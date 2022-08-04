ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana police officer booked on DWI charges after crashing patrol unit

By Kylee Bond
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

DISCLAIMER: ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Police have arrested an officer on DWI charges after detectives say he crashed a police car with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.

The NOPD reports that on Thursday, July 28, Officer Denzel Million was on duty for the department’s Special Operations Traffic Division near the intersection of South Peters and St. Joseph streets when his police unit struck multiple vehicles.

Following the incident, Officer Millon admitted to his supervisor that he had consumed alcohol prior to working that day. According to the NOPD, a breathalyzer test showed Million had a blood alcohol level of .186% — almost 2 1/2 times the Louisiana limit of .08%.

Millon was suspended around 4 a.m. on Thursday — suggesting the crash may have happened in the early morning hours. He was transported to the Orleans Parish Justice Center and booked for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

The NOPD reports that 8th District detectives are investigating the crash and say Millon has been reassigned pending the outcome.

WDSU

Shooting in New Orleans East on Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body on the 8600 block of Bill Street around 10:38 a.m. EMS transported the victim to the local hospital.
WDSU

Homicide in the Seventh Ward on Friday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Seventh Ward on Friday afternoon. According to reports, Fifth District officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, and upon their arrival, located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officials pronounced...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

WANTED: Man accused of breaking into homes in Lakeview, Lake Vista

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is asking for the public’s help with identifying a burglar dressed in a construction vest and hard hat that investigators say has been breaking into homes in the Lakeview and Lake Vista neighborhoods. “All your security that you’ve ever felt is gone,” one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Heroin investigation leads to two arrests in Houma

During the past few months, the Houma Police Department Narcotics Division conducted investigation into the illegal sales of heroin within the 200 block of Point Street. While doing so, agents identified two suspects, Nealward Taylor of 209 Point Street and Pizarro Kimber of 211 Point Street as suspects. Once the investigation was completed, agents secured arrest warrants on both suspects for multiple charges related to their illegal sales. Agents also secured search warrants for their residences.
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked at Gentilly gas station, New Orleans police say

A woman was carjacked Wednesday night at a gas station in Gentilly near Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The carjacking was reported to police at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was parked at the gas pump at a station at the corner of Louisa Drive and Chef Menteur (map) and was about to get out of her vehicle, when police say a young man approached and demanded her keys.
brproud.com

LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, multiple sharks

OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
MyArkLaMiss

Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. “I think there’s zero chance this goes to trial,” Joel Pearce said as he drove back to Shreveport […]
Post Register

New Orleans rapper Mystikal arrested, accused of rape again

NEW ORLEANS (WPMI) — New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested over the weekend in Ascension Parish, just outside Baton Rouge, authorities said Monday. He is facing multiple charges, including a rape allegation, according to a Facebook post by Sheriff Bobby Webre. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office website,...
MyArkLaMiss

