge cyclists begin ride in Sturbridge, Wellesley
STURBRIDGE -- Pan-Mass Challenge cyclists took off from starting points in Sturbridge and Wellesley Saturday morning. Over the weekend, roads between Sturbridge and Provincetown will be packed with 6,400 riders taking on 16 different routes. The shortest route is 25 miles, the longest is 211. There are 1,000 more riders than there was last year. Five hundred riders will do a reimagined ride, riding whenever and whenever, and as far as they would like. Three hundred will take part in the virtual ride. So far, the PMC has raised $831 million for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. This year's goal is $66 million,...
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Town Column: August 5
I am sitting here listening to the glorious rain falling. You can almost hear the plants pushing up their leaves to welcome their drink. The rest of the week is supposed to be hot but I will enjoy the rain while it is happening. Happy Birthday to all who celebrated...
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Wrestles With Fun Factor
The streets are bustling in Oak Bluffs as the summer begins to reach its peak — restaurants are crowded with eager visitors, and parks and beaches are full of families enjoying the sun. But as crowds return in earnest this year, striking a balance for outdoor space use in Oak Bluffs has become an ever-present issue for the town’s select board.
Cape Cod beach closed to swimming after Portuguese Man O'War sightings
CHATHAM -- Harding's Beach in Chatham was closed temporarily to swimming on Saturday. Officials made the call after "a number of Man O'War came ashore," the town tweeted. The Portuguese man o' war is a dangerous jellyfish-like creature. The beach will reopen to swimming at 4 p.m. Earlier this year, the Department of Conservation and Recreation issued a warning about the man o'war after a sighting at a Westport beach. The agency has posted purple flags at the beach, which indicate the presence of dangerous marine anima.
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
Must-Try Foods at New Bedford’s Portuguese Feast
Hallelujah, the Madeira Feast is finally here. After a three-year hiatus, the 106th Feast of the Blessed Sacrament has returned to the SouthCoast. I'm predicting record-breaking crowds and attendance, seeing how we've all gone far too long without that delicious Madeira Wine and, of course, the food. There's something about...
Pick your own flowers and food at Ward's Berry Farm in Sharon
SHARON - Walking through the 200 acres of produce at Ward's Berry Farm on Main Street in Sharon, you realize "farm to table" always starts with the farm."Those restaurants that you go to in Boston a lot of times they'll have our produce in them," Alex Hammond, the farm's operations manager, told WBZ-TV.A wholesale and middleman supplier, the Ward's farm sprouted back in 1982. After years of their produce going into the city, the farm turned back around to Sharon and brought the community to the fields."It's just an all-around great day to get outside of the city and get...
iheart.com
New Pickle Pizza Trend Growing In Popularity At Local Pizzerias
STOUGHTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Everyone's got a favorite pizza topping—whether it be the classic pepperoni or something more healthy like spinach— but a new popular pizza topping is dividing pizza lovers. Turns out pickles, the classic sandwich condiment, are a new popular go-to pizza topping for...
vineyardgazette.com
Food Insecurity Sees Dramatic Rise
For many seasonal travelers, Martha’s Vineyard, with its multi-million-dollar homes, picturesque shopping districts and pristine beaches appears the epitome of an affluent Island. But a previously hidden scourge is gaining visibility: growing food insecurity made more dire by record inflation and a worldwide pandemic. At the peak of summer,...
Dartmouth’s Big Value Outlet Can’t Close Until These Questions Are Answered
For the last five years, David Tatelbaum has taken to Facebook to give his Big Value Outlet shoppers a glimpse into his store, showcasing the odd items that come in week after week. Sometimes he's in the toy aisle, others the party aisle, and he makes a trip to the rug department every now and again.
vineyardgazette.com
After Outcry, Trustees Revisit Beach Access on Chappy
It’s the last Friday in July. At the edge of Katama Bay just west of Wasque Point, a tiny plover chick skitters nimbly across a patch of sand flecked with shells and seaweed. Nearby, a parent bird keeps a watchful eye as the chick forages for food. This has...
