Middletown police searching for man wanted in May shooting

NBC Connecticut
Police Seek Information on Hartford Shooting
Police in Hartford are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting. It occurred around 4:10 Saturday afternoon in the area of 200 Blue Hills Avenue. Investigators say they responded there after receiving a call from a person saying they heard gunshots being fired and...
Man shot in Norwich in critical condition
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich Police responded to reports of a shooting Saturday morning that left a man in critical condition, police say. Norwich Police, Fire and American Ambulance arrived to Division Street at around 12:05 a.m. Officers located the injured man, who was transported to a nearby hospital. He is currently in critical […]
Register Citizen
New Haven police: West Haven man, 19, shot on Dixwell Avenue
NEW HAVEN — A West Haven resident was shot Friday evening on Dixwell Avenue, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a report of a person shot on Dixwell Avenue between its intersections with Henry and Munson streets at about 6:31 p.m., officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
New Haven shooting leaves 19-year-old injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old West Haven man was shot Friday afternoon on Dixwell Avenue, New Haven Police say. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dixwell Avenue in the area of Henry Street and Munson Street. They located and treated a man who had been struck by gunfire, suffering non life-threatening injuries. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials. Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to […]
Eyewitness News
A serious motorcycle crash is being investigated in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, the Fairfield Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street. The crash was reported to have involved a van and a motorcycle, according to police. The on-scene investigation revealed that a motorcycle traveling south...
Police investigate deadly shooting at East Haven billiards hall
EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A person has died after a fight at an East Haven bar escalated into a shooting overnight Saturday, according to police. Officers were called to BullsEye Billiards on 655 Main Street for a report of a shooting. Police determined an altercation inside the bar turned physical, leading to a shooting.
Man shot, killed on Jefferson Ave: Bristol PD
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A man died after a shooting took place in Bristol Friday morning. Just after 3 a.m., police received reports of shots being fired in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Officers went to the scene to investigate, where they said they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was transported […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Orange police: Man punched, pistol-whipped in morning carjacking
ORANGE, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for suspects after a violent carjacking in Orange. Authorities said it happened around 5:51 a.m. Friday at the Valero gas station on Boston Post Road. Two males threatened a 70-year-old man with a gun as he walked back to his car, said...
East Haven bar shooting kills one, injures another
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An early-morning bar fight escalated to a shooting that left one dead and another hospitalized, East Haven Police said. Police say the shooting, which took place at BullsEye Billiards & Bar at 655 Main Street in East Haven Saturday at around 1:36 a.m., began as a physical altercation. The argument […]
Man Dies After Shooting On Bristol Roadway
A man was shot and killed on a roadway in Connecticut. The Hartford County incident took place around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, in Bristol, in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Bristol Police received a report of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to...
Stolen dog returned to owner after first being bought by New Haven woman
A stolen dog named Leo was reunited with its owner after first being bought by a a woman in New Haven, who reunited it with its owner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Hartford police seek bank robber
HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a lunchtime bank robbery that occurred Thursday. The robbery happened about noon Thursday at the Bank of America, 790 Maple Ave., near Goodwin Park in the southern part of the city. When officers arrived, they learned that someone made off with a backpack of cash and was last seen heading west on West Preston Street, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The person was not armed.
Woman Accused Of Stealing More Than $800 In Merchandise From Milford Store
A 49-year-old woman was charged after police said she stole more than $800 worth of merchandise from a Connecticut department store. Police responded to a report of shoplifting at Boscov's in New Haven County at about 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to the Milford Police Department. The store...
NBC Connecticut
Loved Ones Gather to Remember Man Shot & Killed in East Haven Billards Hall
The East Haven community is mourning the life of a 26-year-old man who was killed in an overnight shooting at a bar. They say the Julius Bolden-Lowe was humble, loved by many, and hardworking. Family members and friends are devastated over the sudden loss of life. A candlelight vigil was...
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport Police Find Missing Children, Father Taken Into Custody
Police have located two kids that went missing out of Bridgeport and their father has been taken into custody. A Silver Alert was issued for the children after their disappearance but has since been canceled. The children, aged three and six, were believed to be with their father, Uciel Martinez....
Man Found In Possession Of Heroin Outside Of Milford Motel, Police Say
A Fairfield County man with multiple active arrest warrants was brought into custody after police said he was found in possession of heroin in the parking lot of a motel. On Thursday, Aug. 4, police in New Haven County were doing a security check at Motel 6, located at 111 Schoolhouse Road in Milford, when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Milford Police Department.
Eyewitness News
Naugatuck police: road closed after fiery crash
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Fire, police and EMS dispatched earlier this evening to a single car collision involving a utility pole on Andrew Mountain Rd. On arrival the car was on fire, according to the Naugatuck Fire Department. The occupants were out of the car and no injuries were...
Eyewitness News
Newington police make arrest for shots fired incident on Berlin Turnpike
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington police made an arrest for a shots fired incident on the Berlin Turnpike last fall. Police said it happened on November 22 at the intersection of Pane Road. Nobody was injured in the shooting, authorities said. Marquees Rodriguez, 18, of Hartford, was arrested in...
NBC Connecticut
2 Injured in Plainfield Motorcycle Crash
Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Plainfield late Friday night. Emergency crews were called to Norwich Road near Hank's Dairy Bar shortly before midnight after getting a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries. Police said they learned a man from Jewett City was driving a Harley...
