Read on www.freightwaves.com
Related
freightwaves.com
XPO highlights better LTL yield, brokerage performance in Q2
As Brad Jacobs prepares to exit the CEO helm at XPO Logistics, he touted two particular numbers on the company’s earnings call with analysts Friday. The less-than-truckload business, which is the core of XPO (NYSE: XPO) after selling off multiple divisions as it looks to become a pure-play company, posted an adjusted operating ratio–the ratio of revenues to expenses– of 80.4% That was only 20 basis points better than the LTL’s division a year ago, but when real estate transactions are taken out of the equation, the LTL OR was up 70 bps, improving from 81.1% a year ago.
freightwaves.com
Should recruiters pull back in this freight economy? — Taking the Hire Road
While spot and contract rates offer shippers different value, more shippers are leaning toward contract rates in today’s market. As the spot market cools, Avery Vise, vice president of trucking at FTR, believes that freight demand is still stable and the need for trucking services remains solid. “We saw...
freightwaves.com
ATSG keeps growing freighter fleet with e-commerce profits
Air Transport Services Group, a provider of leased cargo aircraft and outsourced airline operating services, on Thursday reported adjusted pretax income increased 80% in the second quarter to $67 million as express delivery customers continued to demand more aircraft for time-sensitive e-commerce deliveries. The results came hours after main competitor...
freightwaves.com
Viewpoint: Two retail strategies to use now for optimizing order fulfillment
This commentary was written by Nicola Kinsella, senior vice president of global marketing for Fluent Commerce. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of Modern Shipper or its affiliates. During the pandemic, retailers worldwide evolved their practices to switch to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
freightwaves.com
White Paper: The Future of Self-Driving Technology in Trucking
Self-driving technology has evolved over the past decade, and autonomous vehicles (AV) have hit the road. This technology will benefit the trucking industry and become a vital part of supply chains while offering better working conditions for drivers. Uber Freight researched the impact that AV technology will have on the...
CARS・
Motley Fool
1 Industrial Stock Seeing Solid Growth and Opening New Facilities
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Trex's (TREX 2.56%) new manufacturing facility it's building...
freightwaves.com
Apollo-led investors acquire cargo airline Atlas Air for $5.2B
Freighter airline Atlas Air Worldwide announced Thursday it is being acquired by investment funds led by Apollo Global Management in an all-cash deal that values the company at $5.2 billion and takes the company private. The buyout signifies a strong endorsement of future growth prospects for the air cargo industry.
freightwaves.com
Viewpoint: If the past 2 years have taught us anything, it’s planning for uncertainty
The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. I can’t imagine anyone would argue with me if I said the world looks pretty different today than it did three years ago. Globally, within that timeframe, we’ve had – among other events – a global pandemic, political instability, supply chain disruptions, rising inflation and war. In some instances, one (or more) of these led to the others, but in many cases, we couldn’t have predicted what has transpired over the past 36 months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
freightwaves.com
XPO names Harik CEO of LTL business; Jacobs to step aside
XPO Logistics Inc. on Thursday named Mario Harik, currently CIO and interim head of the company’s less-than-truckload business, as permanent CEO of what will become a pure-play LTL carrier by the end of 2022. Brad Jacobs, XPO’s founder, chairman and CEO, will step aside as CEO and become XPO’s...
CNBC
XPO Logistics' Brad Jacobs discusses stepping down as CEO with Mario Harik to succeed him
XPO Logistics announced Thursday that Mario Harik will be taking over the role of chief executive from Brad Jacobs after the company's spin-off of its high-tech truck brokerage business in the fiscal fourth quarter. Jacobs will remain as executive chairman at XPO and non-executive chairman at the spun-off company. XPO...
Maersk CEO Warns ‘Quick’ Supply Chain Fix Unlikely
Click here to read the full article. Supply chain congestion will continue to hamper global shipping as Maersk noted softening demand and weaker consumer sentiment in the second quarter. Maersk on Wednesday cited inflation, higher energy prices and geopolitical uncertainty in saying its container demand outlook is now expected to come in at the lower end of its 2022 estimate in the range of negative 1 percent to 1 percent growth. The Copenhagen-based ocean carrier said its ocean business, its largest by revenue, saw a 7.4 percent decline in volume and a softening of rates in the spot market. Higher freight rates,...
Comments / 0