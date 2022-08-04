ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor, CT

Journal Inquirer

Cassidy Hill Vineyard seeks updated permit

COVENTRY — Cassidy Hill Vineyard is seeking a modification to its special permit, however neighbors are still concerned about how the winery is currently operating. The winery is seeking a modification to its 2011 permit, which will outline requests for social gatherings, specific to outdoor music and special events.
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tolland Pride sign cut down

TOLLAND — The Tolland Democrats’ Pride sign has been vandalized again, and this time, it was cut down. The sign, located on private land near Exit 68 off Interstate 84, was damaged sometime overnight Wednesday, according to Democratic Town Committee Chairman Ryan McCann.
TOLLAND, CT
East Windsor, CT
Government
City
Windsor, CT
City
East Windsor, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Windsor, CT
Government
FOX 61

Connecticut’s lone U.S. House primary race heats up

HARTFORD, Conn. — Across Connecticut’s five Congressional districts, only one of them will be on the ballot on August 9. The state’s Fourth District covers most of Fairfield and some of New Haven counties. Right now, the seat is held by Democrat incumbent Jim Himes. He’s been in the position since 2009.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford edges closer to purchasing Church Corners Inn

EAST HARTFORD — The town is advancing toward the purchase of a problem-causing property at 860 Main St. in attempt to improve the downtown area. At its meeting on July 26, the Real Estate Acquisition and Disposition Committee, which is comprised of three Town Council members, unanimously supported the purchase of the Church Corners Inn.
westernmassnews.com

People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
New Haven Independent

There’s Gold In Them Thar Hill

As old logs and leaves sizzled in the 90-degree heat at the peak of Hamden’s transfer station, a fiery red milling machine moved between piles of debris, shooting sharp chips of wood high into the sky while churning the organic waste into something of value — the beginnings of top-quality compost Hamdenites refer to as ​“black gold.”
HAMDEN, CT
Bristol Press

Wheeler looks to secure construction manager for headquarters project

BRISTOL – With Centre Square updates slated as a standing item on the Bristol Economic and Community Development Board of Commissioners agenda, Wheeler Health continues to move forward with its plans of creating a headquarters along North Main Street and is slated to soon secure a construction manager. “Wheeler...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Windsor wants Tesla to come to town

EAST WINDSOR — After the South Windsor Planning and Zoning Commission rejected a plan to bring a Tesla dealership to town, East Windsor officials say they would welcome such an establishment. East Windsor First Selectman Jason Bowsza sent a letter on July 29, making it known that the town...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester loses labor dispute over police sick time

MANCHESTER — The state’s Board of Labor Relations has issued a decision siding with the town’s police union over requiring vaccinated officers to use sick time to cover COVID-19 related absences. The Manchester Police Officers Association filed a complaint in December 2021 alleging that the town violated...
MANCHESTER, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain Downtown District selects new executive director

NEW BRITAIN – After five months of searching, the New Britain Downtown District Board of Commissioners has appointed Nicole Bosco as its new executive director. Bosco will be taking over for Dennis Morrell, who served as interim director after Gerry Amodio’s retirement in February 2022. “We are very...
DoingItLocal

Route 8/25 Rollover With Ejection

2022-08-06@3:46pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A rollover with ejection according to radio reports on Route 8/25 southbound near exit 5. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Treatment part of plea deal in bank robbery

Anthony P. Daglio, who robbed an Enfield bank in December, then pleaded guilty and was sentenced in June to the five months he had already spent in custody, was required to participate in a treatment program as a condition of his probation, according to an audio recording of his sentencing.
ENFIELD, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Borough redevelopment project underway after sale of land

NAUGATUCK — Borough officials have reached an agreement with Lanxess Corp., a successor to Uniroyal Chemical, to acquire roughly 86 acres off Elm Street between the Naugatuck River and Cherry Street Extension for $1 to begin the Naugatuck Industrial Commons Redevelopment Project. There are plans to bring in data...
New Haven Independent

Today, Dad Could Escape ​“Captive” Room

“It took a while, Dad,” Martin Michael Looney said to himself after the final vote was cast, ​“but we’re there.”. Looney, president pro tem of the State Senate, uttered those words quietly after the chamber passed a law banning mandatory ​“captive audience” meetings held by employers to intimidate workers out of joining unions.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Cracked-Concrete Boathouse Legal Fees Increase

Alders signed off on paying outside attorneys $159,000 in total as legal bills keep mounting for an ongoing court battle centered on cracking concrete outside of the Canal Dock Boathouse. Local legislators took that vote Monday night during the latest regular monthly meeting of the full Board of Alders, which...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford man charged in death of pedestrian

EAST HARTFORD — A local man has been charged in connection with the death of a pedestrian in January. Olbin Ramirez-Rivas, 22, of East Hartford is charged with evading responsibility for a death and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

