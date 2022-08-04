Read on www.journalinquirer.com
Larry McHugh to replace embattled CT Port Authority official
House Speaker Matt Ritter on Saturday named Larry McHugh, the former chair of the UConn Board of Trustees, to the CT Port Authority board.
Cassidy Hill Vineyard seeks updated permit
COVENTRY — Cassidy Hill Vineyard is seeking a modification to its special permit, however neighbors are still concerned about how the winery is currently operating. The winery is seeking a modification to its 2011 permit, which will outline requests for social gatherings, specific to outdoor music and special events.
Register Citizen
Why a task force deciding how to spend COVID funds is raising concerns in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD — Town leaders don’t know how American Rescue Act Plan funds will be spent yet, because they still haven’t decided who should be responsible for allocating the money. A Bloomfield Finance Subcommittee meeting this month indicated that members of the town council are skeptical that a...
Tolland Pride sign cut down
TOLLAND — The Tolland Democrats’ Pride sign has been vandalized again, and this time, it was cut down. The sign, located on private land near Exit 68 off Interstate 84, was damaged sometime overnight Wednesday, according to Democratic Town Committee Chairman Ryan McCann.
Connecticut’s lone U.S. House primary race heats up
HARTFORD, Conn. — Across Connecticut’s five Congressional districts, only one of them will be on the ballot on August 9. The state’s Fourth District covers most of Fairfield and some of New Haven counties. Right now, the seat is held by Democrat incumbent Jim Himes. He’s been in the position since 2009.
East Hartford edges closer to purchasing Church Corners Inn
EAST HARTFORD — The town is advancing toward the purchase of a problem-causing property at 860 Main St. in attempt to improve the downtown area. At its meeting on July 26, the Real Estate Acquisition and Disposition Committee, which is comprised of three Town Council members, unanimously supported the purchase of the Church Corners Inn.
westernmassnews.com
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
There’s Gold In Them Thar Hill
As old logs and leaves sizzled in the 90-degree heat at the peak of Hamden’s transfer station, a fiery red milling machine moved between piles of debris, shooting sharp chips of wood high into the sky while churning the organic waste into something of value — the beginnings of top-quality compost Hamdenites refer to as “black gold.”
Bristol Press
Wheeler looks to secure construction manager for headquarters project
BRISTOL – With Centre Square updates slated as a standing item on the Bristol Economic and Community Development Board of Commissioners agenda, Wheeler Health continues to move forward with its plans of creating a headquarters along North Main Street and is slated to soon secure a construction manager. “Wheeler...
Eyewitness News
Little League team will represent CT in Eastern Regional Tournament
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - It is an exciting night for the South Windsor little league team. The 8 to 10 year old team is practicing for a very big weekend. Last month, the team won the state championship and now they will be representing Connecticut in the Eastern Regional Tournament.
Register Citizen
‘My heart goes out to every family’: Hartford officials pledge action after 12 shot in 6 days
HARTFORD — Officials said Thursday they are “continuing to do everything we can” about a recent surge in gun violence in Connecticut’s capital city, including double-digit shootings in the last six days. “My heart goes out to every family who are affected by this gun violence,...
East Windsor wants Tesla to come to town
EAST WINDSOR — After the South Windsor Planning and Zoning Commission rejected a plan to bring a Tesla dealership to town, East Windsor officials say they would welcome such an establishment. East Windsor First Selectman Jason Bowsza sent a letter on July 29, making it known that the town...
Manchester loses labor dispute over police sick time
MANCHESTER — The state’s Board of Labor Relations has issued a decision siding with the town’s police union over requiring vaccinated officers to use sick time to cover COVID-19 related absences. The Manchester Police Officers Association filed a complaint in December 2021 alleging that the town violated...
New Britain Herald
New Britain Downtown District selects new executive director
NEW BRITAIN – After five months of searching, the New Britain Downtown District Board of Commissioners has appointed Nicole Bosco as its new executive director. Bosco will be taking over for Dennis Morrell, who served as interim director after Gerry Amodio’s retirement in February 2022. “We are very...
DoingItLocal
Route 8/25 Rollover With Ejection
2022-08-06@3:46pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A rollover with ejection according to radio reports on Route 8/25 southbound near exit 5. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Treatment part of plea deal in bank robbery
Anthony P. Daglio, who robbed an Enfield bank in December, then pleaded guilty and was sentenced in June to the five months he had already spent in custody, was required to participate in a treatment program as a condition of his probation, according to an audio recording of his sentencing.
mycitizensnews.com
Borough redevelopment project underway after sale of land
NAUGATUCK — Borough officials have reached an agreement with Lanxess Corp., a successor to Uniroyal Chemical, to acquire roughly 86 acres off Elm Street between the Naugatuck River and Cherry Street Extension for $1 to begin the Naugatuck Industrial Commons Redevelopment Project. There are plans to bring in data...
Today, Dad Could Escape “Captive” Room
“It took a while, Dad,” Martin Michael Looney said to himself after the final vote was cast, “but we’re there.”. Looney, president pro tem of the State Senate, uttered those words quietly after the chamber passed a law banning mandatory “captive audience” meetings held by employers to intimidate workers out of joining unions.
Cracked-Concrete Boathouse Legal Fees Increase
Alders signed off on paying outside attorneys $159,000 in total as legal bills keep mounting for an ongoing court battle centered on cracking concrete outside of the Canal Dock Boathouse. Local legislators took that vote Monday night during the latest regular monthly meeting of the full Board of Alders, which...
East Hartford man charged in death of pedestrian
EAST HARTFORD — A local man has been charged in connection with the death of a pedestrian in January. Olbin Ramirez-Rivas, 22, of East Hartford is charged with evading responsibility for a death and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
