Louisiana police officer booked on DWI charges after crashing patrol unit

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Police have arrested an officer on DWI charges after detectives say he crashed a police car with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.

The NOPD reports that on Thursday, July 28, Officer Denzel Million was on duty for the department’s Special Operations Traffic Division near the intersection of South Peters and St. Joseph streets when his police unit struck multiple vehicles.

Following the incident, Officer Millon admitted to his supervisor that he had consumed alcohol prior to working that day. According to the NOPD, a breathalyzer test showed Million had a blood alcohol level of .186% — almost 2 1/2 times the Louisiana limit of .08%.

Millon was suspended around 4 a.m. on Thursday — suggesting the crash may have happened in the early morning hours. He was transported to the Orleans Parish Justice Center and booked for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

The NOPD reports that 8th District detectives are investigating the crash and say Millon has been reassigned pending the outcome.