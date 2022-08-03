ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Popular Science

Montana’s devastating wildfires are starting underground

Scorched earth and vegetation from the Richard Springs Fire behind the home of Rae Peppers. The wildfire, ignited by a coal seam, grew quickly, trapping and killing Peppers' herd of draft horses. Louise Johns / High Country NewsThe world’s least understood ignition source is causing devastating wildfires across Montana’s Powder River Basin.
6 Montana campgrounds to visit year-round

The summer camping season is nearly over, but that doesn’t mean camping has to stop! Montana has several campgrounds that can be used year-round, according to Onlyinyourstate. Here is a list of campgrounds to try during any time of the year. Rocky Mountain Hi Campground. Located in Kalispell. Great...
Montana State
Helena, MT
Char-Koosta News

Governor Gianforte surveys Elmo Fire, urges Montanans to do their part to prevent wildfire

ELMO – Governor Greg Gianforte surveyed the Elmo Fire and received a briefing from incident command. “At more than 21,000 acres, the Elmo Fire is the most significant fire Montana has faced this year and the top priority fire in the state,” Gov. Gianforte said. “I’m encouraged by the optimism of incident command as we head into the weekend, and am grateful to the over 500 personnel responding to protect lives and property.”
94.9 KYSS FM

Do You Think This Is The Best Bar in Montana?

What kind of bar do you like to drink at? Dive bars, sports bars, or something more relaxed? Luckily here in Montana, we have a lot of different bars to enjoy, but which one is the best?. Mashed put together a list of the Best Bar in Every State, and...
Daily Montanan

Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest

Four Montana groups are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service for a decision that they say abandons 10 wildlife standards those agencies have used for the past 30 years to protect grizzly bear, lynx, elk, moose and more animals in the region. In a lawsuit filed in federal court […] The post Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest appeared first on Daily Montanan.
97.1 KISS FM

The Best of Montana’s Homeland Foods

Throughout my thirty years here in Montana (and a few years total spent in the summers of North Dakota), I have encountered some stellar food options!. However, some of these choices YOU may not have heard of. Pasties? What is that?! Well, follow along below, and we'll show you. Top...
yourbigsky.com

Montana fatality crashes sharp increase in July

After Montana’s crash fatality numbers dropped significantly in the first part of 2022, they increased drastically in the month of July. “Vehicle drivers need to wear their seatbelts and motorcycle drivers need to take wearing a helmet seriously,” MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson said. 35 people died on Montana’s...
AM 1450 KMMS

What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.

Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?
montanarightnow.com

Matt Staff Road fire continues to burn west of Canyon Ferry Lake

OA wildland fire that ignited about five miles east of East Helena Thursday has grown to 1,538 acres with no containment as of Friday. The Lewis and Clark and the Broadwater County Sheriff’s offices said Friday night they have lifted all evacuation orders that were in place due to the Matt Staff Road fire. The areas surrounding the fire will remain closed to the public and are open to local residents only.
mtpr.org

Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations

The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to...
MY 103.5

Do You Know This Famous Montana Urban Legend?

This urban legend was told to me my whole life growing up, and it's still a huge part of local lore today. Flathead Lake, located in Northwest Montana, is the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi, and is a popular destination during the summer. It's almost 30 miles long and 16 miles wide and has several islands within the lake where people camp out and have picnics. It's one of the best tourist attractions in Montana. Many don't know this, but Flathead Lake has an urban legend that lurks below the surface, dating back over 100 years.
96.7 KISS FM

Check Out The Best Amusement Park in Montana!

We might not have the best weather year-round, but we pack plenty of outdoor fun into the warmer months. Amusement parks are a great place to have fun with go-karts, mini golf, waterslides, and more. Unfortunately, Montana is limited to roughly five months of decent weather during which amusement parks can operate, so we don't have a very wide variety of parks. This only makes my question all the more important: which Montana amusement park is the best?

