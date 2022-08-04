ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen: How Appearing on a TV Game Show Affected One Aspiring Pro's Career

By Kelly Okun
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

In a new podcast series on SI.com, host Kelly Okun meets with Tessa Teachman, who appeared on Golf Channel's 'Big Break Myrtle Beach'

In her debut episode of a new podcast on SI.com, Kelly Okun speaks with Tessa Teachman, a contestant on Golf Channel's Big Break Myrtle Beach in 2014, about her experience on TV and how that affected her professional golf career.

We dive into the behind-the-scenes details, especially the famous "Flop Wall" challenge. She also shares some fun stories from playing on tours around the world. Learn how Teachman fared against her competitors and see what she's up to now.

Chapters:

[1:36] Applying to Big Break

[4:00] Learning the Big Break Location

[4:55] What's It Like Having a Stylist?

[7:00] Typical Day of Filming

[9:46] The Flop Wall Challenge

[13:05] Final Days of Competition

[19:06] Golf Travel/Tour Life

[22:16] Where is Tessa Now?

Hit the play button above to listen and look for more episodes of Going Pro with Kelly O . coming soon.

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

