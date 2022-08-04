Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Relationship with Ex Danica Patrick

NFL star Aaron Rodgers, 38, is opening up about his former girlfriend Danica Patrick, 40.

Rodgers was a guest on “The Aubrey Marcus Podcast” when he shared what he learned during their two-year relationship.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback explained, "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her. We both were finding our way, learning about different things [and] practicing meditation techniques."

Rodgers also talked about his football success, saying he didn’t think it was a “coincidence” that he won the 2020 and 2021 MVP award after taking ayahuasca.

"I don't think it's a coincidence," Rodgers said. "I really don't. I don't really believe in coincidences at this point. It's the universe bringing things to happen when they're supposed to happen."

"There's signs and synchronicities all around us at all times if we're awake enough to see them and to take them in and to listen to our intuition when it's speaking to us or pounding us in the head saying, 'Hey dummy, this is what you're supposed to be doing.’"

He said the psychedelic helped him learn to truly love himself.

Aaron explained, "To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love. That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self-love, that then I’m able to truly be able to unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?”

He went on, "The greatest gift I can give my teammates, in my opinion, is to be able to show up and to be someone who can model unconditional love to them. I mean, obviously it's important I play well and show up and lead and all that stuff, but they won't care about what you say until they know how much you care."

Meanwhile, Aaron and Danica were quarantining together at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she told People about their life in isolation in 2020. The athlete shared that they were taking classes online, cooking, and keeping up with friends by phone.

"I'm learning a little bit more Spanish," she said. “Aaron got ‘Rosetta Stone’ on his phone, so we're learning languages."

Back in 2018, Danica opened up to “Extra’s” Renee Bargh about their relationship, saying, “I have a great life.”

As for working out together and getting competitive with each other, the racecar driver said, “We kind of do our own thing. Sometimes, we work together. But he does more sports-specific stuff... We do work out sometimes. He's an ab machine.”

She joked, “Let's just face it — we're both really good athletes.”

When Renee complimented the pair, Danica blushed, replying, “Thanks. Sometimes you forget... I have a great life. I count my blessings multiple times a day.”

After the pair split in 2020, Aaron began dating Shailene Woodley. He announced he was engaged in February 2021, but by February 2022 they had called it quits.

Meanwhile Danica moved on with Freshly co-founder Carter Comstock, but they split in January 2022 after a year of dating.