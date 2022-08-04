Untitled Orphan Project - Ordered to Series by Hulu - Ellen Pompeo To Star

Read on www.spoilertv.com
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
tvinsider.com
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds Harry Shum Jr. as New Season 19 Resident
We now know who will be playing all the new residents in Grey’s Anatomy Season 19. Harry Shum Jr. has joined the cast of the medical drama as a first-year surgical resident, according to Deadline. The group also includes the new characters played by Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis.
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Adds 'SEAL Team' Cast Member for Season 19
Grey's Anatomy is bringing in one of the stars of SEAL Team for the upcoming 19th season. Adelaide Kane, who played Rebecca Bowen on the CBS show, has been cast as a new resident on the ABC medical drama, reports Deadline, joining fellow newcomers Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022
July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJudith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79Roseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19: Premiere Date, New Stars and Everything We Know So Far About Meredith’s Return
Paging a doctor — any doctor! Grey's Anatomy will return for season 19, but the hospital is seriously short-staffed after the spring finale revealed many docs resigned from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. When the show left off, the teaching program was shut down. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) chose to do a risky surgery amid a blood […]
tvinsider.com
‘A Man in Full’: Diane Lane to Star Opposite Jeff Daniels in Netflix Limited Series
Diane Lane is stepping out from Jeff Daniels’ shadow in David E. Kelley and Regina King’s upcoming Netflix series. Lane has joined A Man in Full, based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel of the same name, according to Deadline. The six-episode limited series follows an Atlanta real estate mogul, Charlie Croker (Daniels), who faces sudden bankruptcy. Political and business interests collide as he must defend his empire from those who wish to benefit from his downfall.
Ellen Pompeo To Reduce ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ On-Screen Presence In Season 19 As She Takes On Hulu Series Role
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: In the Season 18 finale of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith made a decision not to move to Minnesota. While Meredith is staying at Grey Sloan Memorial as an interim Chief of Surgery, we will see less of her next season. Pompeo will appear in eight episodes of the upcoming 19th season, which is now starting production. She will continue to narrate (but may not do voiceover in every episodes) and will remain an executive producer on the hugely popular medical drama, which remains ABC’s top scripted series. The scale-back comes as...
Orphan Black Offshoot Echoes Casts Krysten Ritter in Lead Role
Click here to read the full article. Clone Club has an exciting new member: Krysten Ritter (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) will star in Orphan Black: Echoes, an offshoot set in the world of the original BBC America cult fave, TVLine has learned. Premiering in 2023 on streamer AMC+ and AMC Networks’ linear channels, the 10-episode first season is set in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. “It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching...
Nathan Min Comedy ‘Mason’ From ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Team & Steven Yeun Gets Showtime Pilot Order
Click here to read the full article. Showtime has given a green light to half-hour comedy pilot Mason, from comedian Nathan Min (Joe Pera Talks To You), who also stars, Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan), the team behind the box-office hit film Everything Everywhere All At Once, Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari) and A24. Created, executive produced and starring Min in the title role, Mason is a surrealist comedy based on Min’s real-life experiences. It revolves around a quiet man named Nathan, often misheard as “Mason,” seeking connection in a loud world. Min executive produces with Scheinert and Kwan, who will direct, and...
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Reunites With Costar Chris Meloni For Season 3′
The temperatures outside may be continuing to soar as we move further into the summer months. However, Fall is just around the corner on the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime, as the cast reunites to film the Law & Order spin-off’s third season. And, one of the stars of the popular crime drama NBC TV series is sharing the excitement from the set.
‘Barry’ Fans Are Disappointed by Sarah Goldberg’s Emmy Snub, Calling Her Season 3 Performance ‘Breathtaking’
Although fans are pleased by Barry’s impressive number of Emmy nods, many were shocked when one of the show’s biggest breakout stars, Sarah Goldberg, didn’t receive a nomination of her own.
How Ellen Pompeo Wants Grey’s Anatomy To Change The Way It Tackles Social Issues
Grey's Anatomy is known for shining a spotlight on important issues, and Ellen Pompeo shared her thoughts on what she'd like to see.
Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Animated Series Greenlit at Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Click here to read the full article. “Everybody Still Hates Chris,” an animated reboot of Chris Rock’s “Everybody Hates Chris,” has been greenlit by MTV Entertainment Studios to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Like the original series, which ran on UPN and later the CW, “Everybody Hates Chris” will feature Rock narrating stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn during the late 1980s. Rock executive produces alongside showrunner Sanjay Shah, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg and Dave Becky. CBS Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment produce. “Chris Rock is one of...
spoilertv.com
spoilertv.com
Welcome To Flatch - Season 2 - Jaime Pressly Joins Cast
Emmy winner Jaime Pressly (Mom) has joined the cast of Fox’s comedy series Welcome To Flatch as a series regular for its upcoming second season. She will play a new character named Barb Flatch. Barb Flatch (Pressly) grew up a Flatch, in Flatch. She has returned to her hometown...
