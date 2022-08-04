ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Clearest Lake in Pennsylvania is almost too Beautiful to be Real

Pennsylvania lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. PA is actually home to over 2,000 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Raystown Lake is known for having the clearest water.
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
These Native Species Of Pennsylvania Are Facing Extinction

Photo provided by the National Park Service (Photo of a Piping Plover) In part 1 of this series, we went over endangered species in Pennsylvania, such as the Black Tern, Black-Crowned Night-Heron, and the Northern Flying Squirrel, based on a report by The Pennsylvania State Game Commission (PGC). This time we dig even deeper into the world of endangered species of Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania's newest political party has candidates for governor and senator on ballot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has a new political party, the Keystone Party, and it's running candidates for both governor and U.S. senator this November."All the political parties out there today, they rarely talk about the solutions to problems, solutions that every day Pennsylvanians are already on board with," said Keystone Party Chair Gus Tatlas.Tatlas says the views of many Pennsylvanians cannot be reflected by only two parties. "Is it reasonable to think that only two major parties can accurately represent the voices of all those people? No. it's ridiculous. So when we are out on the street, collecting all those petitions,...
Pennsylvania Introduces New Tool To Fight Drug And Alcohol Addiction

On August 3, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) joined drug and alcohol treatment provider Pyramid Healthcare to help more addicts find high-quality treatment. The DDAP and Pyramid joined in Dallas, PA, to encourage the free and confidential Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform, ATLAS, in Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Drug and Alcohol.
PennLive.com

