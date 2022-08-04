Read on www.pennlive.com
The Clearest Lake in Pennsylvania is almost too Beautiful to be Real
Pennsylvania lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. PA is actually home to over 2,000 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Raystown Lake is known for having the clearest water.
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
Doug Mastriano Is Keeping A Big Secret From Pennsylvania Voters
Doug Mastriano has a secret. The Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor says he’s chosen someone to serve as the commonwealth’s next secretary of state — a position that will hold enormous power over the 2024 presidential election. But he won’t tell voters who it is. In...
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the PlanetWare website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting or you're looking for some decent places in Pennsylvania to move to, you might want to put these charming small towns on your list.
The most Unique Theme Park in Pennsylvania is a Hidden Gem
Spending a day at a theme park is one of the best ways to enjoy summer. Pennsylvania offers an array of different parks from water rides to roller coasters, however, no park is as unique as this hidden gem located in Gettysburg.
Once-popular restaurant chain abruptly closes another Pennsylvania location
Another one of Pennsylvania's prominent restaurant chains has abruptly closed another location. The Qdoba Mexican Grill at 3462 Paxton St. in Swatara Township has closed, much to the dismay of local fans of the restaurant.
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yet
If you bought a scratch-off lottery ticket in Pennsylvania recently, you may want to double check your numbers because you could be holding a ticket worth more than $1 million.
Legislators Take New Steps For $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians
Commonwealth Legislators, stakeholders, and community members met with the Governor to discuss the reintroduction of the PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians on Tuesday.
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The Country
Sunflower season is upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf reintroduces proposal to put $2,000 in residents' pockets
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) and Democratic state lawmakers have reintroduced a proposal to send $2,000 checks to lower-income households to provide relief for the higher cost of living.
COVID-19 at its worst killed 1 in 5 it hospitalized in Pa., state says
During Pennsylvania’s first big COVID-19 wave, nearly 20% of hospital patients who had it died. That figure, from April of 2020, represents the peak in-hospital mortality rate for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania through the end of 2021. The hospital mortality rate varied going forward, dropping to around 8% in July...
With COVID-19 surging again, is Pa. headed for another deadly fall wave?
The United States recorded about 120,000 COVID-19 infections per day in July — an unheard of number for a respiratory illness during summer. And with most people now using home tests that don’t get reported, the true number is surely higher. But there’s good news: COVID-19 hospitalizations and...
Colbert on Fetterman’s Double-Digit Lead Over Dr. Oz: ‘Pennsylvanians Want To Have a Senator Who Is Actually From Pennsylvania’ (Video)
Stephen Colbert took aim at a regular punching bag of his – Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz – when he broke down the political race in the state on Thursday night’s “The Late Show.”. After explaining the matchup on the Governor side of things,...
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in Pennsylvania
Whether you’re up for a trek through a crystalline cave, a stunning waterfall hike, or a walk through a forest, Pennsylvania is home to many of the best and most sought-after outdoor landscapes.
These Native Species Of Pennsylvania Are Facing Extinction
Photo provided by the National Park Service (Photo of a Piping Plover) In part 1 of this series, we went over endangered species in Pennsylvania, such as the Black Tern, Black-Crowned Night-Heron, and the Northern Flying Squirrel, based on a report by The Pennsylvania State Game Commission (PGC). This time we dig even deeper into the world of endangered species of Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania's newest political party has candidates for governor and senator on ballot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has a new political party, the Keystone Party, and it's running candidates for both governor and U.S. senator this November."All the political parties out there today, they rarely talk about the solutions to problems, solutions that every day Pennsylvanians are already on board with," said Keystone Party Chair Gus Tatlas.Tatlas says the views of many Pennsylvanians cannot be reflected by only two parties. "Is it reasonable to think that only two major parties can accurately represent the voices of all those people? No. it's ridiculous. So when we are out on the street, collecting all those petitions,...
Pennsylvania Introduces New Tool To Fight Drug And Alcohol Addiction
On August 3, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) joined drug and alcohol treatment provider Pyramid Healthcare to help more addicts find high-quality treatment. The DDAP and Pyramid joined in Dallas, PA, to encourage the free and confidential Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform, ATLAS, in Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Drug and Alcohol.
